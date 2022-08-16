ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senoia, GA

Newnan Times-Herald

Locals rally around Newnan boy with cancer

The local community recently showed support for a Newnan family who has been facing a nightmare; on July 12, 8-year-old Chance Meadows was diagnosed with leukemia. On Aug. 9, local first responders and community members organized a drive-by parade at the family’s home to welcome Chance home from the hospital. He had been at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta for treatment for 28 days, said his mother, Amy Meadows.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

East Coweta High School SROs Meadows, Ison honored

East Coweta High School honored its longtime school resource officers at a recent ceremony on the ECHS campus. Pictured from left are Col. James Yarbrough and Maj. Stephen Crook of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Vence Meadows, former ECHS student Sarah Najour, Lt. Rodney Ison, Sheriff Lenn Wood and ECHS Principal Steve Allen.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

August blood drive opportunities abound

Plenty of opportunities remain to give blood in Coweta County this month, and those who donate through Aug. 31 could win a year’s worth of gasoline. Everyone who gives blood in August also will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice, according to the American Red Cross.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

See & Do: August

Newnan - Aug. 18 - Aug. 28. The Newnan Theatre Company presents “Lying in State,” a comedy about a state senator who dies in a ridiculous gun accident, which has made him into a national hero. The local political leaders are strenuously looking for someone to fill his senate seat. His ex-wife is looking for a bugler to play at his funeral, a host of other zany characters are looking for love, votes, the right casket and a big purple squirrel named Mel, in this madcap comedy about love, politics and things not being what they seem to be. For more information, call the NTC at 770-683-6282 or visit http://www.newnantheatre.org/lying-in-state .
NEWNAN, GA
City
Senoia, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Senoia, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Government
Newnan Times-Herald

Local Olympian facing tough fight

When she was just 12 years old, former Olympian and currently homeless Newnan resident Mattline Render started running. “For the first time we could eat a hot lunch, eat in the cafeteria,” Render said. “I thought I could outrun everybody, and if I outran everybody, I’d get a free lunch.”
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

‘Upset’ Evans student threatens shooting

An “upset” Evans Middle School student allegedly threatened to “shoot up the school” Friday. According to a letter sent to parents by Principal Jessica Slaton, students informed a teacher about the threat around 8:30 a.m. The student who reportedly made the threat was pulled from class and was found to have no weapons, school officials said.
EVANS, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Simple, transformative ‘Moments’ at Wadsworth Saturday

Local audiences will have two opportunities to see a highly anticipated contemporary dance collaboration at the Wadsworth Auditorium on Aug. 20. Choreographers Abba Parrott and Liz Borom – along with nine professional dancers, three professional understudies and four pre-professional dancers from throughout Georgia and North Carolina – will present “Moments” at the Wadsworth Auditorium at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. performances.
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Kendall Whitley Turnipseed

Mrs. Kendall Whitley Turnipseed of Newnan, Georgia, returned home into the loving arms of her father in Heaven on August 17, 2022. The oldest of five children, Kendall was born in Columbus, Georgia on July 14, 1981, to Tommy Whitley and the late Pamela Bryant. Her early years were spent...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Developers aid infrastructure planning in the county

A few months ago, Coweta County commissioners implemented a new ordinance requiring traffic studies for rezoning requests; those traffic studies are providing a broader picture of the compounding effects of growth, administrators said. At a public hearing for a rezoning on Aug. 9, Coweta Public Works Director Tod Handley told...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Troup County releases sketch of alleged rapist

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in an alleged rape that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at a church near Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway. At about 2 p.m., the victim said she was entering the driveway of the...
TROUP COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Help with rent, utilities available through state program

Individuals and families whose finances have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible for help with rent and utilities. The GRA program provides up to 18 months of rental and utility assistance paid directly to participating landlords and service providers on behalf of tenants. Community Action for...
GEORGIA STATE
Newnan Times-Herald

The Myth of Mayberry

Last month we attended a Sheryl Crow concert in the venue where Salman Rushdie was stabbed recently at the normally idyllic Chautauqua Institute in western New York. I noted the venue’s lax security even then, although their website listed strict security rules. Rules that ultimately were not enforced. The...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta Sports Hall of Fame nomination time

It is time to begin the nomination process for the Coweta County Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The induction banquet will be held next April, so the deadline for nominating someone to be included is Nov. 1, 2022. The Hall-of-Fame was born as an idea in the late...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

School board sets property tax rate at 16 mills

After three sparsely attended public hearings, the Coweta County Board of Education voted Thursday to set the school system’s property tax rate at 16 mills – the lowest since 1983. Local property taxes provide the school system with approximately half of its funding for maintenance and operations. The...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Heritage volleyball makes impressive opening season impression

The Heritage Hawks volleyball team continued their impressive early season Thursday night when they defeated the Northgate Lady Vikings in straight sets (25-10 and 25-20). The victory improved their season record to 6-2. The six wins represent double their 2021 total of three. They also have wins against Warner Robins,...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Veal leads Newnan to a region win

Lady Cougar Maddie Veal dominated all facets of Newnan’s 2-1 win over the East Paulding Lady Raiders. Last year, the Lady Raiders went 13-1 in region play to clinch the title. Against Newnan, they lost their 2022 opener and equaled their 2021 region loss total. After the Georgia High...
NEWNAN, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

East Coweta defeats Pebblebrook, falls to Northside

After an impressive East Coweta Lady Indians performance last weekend against Parkview, in which they defeated Parkview, the Lady Indians returned home for a pair of mid-week home games. On Tuesday, they opened their Region 2-7A schedule with a 12-1 win over the Pebblebrook Lady Falcons. Lady Indians Head Coach...
SHARPSBURG, GA

