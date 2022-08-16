ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Oklahoma Football: Gavin Freeman could make an early impact for OU

Many walk-ons had fulfilled their dreams at Oklahoma, and Gavin Freeman could be next in line. The Heritage Hall product bet on himself when accepting a walk-position in the Oklahoma football program rather than staying committed to Texas Tech. There’s been notable noise surrounding Freeman at camp and positive words...
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Ex-Iowa State QB Seneca Wallace: Cyclones ready to fill vacuum left by Texas, Oklahoma

Oklahoma and Texas eventually departing for the SEC leaves a power vacuum, of sorts, in the Big 12. Prior to the 2021 season, the Sooners won six straight Big 12 titles in football. Texas, which has three Big 12 conference titles and four national championships to its name, has fallen on hard times recently but is one of the most recognizable brands in all of college football.
STILLWATER, OK
Texas Monthly

Texas-Style Barbecue Invades Oklahoma

Texas-style barbecue can be found worldwide, but it crossed the Atlantic Ocean more quickly than it crossed the Red River. Until recently, a great slice of smoked brisket in Oklahoma was harder to find than a Longhorns fan in Norman. Even Texas-based barbecue chains like Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have more locations in Arizona than Oklahoma, which has just a few joints in Oklahoma City and nearby Norman. Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, has neither. The state’s official meal includes the non-specific “barbeque pork,” but no brisket, and smoked bologna is far more common than a well-crafted smoked sausage. Thankfully, a few brisket-loving entrepreneurs have worked to fill that void in recent years.
OKLAHOMA STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bruins Win Ponca City Scrimmage

Bruin Football won the Exhibition Edition of the ConocoPhillips Bowl on Friday night. Bartlesville High football walked away from its only scrimmage of the preseason victorious. Bartlesville topped Ponca City 14-13 in a half-game played at Sullins Stadium in Ponca. The score doesn’t show how dominate Bartlesville was in the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Z94

Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022

As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
OKLAHOMA STATE
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!

Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
pryorinfopub.com

State of Oklahoma backs Tulsa on McGirt-related traffic ticket appeal

The state of Oklahoma is backing the city of Tulsa in a court appeal regarding the city’s right to issue traffic tickets to tribal members. A friend of the court brief filed Wednesday by the state Attorney General’s Office in the case cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as evidence backing its claim.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa seniors get active on pickleball court

TULSA, Okla. — Pickleball is not just for gym class anymore. It’s said to be the fastest growing sport in the nation, with its popularity spiking during the pandemic. With the flexibility to play casually or competitively, pickleball is a sport recommended for all ages and skill levels.
TULSA, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent

This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism

Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
TULSA, OK
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States

Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

