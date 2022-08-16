Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Football: Gavin Freeman could make an early impact for OU
Many walk-ons had fulfilled their dreams at Oklahoma, and Gavin Freeman could be next in line. The Heritage Hall product bet on himself when accepting a walk-position in the Oklahoma football program rather than staying committed to Texas Tech. There’s been notable noise surrounding Freeman at camp and positive words...
247Sports
Ex-Iowa State QB Seneca Wallace: Cyclones ready to fill vacuum left by Texas, Oklahoma
Oklahoma and Texas eventually departing for the SEC leaves a power vacuum, of sorts, in the Big 12. Prior to the 2021 season, the Sooners won six straight Big 12 titles in football. Texas, which has three Big 12 conference titles and four national championships to its name, has fallen on hard times recently but is one of the most recognizable brands in all of college football.
Texas Monthly
Texas-Style Barbecue Invades Oklahoma
Texas-style barbecue can be found worldwide, but it crossed the Atlantic Ocean more quickly than it crossed the Red River. Until recently, a great slice of smoked brisket in Oklahoma was harder to find than a Longhorns fan in Norman. Even Texas-based barbecue chains like Rudy’s Bar-B-Q and Dickey’s Barbecue Pit have more locations in Arizona than Oklahoma, which has just a few joints in Oklahoma City and nearby Norman. Tulsa, the state’s second-largest city, has neither. The state’s official meal includes the non-specific “barbeque pork,” but no brisket, and smoked bologna is far more common than a well-crafted smoked sausage. Thankfully, a few brisket-loving entrepreneurs have worked to fill that void in recent years.
kosu.org
Oklahoma's two largest universities welcome record freshman classes
A record number of freshmen are enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University this fall. OU is welcoming more than 4,700 students, and OSU is bringing in more than 4,600. OU’s class is 2% bigger and OSU’s is 9% bigger when compared to last fall.
Former star Cowboys wrestler charged with Third-Degree Burglary
A former Oklahoma State University (OSU) wrestler, who was charged with sexual battery earlier in August, has now been charged with Burglary in the Third-Degree in a separate case. ‘AJ’ Ferrari was charged Burglary in the Third-Degree and Petit Larceny on August 17, according to OSCN. The date of...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bruins Win Ponca City Scrimmage
Bruin Football won the Exhibition Edition of the ConocoPhillips Bowl on Friday night. Bartlesville High football walked away from its only scrimmage of the preseason victorious. Bartlesville topped Ponca City 14-13 in a half-game played at Sullins Stadium in Ponca. The score doesn’t show how dominate Bartlesville was in the...
Oklahoma’s Best Oktoberfest Is Selling Tickets Now For 2022
As most of us celebrate this likely brief period of cooler temperatures, it's hard not to focus on all of the fun headed our way pretty soon. While Labor Day is considered more of an end to summer than a start to fall, Oktoberfest sets the season in stone and it'll be here before you know it.
Take a Peek Inside This EPIC $1,999,999 ‘Medieval Style’ Castle in Oklahoma That’s FOR SALE!
Take a peek inside this EPIC 'Medieval Style' castle that's for sale in Oklahoma. You could be the proud new owner, better yet, king or queen of this incredible castle estate! This has to be one of the most unusual and impressive homes in the Sooner State. While browsing about looking at homes on Zillow.com I came across this one-of-a-kind mansion. Scroll down to see the photo gallery of this crazy Oklahoma castle you can buy!
pryorinfopub.com
State of Oklahoma backs Tulsa on McGirt-related traffic ticket appeal
The state of Oklahoma is backing the city of Tulsa in a court appeal regarding the city’s right to issue traffic tickets to tribal members. A friend of the court brief filed Wednesday by the state Attorney General’s Office in the case cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as evidence backing its claim.
Tulsa seniors get active on pickleball court
TULSA, Okla. — Pickleball is not just for gym class anymore. It’s said to be the fastest growing sport in the nation, with its popularity spiking during the pandemic. With the flexibility to play casually or competitively, pickleball is a sport recommended for all ages and skill levels.
oklahomawatch.org
Why $17.7 Million In Relief Money For Oklahoma Students Remains Unspent
This story was produced in partnership with the Oklahoma nonprofit newsroom The Frontier. Nearly $18 million in federal coronavirus relief dollars for education has been in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hands since January 2021 but has yet to be spent to help Oklahoma students recover from the pandemic. An effort...
news9.com
Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism
Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
Tulsa leaders say Flock safety cameras are a success
With fewer officers in the Tulsa Police Department right now, Mayor GT Bynum says this technology bridged the gap for the city.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol participating in “America’s Best Looking Cruiser,” asks Oklahomans to vote
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) is participating in the ninth annual American Association of State Troopers’ “America’s Best Looking Cruiser” calendar contest. OHP asks Oklahomans to support them by voting and spreading the word about the content. The top 13 states receiving votes...
Dry Arkansas River reveals lots of tires
The Arkansas River is dry after repeated hot days, now people are wondering about the tires that have been under the water.
KOCO
2022 Oklahoma Runoff Primary Elections: Everything you need to know
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters will head to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 23, to cast their ballots in the 2022 runoff primary elections. We’ve put together a guide for everything you need to know before you head to the polls. When do I vote?. Polls are open statewide...
Oklahoma History Center installs universal adult changing tables
The Oklahoma History Center is making sure that all Oklahomans will feel comfortable visiting the center thanks to an important addition.
KOCO
Oklahoma City approves final plans for new arena on state fairgrounds
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City has approved the final plans for a new arena on the Oklahoma State Fairgrounds. The process to find a builder has already started. What is now a parking lot for the Jim Norick Arena will soon turn into the new coliseum and as bittersweet as it is, some said it’s time to let go.
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma City has been ranked as the fourth-best place to live in the United States
Oklahoma City continues to climb lists of top-ranked communities. Bankrate recently ranked the city as the fourth best place to live in the United States. The website examined the country’s 100 largest metropolitan areas to determine which were best fit based on factors like the cost of living, social experiences, and current trends of people moving into each city.
White supremacist group images spray painted under a south Tulsa bridge
TULSA, Okla. — Images associated with a group known for its white supremacist ties were found spray painted in south Tulsa. FOX23 reached out to the Tulsa River Parks Authority. Within an hour of being notified, they painted over the graffiti. It was found on the bridge support underneath the Jenks Bridge near 91st and Riverside.
