Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Construction is underway for a new trading post at the Great Plains Museum.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This trading post will be built from scratch. It will be made with the same or very similar materials and tools as the original trading post in the 1800s. The previous replica of the trading post was built in the 1980s and the Museum’s staff said...
Do You Agree With the City of Lawton Moving Halloween to Saturday? [POLL]
Earlier this week the City of Lawton announced the official Trick or Treating date and times for 2022. Since All Hallows Eve falls on a Monday this year the city decided to move the celebration and traditions to the Saturday (10-29-22) before Halloween. It's caused quite a bit of controversy and complaints among citizens.
kswo.com
Southeast Water Treatment Plant closed due to high levels of Manganese
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Southeast Water Treatment Plant in Lawton is closed after they discovered high levels of Manganese coming from Waurika Lake. Water treatment staff has already begun flushing the system, which should resolve the issue within 24 hours. Until then, people living near the plant may notice...
Spirit of Survival Race for 2022 Has Been Cancelled
It was sad news for sure. The Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma made the announcement this week that the annual Spirit of Survival will not be happening this year. Of all of the cancellations caused directly or indirectly by the wicked COVID pandemic, this one hits the hardest. I was privileged for the past few Spirit of Survival races to serve as the race emcee and to put it mildly, it changed my life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
A local life scout is bringing a U.S.S Oklahoma City Anchor monument to Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Matthew Aguilar is a life scout for troop 4176 in Boy Scout of America. As a part of the boy scout tradition to earn your eagle rank you have to complete a project that benefits your community. “This is not what I was thinking in the...
kswo.com
Happy Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today is Oklahoma Aviation and Aerospace Day, and the city of Duncan is celebrating. The Duncan Airport welcomed community members to see and even fly some of the planes. One of the people helping celebrate the holiday was Senator Chris Kidd of District 31. “6 years...
Comanche County Sheriff’s Office Issues Scam Alert for Lawton and the Surrounding Area!
It's back! The Comanche County Sheriff's Office has issued a scam alert for Lawton, Fort Sill, and the surrounding area. Looks like scammers have returned and are dupping people into giving them personal information or worse, cash. Seems like there's always a new, or in this case a returning scam, that you have to be aware of. You've always got to be on your toes and pay attention to what's going on. Don't get taken!
kswo.com
Two Southwest Oklahoma boys advance to mullet finals
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two boys in Southwest Oklahoma are in the Kids Mullet Championships and need votes to win. As of Thursday morning, Landry Turpin of Duncan and Catchyn Caldwell of Lawton are in 17th and 21st place respectively. If you’d like to vote for them, you can do...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel6now.com
Widespread Rain on the Way
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Showers and storms will begin developing over the area as early as Saturday afternoon. However, rain will become widespread Saturday night into Sunday. Some of this rain will be heavy. Two to four inches of rain will be possible across a good part of Texoma with a threat for some flooding.
kswo.com
Comanche Co. Commissioner target of OSBI investigation, DA reviewing case
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - District 3 District Attorney David Thomas says his office is in the process of reviewing a case involving allegations against Comanche County Commissioner Alvin Cargill. We first told you about the OSBI’s investigation in April when they confirmed they were looking into a “county employee” for...
KOCO
Oklahoma boys among finalists in USA Kids Mullet Championships
DUNCAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma boy could soon be named a mullet champion. Four Oklahoma boys are among 25 finalists in the kids' division of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. The representatives from Oklahoma include Landry Turpin, of Duncan, Catchyn Caldwell, of Lawton, Nolan Bryant, of Durant, and Levi Womack, of McAlester.
kswo.com
Lawton Public Schools offers first-ever Comanche language class
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A first of it’s kind language class is now available for Lawton Public Schools Students, after a nearly year-long endeavor between LPS and the Comanche Nation. The Comanche Language 1 course is now available at the Life Ready Center, and is available to students from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kswo.com
Texas woman killed in Cotton County crash
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Texas woman was killed in an early morning crash out of Cotton County on Thursday. It happened around 1 a.m. on US 70 and Lawton Avenue. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the woman was headed east on 70 when her car left the roadway. Officials...
Human remains discovered near McKinney Road in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department are working the scene after human remains were discovered Thursday night. WFPD officers responded to the 2200 block of McKinney Road at 8:06 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, to investigate what a resident described as a strong odor coming from the field east of the street. […]
kswo.com
Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 751 to host town meeting over OK Veterans Registry
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter 751 will host a town meeting on Saturday in Lawton, to offer veterans and widows of veterans more information about the Oklahoma Veterans Registry. On July 1, 2023, all veterans and widows must be registered for the Oklahoma Veterans Registry...
Plane crash at Wichita Valley Airport, multiple agencies responding
Multiple Wichita County agencies are responding to the Wichita Valley Airport for a plane that crashed.
okcfox.com
Texas woman killed early Thursday in Cotton County accident
COTTON COUNTY (KOKH) — A Texas woman was killed early Thursday in an accident in Cotton County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza of Vernon, Texas was driving on US-70 shortly before 1:30 a.m. when her car left the roadway for an unknown reason. The car hit...
3 COVID-19 deaths reported in Wichita County
Hospitalizations remain in the single digits in Wichita County, however, the Health District reported 3 deaths and 219 new cases this week in the county.
kswo.com
Today Fort Sill welcomes three Colonels
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today at Fort Sill, there was a welcome ceremony for Colonel Shane Morgan, Colonel Rory Crooks, and Colonel Patrick Costello. The ceremony was hosted by Major General Ken Kamper, the Commanding General of the United States Army Fires Center of Excellence, and Fort Sill. Each Colonel...
Comments / 0