247Sports

Why Michigan coaches rave about Kenneth Grant

When the Michigan football team signed the majority of its 2022 class last December, Jim Harbaugh joked that Kenneth Grant was his favorite personality of the bunch. “Kenneth Grant is my favorite. There’s nobody I like more than Kenneth Grant,” Harbaugh said at the time. “Ton of personality and not in a show-off way or anything. Good, genuine, down-to-earth guy.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Daily Delivery: New Big 12 commish visits Kansas State as Pac-12 gets more bad news

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark continued his tour of Big 12 schools on Wednesday by stopping through Manhattan to meet some of the coaches and athletic department leaders at Kansas State. And as Fitz explains, Yormark continues to move slowly on the realignment front as the Pac-12 finds out that its value to media entities took a significant hit with the departures of USC and UCLA.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Mario Cristobal shares his thoughts on the second scrimmage of camp

The Miami Hurricanes football program held its second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday afternoon at Greentree Practice Field. It is the 14th practice of camp for UM. The defense, which has been bolstered by a large number of transfers, won the first scrimmage of camp and the offense entered Saturday's session looking to respond.
247Sports

USC football recruiting: 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson signs with Klutch Sports, per report

Los Alamitos (Calif.) High five-star quarterback and USC commitment Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, becoming the agency’s first high school football client, according to a report Thursday by Pete Thamel. Nationally, Nelson is the No. 5 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the Class of 2023. He led Los Alamitos to a 9-2 record last season, throwing for 244.5 yards per game with 39 touchdown passes and nine interceptions.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
247Sports

College basketball team rankings: 10 best 2022 recruiting hauls

The days of having a four-year plan for freshmen are long over. There's more pressure than ever on some coaches to build contenders, but the time to construct the ideal roster is getting smaller. Some programs are trying to build a national champion from basically scratch this offseason. We'll check back next April to see how successful programs like that were in that mission.
247Sports

Former Rebel Luke Knox has died...with Kiffin statement

Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Harsin says Tigers not ready to play smart football

AUBURN, Alabama–Two weeks before season two as head coach of the Tigers, Bryan Harsin didn’t mince words about an aspect of the 2022 Auburn football team that he said needs improvement. Major improvement. Harsin made it quite clear that the mental aspect of the team’s performance is not...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Gators commit Will Norman changing schools

Four-star defensive lineman Will Norman has been at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy since last season, when he played his Junior year for the Ascenders. Before that, Norman played his first season of high school football ever as a Sophomore at Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More. After giving the Florida Gators his commitment earlier this month, Norman had another announcement on Friday, which was that he will be spending his senior year at a new high school. Per an announcement through his Twitter account, Norman will be attending Baltimore (MD) St. Frances Academy for his final year of high school.
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Ex-Nebraska QB Luke McCaffrey discusses Rice career, position change

Luke McCaffrey has had quite the experience as a college football quarterback. After being at Nebraska for two seasons, he transferred to Louisville in 2021, only to then transfer to Rice a short period of time later. McCaffrey signed up as a quarterback, but enters 2022 season preparing to be a wide receiver for the Owls.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in Iowa for 2023 class

The 2023 recruiting cycle is in full swing as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of Iowa. Iowa is home to one five-star prospect and three...
247Sports

PHOTOS: USC offense trying to find ways to utilize its top weapons

USC football returned to Howard Jones Field Tuesday after spending much of its first full week of fall camp at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans began their camp at the on-campus practice field 11 days earlier, but in the interim, the Trojans had spent most of their practice sessions warming up the Coliseum for what has the potential to be a red-hot home schedule, particularly for the USC offense, this season. The Trojans will open the Lincoln Riley Era in the Coliseum against Rice in what is expected to be a blowout with USC favored by more than 30 points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Emory Jones named ASU starting QB

Emory Jones will be Arizona State's starting quarterback to open the season, head coach Herm Edwards announced Thursday. The Sun Devils will be heavily reliant on the experience and dual-threat ability of Jones, a junior who beat out Alabama sophomore transfer Paul Tyson and sophomore Trenton Bourguet to win the job after he transferred from Florida following spring football.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

BREAKING: Coveted WR Kevin Concepcion commits to NC State

Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers wide receiver Kevin Concepcion committed to NC State moments ago. The 5-foot-11, 173-pound playmaker announced his commitment Saturday prior to his team's season-opening game. State recruited Concepcion for over a year, and after offering him last June, he's been a major priority for the last 14-plus months...
247Sports

South Florida playmakers put on a show Thursday at Cardinal Gibbons jamboree

After a scoreless first quarter, some of the fans assembled Thursday night for the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons three-team jamboree started chirping about certain players being over-ranked and not legitimate five-star talents. Well, hopefully those individuals stuck around for the rest of the action, because if they did, they got a chance to see some of South Florida’s top skill players put on a show. 247Sports has what you need to know below.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

