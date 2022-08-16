ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waurika, OK

kswo.com

Southeast Water Treatment Plant closed due to high levels of Manganese

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southeast Water Treatment Plant in Lawton is closed after they discovered high levels of Manganese coming from Waurika Lake. Water treatment staff has already begun flushing the system, which should resolve the issue within 24 hours. Until then, people living near the plant may notice...
LAWTON, OK
Z94

Spirit of Survival Race for 2022 Has Been Cancelled

It was sad news for sure. The Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma made the announcement this week that the annual Spirit of Survival will not be happening this year. Of all of the cancellations caused directly or indirectly by the wicked COVID pandemic, this one hits the hardest. I was privileged for the past few Spirit of Survival races to serve as the race emcee and to put it mildly, it changed my life.
LAWTON, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Waurika, OK
State
Oklahoma State
kswo.com

Happy Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today is Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day, and the city of Duncan is celebrating. The Duncan Airport welcomed community members to see and even fly some of the planes. One of the people helping celebrate the holiday was Senator Chris Kidd of District 31. “6 years...
DUNCAN, OK
KLAW 101

Comanche County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Lawton and the Surrounding Area!

It's back! The Comanche County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert for Lawton, Fort Sill, and the surrounding area. Looks like scammers have returned and are dupping people into giving them personal information or worse, cash. Seems like there's always a new, or in this case a returning scam, that you have to be aware of. You've always got to be on your toes and pay attention to what's going on. Don't get taken!
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win. As of Thursday morning, Landry Turpin of Duncan and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton are in 17th and 21st place respectively. If you’d like to vote for them, you can do...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Widespread Rain on the Way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Showers and storms will begin developing over the area as early as Saturday afternoon. However, rain will become widespread Saturday night into Sunday. Some of this rain will be heavy. Two to four inches of rain will be possible across a good part of Texoma with a threat for some flooding.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KOCO

Oklahoma boys among finalists in USA Kids Mullet Championships

DUNCAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma boy could soon be named a mullet champion. Four Oklahoma boys are among 25 finalists in the kids' division of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. The representatives from Oklahoma include Landry Turpin, of Duncan, Catchyn Caldwell, of Lawton, Nolan Bryant, of Durant, and Levi Womack, of McAlester.
OKLAHOMA STATE
kswo.com

Lawton Public Schools offers first-ever Comanche language class

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A first of it’s kind language class is now available for Lawton Public Schools Students, after a nearly year-long endeavor between LPS and the Comanche Nation. The Comanche Language 1 course is now available at the Life Ready Center, and is available to students from...
LAWTON, OK
News Break
Politics
kswo.com

Texas woman killed in Cotton County crash

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman was killed in an early morning crash out of Cotton County on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. on US 70 and Lawton Avenue. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the woman was headed east on 70 when her car left the roadway. Officials...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Human remains discovered near McKinney Road in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded to the 2200 block of McKinney Road at 8:06 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
okcfox.com

Texas woman killed early Thursday in Cotton County accident

COTTON COUNTY (KOKH) — A Texas woman was killed early Thursday in an accident in Cotton County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza of Vernon, Texas was driving on US-70 shortly before 1:30 a.m. when her car left the roadway for an unknown reason. The car hit...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Today Fort Sill welcomes three Colonels

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today at Fort Sill, there was a welcome ceremony for Colonel Shane Morgan, Colonel Rory Crooks, and Colonel Patrick Costello. The ceremony was hosted by Major General Ken Kamper, the Commanding General of the United States Army Fires Center of Excellence, and Fort Sill. Each Colonel...
FORT SILL, OK

