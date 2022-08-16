Newnan - Aug. 18 - Aug. 28. The Newnan Theatre Company presents “Lying in State,” a comedy about a state senator who dies in a ridiculous gun accident, which has made him into a national hero. The local political leaders are strenuously looking for someone to fill his senate seat. His ex-wife is looking for a bugler to play at his funeral, a host of other zany characters are looking for love, votes, the right casket and a big purple squirrel named Mel, in this madcap comedy about love, politics and things not being what they seem to be. For more information, call the NTC at 770-683-6282 or visit http://www.newnantheatre.org/lying-in-state .

