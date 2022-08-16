Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update
Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision
The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott remains vital to the Dallas Cowboys offense, but not a few believe that it might be time for the team to hand the RB1 reigns to Tony Pollard. Whether that would eventually be the case in the upcoming 2022 NFL season or not, it doesn’t appear Elliott’s relationship with […] The post Ezekiel Elliott’s classy move amid rumors that his time as Cowboys bell cow is over appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets rookie might be the most intimidating player in the NFL
New York Jets rookie Micheal Clemons might be the most intimidating player in the NFL. Clemons was a fourth-round pick by the Jets in April out of Texas A&M. The rookie pass-rusher had seven quarterback pressures last week in his preseason debut. Clemson spoke with the media on Thursday and...
How much money is Deshaun Watson losing over suspension?
The Deshaun Watson suspension has officially been handed down with the Browns QB out for 11 games, but how much money will he lose while suspended?. Deshaun Watson has been suspended for 11 games in the 2022 season and will be assessed a $5 million fine following a settlement between the Cleveland Browns quarterback, the NFLPA and the NFL.
Former Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson Is Growing On Ex-Colts Punter Pat McAfee
Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is winning former NFL punter turned WWE commentator Pat McAfee every social media post. Earlier this week, the current Broncos quarterback could be seen walking out of his home in an all-white Good Man Brand outfit before the Broncos took on the Dallas Cowboys for their preseason game on Saturday.
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Signing with Ravens
Robinson is signing with the Ravens, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Robinson was surprisingly released by the Raiders on Tuesday, but he has found a new team just three days later. The former Chiefs wideout has a better chance to secure a prominent role in a Baltimore receiving corps that lacks established options behind 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman.
Seahawks' Kevin Kassis: Four catches in loss
Kassis caught four of five targets for 37 yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. Kassis took the field in the third quarter and caught four short passes from quarterback Jacob Eason. An undrafted rookie out of Montana State, Kassis is a long shot to make the 53-man roster. However, he's making a strong case for the practice squad.
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Dealing with knee bruise
Smith suffered a knee bruise in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Bears, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Smith got banged up on a scramble in the first quarter and was spotted with a bag of ice on his knees afterward. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Smith could have returned to action if necessary, but with Drew Lock (illness) also sidelined there was no need for the Seahawks to risk further loss to their quarterback depth chart. Prior to leaving the exhibition contest, Smith completed 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards.
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Lacking chemistry with Smith
Fant caught his only target for minus-3 yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. Fant's only touch came in the second quarter, as he wasn't heavily involved despite seeing substantially more playing time than starting wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (one series each). Seattle was shut out in the first half with Geno Smith (knee) under center the entire time, which could open the door for Fant's former Broncos teammate Drew Lock to push for the starting quarterback job if he can recover from COVID-19 in time to face the Cowboys in the Aug. 26 preseason finale.
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Keeps rolling
Shakir caught three receptions for 59 yards on three targets in Buffalo's preseason game against Denver on Saturday. Shakir has generally played as a backup and figures to remain one through the duration of his rookie season, but the talented fifth-round pick from Boise State clearly fell too far in the draft, and the Bills eventually will profit for that fact. Even if he can't break the top three on the Buffalo wideout depth chart, Shakir's talent looms as a concern for fellow slow wideouts like Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie.
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not playing Saturday
Waddle (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas. The Dolphins are mostly playing their starters, but Waddle is out with a seemingly minor injury. Cedrick Wilson, Preston Williams and Trent Sherfield are the top candidates to take on extra WR snaps with the first-team offense.
Panthers' Matt Corral: Sustains foot injury Friday
Corral suffered a foot injury during Friday's preseason loss in New England, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. With Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold sitting out the Panthers' second exhibition, P.J. Walker and Corral split the workload at quarterback. Walker handled the first and third quarters, while Corral got the second and was expected to take the fourth before limping off the field and getting ruled out in the waning minutes of the contest. Overall, Corral completed nine of 15 passes for 58 yards and recorded three carries for six yards before his departure. The severity of his injury is unknown, but it could impact his ability to be available for the team's third preseason outing next Friday against the Bills.
Colts' Jelani Woods: Impresses during practice Thursday
Woods turned in a strong effort during Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. Woods also caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason opener after he reportedly struggled during the early phases of training camp, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. However, the rookie third-round pick could be poised to move into a larger receiving role this season after fellow tight end Andrew Ogletree suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Indianapolis' joint practice with the Lions on Wednesday. Woods' size (6-foot-7, 253 pounds) and athleticism (4.59-second 40-yard dash) should make him an intriguing pass-catching threat, though he's still currently set to operate in a reserve role behind two more experienced tight ends in Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson.
Tennessee Titans schedule: Exhibition slate comes to a close against Cardinals
Tennessee Titans schedule: Week 3 preseason Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Saturday, Aug. 27 Cardinals 7:00 PM LOCAL Check
Watch: Will Levis Speaks on Progression of Offense, Backup QB Battle, and more
Will Levis' stock has jumped through the roof in the lead-up to his second season in Lexington. Talks of first-round NFL draft picks, record-setting seasons and trips to New York City for the Heisman Trophy have hovered over the head of the Penn State transfer. Through it all, he continues to ...
Browns' Jacoby Brissett: Set to fill in for Watson
Brissett is in line to work as the Browns' starting QB to begin the coming season, with teammate Deshaun Watson slated to serve an 11-game suspension, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. With Watson unavailable until Week 13, Brissett is expected to serve in the former's place, while Joshua Dobbs and...
Tagovailoa makes preseason debut; Raiders top Dolphins 15-13
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Jarrett Stidham led the Raiders on a touchdown drive on the team’s first possession and Las Vegas defeated the Miami Dolphins 15-13 in Saturday’s preseason game. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played in just two series in his preseason debut. It was the first look at Tagovailoa in the Dolphins’ new system after the team brought in former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as the new head coach. Playing with most of his starters, Tagovailoa completed 6 of 8 passes for 58 yards. Stidham completed 7 of 10 passes for 80 yards and was sacked once.
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Kenny Pickett show continues against Lions
Pittsburgh Steelers schedule: Preseason Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Sun, Aug. 28 vs Lions 4:30 PM CBS
