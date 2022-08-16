Read full article on original website
Saginaw public schools to implement Black History Education 365 curriculum
SAGINAW, MI—The Saginaw Public School district is looking at offering a more up-to-date angle on Black history. In a preamble before discussing the curriculum at this week’s school board meeting, Aug. 17, Superintendent Ramont Roberts says the Black History Education 365 curriculum, started by former Flint Superintendent Walter Milton, focuses on the authenticity and accuracy of Black people and those of African descent across the globe.
See who is running for school board in Bay County in the Nov. 8 election
BAY COUNTY, MI – Thirteen candidates are running for school board seats in four districts in Bay County in the Nov. 8 election. At Bay City Public Schools, with board President Gene Rademacher retiring later this year, two board seats will be on the ballot. Voters have four candidates to pick from.
Great Lakes Bay Health Center holding health fair at Arthur Hill High School
SAGINAW, MI— Saginaw Public School District is hosting a free health fair at Arthur Hill High School on Aug. 23. The health fair is sponsored by Great Lakes Bay Health Centers and runs from 2-5 p.m. The fair will bring in vendors and health officials to celebrate the beginning of the school year.
Dozens of tips received by sheriff in wake of educator's arrest for CSC
The Genesee County Sheriff says they have gotten almost 100 tips in the first 36 hours since they announced charges against Eugene Pratt, a former educator who is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct.
West Nile virus found in Saginaw County crow
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI -- Routine disease surveillance has detected the first evidence of the West Nile virus in Saginaw County this year, officials said. The mosquito-borne virus was found in a dead crow collected and tested Aug. 15 in Saginaw Township by the Saginaw County Mosquito Abatement Commission, officials said in a news release.
Former Genesee County school administrator charged with CSC
FLINT, MI — A former Genesee County school administrator has been charged with criminal sexual conduct following an investigation by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST).
Video shows suspected predatory behavior from former school admin charged with CSC, sheriff says
FLINT, MI – Three years prior to being arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct, video at a Burton Goodwill store captured Eugene Steven Pratt acting suspiciously. The video, part of which was shown during a Friday, Aug. 19, news conference at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, shows Pratt staring at a young male shopper before following him to a changing room.
You weren’t supposed to see that: Advisors revise Saginaw spending suggestions report.
SAGINAW, MI — A report that provided general recommendations on how to spend $52 million in American Rescue Plan Act stimulus money turned even more general recently. Officials said a clerical mishap led the 16-page report to include a detail that a Saginaw City Council-appointed advisory committee did not wish to highlight in the document. Once officials noticed the detail, the committee edited the report — first submitted to city leaders on Thursday, Aug. 11 — and updated the document online Thursday, Aug. 18.
Ojibway Island restrictions still sore spot; Saginaw leaders remain firm on policy
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after first closing Ojibway Island to motorists, Saginaw leaders continue to defend the move despite complaints the restriction interrupted community traditions there. “There’s a lot of talk about the community wanting Ojibway back open (to motorists),” said Autumn Scherzer, a Saginaw City Council member....
Shiawassee County settles lawsuit between sheriff, former sergeant
CORUNNA, MI – A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit filed against Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole by a former sheriff’s sergeant fired in October 2019. The county has paid Kathy McGuckin $150,000 through its insurance agency, settling a whistleblower lawsuit that was filed in November 2019 claiming she was fired after blowing the whistle on alleged improper use of the Law Enforcement Information Network, or LEIN.
Judge sides with Flint City Council, says it had right to remove Mays as president
FLINT, MI -- The City Council had the right to remove 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays as its president when it took the action four months ago, a Genesee Circuit Court judge has ruled. Judge Celeste D. Bell granted the council’s motion for summary disposition of a lawsuit filed by...
Suspect Leads Officers On High Speed Chase Through Genesee County
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP (CBS DETROIT) – A Flint man is jailed after he allegedly led police on a chase early Thursday morning with speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. According to Grand Blanc Police, an officer witnessed two vehicles drag racing on northbound I-475. The officer attempted to stop the vehicles and that’s when one of the drivers in a Dodge Challenger fled, traveling at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour. Air support was called in and a helicopter from Michigan State Police was able to locate the fleeing vehicle almost immediately. The vehicle continued through the streets of Flint before coming to a stop and officers were able to apprehend the suspect. He’s now lodged in the Genesee County Jail. The 23 year-old suspect is facing two counts of Felony Fleeing and Eluding. No injuries were reported. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WNEM
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18
An old Toys R’ Us in Saginaw County is now officially a Value City Furniture store. TV5s David Custer is live in downtown Flint as the Back to the Bricks cruise continues for the second night. TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, Aug. 18th. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Here...
Michigan woman accused of impersonating therapist, treating children with autism
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman is accused of posing as a certified therapist and treating children diagnosed with autism at a recovery center in Brighton. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, 34, of Oakland County, has been arraigned in the 53rd District Court in Livingston County on charges of 16 counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession, punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine; and two counts of identity theft, punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine, the Michigan Department of Attorney General announced.
kisswtlz.com
Fire Destroys Barn in Gladwin County
Bay County ‘s Mt. Forest Township Fire Department was dispatched to help combat a barn fire in Gladwin County just after 9:10 Thursday night. The barn was burning in the area of Neuman and Klender roads. A few minutes later, Bay County ‘s Gibson & Garfield Township Fire units were dispatched for tankers and manpower. The Bay County departments were able to clear from the barn fire in Gladwin County a little after 10:30 pm.
Caro man, 58, killed in crash at rural Huron County intersection
CARO, MI - A crash at a rural intersection left one man dead after another vehicle reportedly disregarded a stop sign and entered the intersection. Officers from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash around 7:32 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at the intersection of Caseville and Stein roads in Winsor Township.
Former Burton cop pays back over $3,000 to city as part of plea
FLINT, MI – A former K-9 officer with the Burton Police Department paid more than $3,000 in restitution to the city after previously pleading guilty to embezzling during his time as an officer. Wayne Anthony Newman, 37, who previously pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement as an agent...
nbc25news.com
Flint City Council loses their quorum once again, what happens next?
FLINT, Mich. - Flint City Council were set to discussing two big topics during Wednesday's council meetings including $300 water credits for city residents and approving funding being spent for the Flint Police Department to allow more than 60 surveillance cameras to continuing operating around the city. Police Chief Terence Green says those cameras are also being used for Back to the Bricks safety. Green says without council approving this funding, the cameras will go away leaving the City of Flint less secured.
Love for Veterans aims to help those without housing
SAGINAW, MI — Love for Veterans will open its first residence for veterans experiencing homelessness in Saginaw this month. A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony are scheduled to take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at 2030 Lapeer Ave. CEO and founder Toyah Epperson purchased the home on...
Veterans, first responders invited to enjoy free outdoor activities at Bay City State Park
BAY CITY, MI - A special event will be held this weekend to give veterans and their families a chance to enjoy spending some time outdoors in Bay County. The sixth annual Veterans And First Responders Recreation Day event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Bay City State Park. The event is hosted by Congressman Dan Kildee in partnership with State Rep. Timothy Beson and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
