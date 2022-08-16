Read full article on original website
Why Michigan coaches rave about Kenneth Grant
When the Michigan football team signed the majority of its 2022 class last December, Jim Harbaugh joked that Kenneth Grant was his favorite personality of the bunch. “Kenneth Grant is my favorite. There’s nobody I like more than Kenneth Grant,” Harbaugh said at the time. “Ton of personality and not in a show-off way or anything. Good, genuine, down-to-earth guy.”
Daily Delivery: New Big 12 commish visits Kansas State as Pac-12 gets more bad news
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark continued his tour of Big 12 schools on Wednesday by stopping through Manhattan to meet some of the coaches and athletic department leaders at Kansas State. And as Fitz explains, Yormark continues to move slowly on the realignment front as the Pac-12 finds out that its value to media entities took a significant hit with the departures of USC and UCLA.
Mario Cristobal shares his thoughts on the second scrimmage of camp
The Miami Hurricanes football program held its second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday afternoon at Greentree Practice Field. It is the 14th practice of camp for UM. The defense, which has been bolstered by a large number of transfers, won the first scrimmage of camp and the offense entered Saturday's session looking to respond.
Ken Norton Talks Return to UCLA, Changes in Recruiting, His Linebackers
UCLA linebackers coach Ken Norton talked about returning to UCLA as a coach, how campus has changed, how the recruiting game has changed since he was last coaching in college, and evaluates a couple of his linebackers.
USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
College basketball team rankings: 10 best 2022 recruiting hauls
The days of having a four-year plan for freshmen are long over. There's more pressure than ever on some coaches to build contenders, but the time to construct the ideal roster is getting smaller. Some programs are trying to build a national champion from basically scratch this offseason. We'll check back next April to see how successful programs like that were in that mission.
Late Kick: Oregon is an overrated team heading into 2022
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Oregon is an overrated team heading into the 2022 season.
Iowa State commit JJ Kohl explains why this season takes on an even deeper meaning
Headed into his final season of high school football, Ankeny four-star quarterback JJ Kohl has plenty of expectations set for himself and his team, including getting to the state championship game, and leaving with a victory. On top of that, the Iowa State commit’s success on the field could hopefully...
Former Rebel Luke Knox has died...with Kiffin statement
Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
Harsin says Tigers not ready to play smart football
AUBURN, Alabama–Two weeks before season two as head coach of the Tigers, Bryan Harsin didn’t mince words about an aspect of the 2022 Auburn football team that he said needs improvement. Major improvement. Harsin made it quite clear that the mental aspect of the team’s performance is not...
Gators commit Will Norman changing schools
Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change
Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in Iowa for 2023 class
The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Iowa. Iowa is home to one five-star prospect and three...
Michigan football: Major buzz surrounding true freshman WR, 4-star recruit Darrius Clemons
Michigan Wolverines true-freshman wide receiver Darrius Clemons is already turning heads prior to the start of the 2022 season. At Wednesday’s practice, Big Ten Network’s Dave Revsine raved about Clemons, saying the wideout seems poised to follow up on his big spring game where he caught three passes for 52 yards and one touchdown.
PHOTOS: USC offense trying to find ways to utilize its top weapons
USC football returned to Howard Jones Field Tuesday after spending much of its first full week of fall camp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans began their camp at the on-campus practice field 11 days earlier, but in the interim, the Trojans had spent most of their practice sessions warming up the Coliseum for what has the potential to be a red-hot home schedule, particularly for the USC offense, this season. The Trojans will open the Lincoln Riley Era in the Coliseum against Rice in what is expected to be a blowout with USC favored by more than 30 points.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart explains what stood out from team’s 2nd scrimmage
Following Georgia’s first scrimmage of fall camp last Saturday, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart made it clear the team had a ways to go on both sides of the ball. While there is still room for further improvement, Smart made it clear there were some positives to take from the Bulldogs’ latest scrimmage.
Emory Jones named ASU starting QB
Emory Jones will be Arizona State's starting quarterback to open the season, head coach Herm Edwards announced Thursday. The Sun Devils will be heavily reliant on the experience and dual-threat ability of Jones, a junior who beat out Alabama sophomore transfer Paul Tyson and sophomore Trenton Bourguet to win the job after he transferred from Florida following spring football.
BREAKING: Coveted WR Kevin Concepcion commits to NC State
Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers wide receiver Kevin Concepcion committed to NC State moments ago. The 5-foot-11, 173-pound playmaker announced his commitment Saturday prior to his team's season-opening game. State recruited Concepcion for over a year, and after offering him last June, he's been a major priority for the last 14-plus months...
'For us to be invited back, it really means the world': Gators impress former players with facility, practice
The names of Florida’s former All-Americans line the bricks Ben Hill Griffin Stadium rests upon, signaling to pedestrians the ocean of storied alumni the program’s produced. In recent years, the current teams’ connection to those names has seemingly grown more distant. Florida head coach Billy Napier took...
South Florida playmakers put on a show Thursday at Cardinal Gibbons jamboree
After a scoreless first quarter, some of the fans assembled Thursday night for the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons three-team jamboree started chirping about certain players being over-ranked and not legitimate five-star talents. Well, hopefully those individuals stuck around for the rest of the action, because if they did, they got a chance to see some of South Florida’s top skill players put on a show. 247Sports has what you need to know below.
