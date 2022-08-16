NFL PRESEASON POWER RANK: Where every team stands heading into the 2022 season

Josh Allen runs with the ball during a game against the New England Patriots. AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes

The 2022 NFL preseason is underway, with teams gearing up for a run at the Super Bowl.

Below we break down where every team stands heading into the 2022 season.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills look like worthy Super Bowl favorites, but there's plenty of talented teams at the top.

Texans head coach Lovie Smith looks on during a preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. AP Photo/Matt Patterson

32. Houston Texans

2021 record : 4-13

Odds to win Super Bowl (longest odds in bold) : FanDuel: 300/1 , DraftKings: 250/1, BetMGM: 300/1 , Caesars: 250/1

One thing to know : Quarterback Davis Mills had a better rookie season than anyone thought he would, but beating expectations doesn't mean too much when the bar is set so low to begin with. If Houston is within spitting distance of a winning record this year, that would be another massive upset. Best of luck to Lovie Smith, newly elected head coach of this sinking ship.

31. Seattle Seahawks

2021 record : 7-10

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 150/1, DraftKings: 150/1, BetMGM: 200/1 , Caesars: 150/1

One thing to know : The Seahawks signed DK Metcalf to an extension that will keep him in Seattle for some years. The next step is to find a quarterback that can make that investment worth their while. Barring a breakout year from Drew Lock or Geno Smith, chances are Seattle will be looking to the draft to find their guy, with C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young both set to make the jump to the NFL.

30. Atlanta Falcons

2021 record : 7-10

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 250/1 , DraftKings: 200/1, BetMGM: 250/1 , Caesars: 200/1

One thing to know : Marcus Mariota is set to take over a starting job for the first time since losing the gig to Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee. While the Falcons prospects this year feel pretty dim, a blossoming season from sophomore tight end Kyle Pitts would be encouraging to see for a team looking towards the future.

Justin Fields. AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

29. Chicago Bears

2021 record : 6-11

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 120/1, DraftKings: 150/1 , BetMGM: 100/1, Caesars: 150/1

One thing to know : QB Justin Fields gives Bears fans reason to hope for the future, but that future still feels a few years away. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney could be an interesting fantasy player this year depending on how he is used in the Chicago offense.

28. Detroit Lions

2021 record : 3-13-1

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 100/1, DraftKings: 150/1 , BetMGM: 125/1, Caesars: 150/1

One thing to know : After going the first 12 weeks of the season without a win, the Lions finished out 2021 by going 3-3 in their last six games. It's not often you see an 0-10-1 team put up the kind of fight that Detroit did in its darkest moments last year. Led by second-year head coach Dan Campbell, the Lions might not win a ton of games in 2022, but they could be better than anyone is expecting.

27. New York Jets

2021 record : 4-13

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 150/1 , DraftKings: 130/1, BetMGM: 150/1 , Caesars: 130/1

One thing to know : Zach Wilson didn't have a great rookie season, but he also didn't have a lot of tools to help him either. Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson will look to make an immediate impact on the Jets offense.

Daniel Jones steps back to throw during a preseason game against the New England Patriots. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

26. New York Giants

2021 record : 4-13

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 85/1, DraftKings: 130/1, BetMGM: 150/1 , Caesars: 130/1

One thing to know : It's a make-or-break year for Daniel Jones, who had his fifth-year option declined by the Giants earlier in the off-season. The move indicates that New York is ready to move on from Jones, but he'll have at least the start of this season to make his case and prove that letting him go would be a mistake.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars

2021 record : 3-14

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 120/1, DraftKings: 130/1, BetMGM: 150/1 , Caesars: 130/1

One thing to know : Last year was an absolute disaster for the Jaguars , but with the departure of much-maligned head coach Urban Meyer and the arrival of former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, there's a chance that things could be looking up for Jacksonville. Pederson got the Eagles a Super Bowl win by getting the most out of quarterback Nick Foles with an RPO-heavy attack. A similar formula could do wonders for Trevor Lawrence heading into his second season.

24. Cleveland Browns

2021 record : 8-9

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 30/1 , DraftKings: 30/1 , BetMGM: 25/1, Caesars: 28/1

One thing to know : Given the questions still surrounding Deshaun Watson's potential suspension, it's tough to gauge where the Browns will land this year. Regardless of what happens on offense, Myles Garrett is once again a favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year and should be a strong anchor for the team on that side of the ball.

Baker Mayfield waits for the start of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

23. Carolina Panthers

2021 record : 5-12

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 100/1, DraftKings: 130/1 , BetMGM: 125/1, Caesars: 130/1

One thing to know : One of the biggest quarterback competitions to watch this preseason is between the newly arrived Baker Mayfield and last year's starter in Carolina, Sam Darnold. Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey is in the backfield again after two straight seasons seeing limited time due to injury. If he can stay on the field, he'll be a big help to the Panthers offense, regardless of who is under center.

22. Washington Commanders

2021 record : 7-10

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 70/1, DraftKings: 70/1, BetMGM: 80/1 , Caesars: 70/1

One thing to know : Carson Wentz will make his return to the NFC East after an up-and-down (mostly down) tenure with the Indianapolis Colts ended in just one season. Wentz won't have to wait long for a chance for revenge against his former teams, as he plays the Eagles in Week 3 and the Colts in Week 8.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

2021 record : 9-7-1

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 70/1, DraftKings: 90/1 , BetMGM: 80/1, Caesars: 90/1

One thing to know : For the first time in nearly two decades, the Steelers are heading into the start of the season without Ben Roethlisberger as their quarterback. There are plenty of questions about what comes next, with Mitch Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, and rookie Kenny Pickett all competing for snaps this preseason. Despite a cloudy future at the most important position on the field, it's tough to bet against head coach Mike Tomlin, who has never had a losing season.

20. Minnesota Vikings

2021 record : 8-9

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 40/1 , DraftKings: 35/1, BetMGM: 40/1 , Caesars: 40/1

One thing to know : Justin Jefferson is in for a huge payday after watching the market for wide receivers explode this past off-season. One more great year and Jefferson could set a new market high when his extension finally comes.

Bill Belichick. AP Photo/Brian Westerholt

19. New England Patriots

2021 record : 10-7

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 40/1, DraftKings: 50/1 , BetMGM: 40/1, Caesars: 50/1

One thing to know : Bill Belichick still hasn't named an offensive coordinator, with assistants Matt Patricia and Joe Judge splitting play-calling duties to start the preseason. Far be it from me to doubt the greatest coach in NFL history, but that's a question you might want to have an answer for, Bill.

18. Miami Dolphins

2021 record : 9-8

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 40/1, DraftKings: 40/1, BetMGM: 40/1, Caesars: 40/1

One thing to know : New head coach Mike McDaniel will look to get the most out of QB Tua Tagovailoa after a few years of less-than-stellar production. The addition of superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who will line up opposite last year's breakout player Jaylen Waddle, should help Tua substantially, and possibly turn the Dolphins offense into a powerhouse.

17. New Orleans Saints

2021 record : 9-8

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 40/1, DraftKings: 40/1, BetMGM: 40/1, Caesars: 40/1

One thing to know : Jameis Winston has been given the keys to the Saints offense, and he has plenty of firepower to help him, with receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and rookie Chris Olave filling out the depth chart. It was just a few seasons ago that Winston led the league in passing. There's a chance he could do it again this year.

Kyler Murray. AP Photo/Jose Juarez

16. Arizona Cardinals

2021 record : 11-6

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 30/1, DraftKings: 40/1 , BetMGM: 30/1, Caesars: 35/1

One thing to know : Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' off-season included an "independent study" contract clause so embarrassing that the team removed it after word about it got out and set the sports world on fire. With his future earnings now settled, the quarterback is expected to set the Arizona offense ablaze, lest he prove all the doubters right.

15. Tennessee Titans

2021 record : 12-5

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 35/1, DraftKings: 40/1 , BetMGM: 30/1, Caesars: 40/1

One thing to know : Derrick Henry, King of the NFL stiff-arm, is back once again to lead the Titans offense. With newcomers Robert Woods and Treylon Burks leading Tennessee's receiving corps, Henry might have to shoulder even more of the workload early in the year as the new players find their footing. Chances are Henry won't mind.

14. Indianapolis Colts

2021 record : 9-8

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 22/1, DraftKings: 25/1 , BetMGM: 25/1 , Caesars: 25/1

One thing to know : After a year with Carson Wentz, the Colts decided to bring veteran quarterback Matt Ryan out of Atlanta to be the sure hand that steers the ship. If running back Jonathan Taylor can have another dominant season, it will make Ryan's job that much easier.

13. Philadelphia Eagles

2021 record : 9-8

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 25/1, DraftKings: 22/1, BetMGM: 28/1 , Caesars: 22/1

One thing to know : No team had a busier NFL Draft than the Philadelphia Eagles, who picked up Jordan Davis out of Georgia, worked out a steal of a trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown, and then perfectly slow-played their hand to take Nakobe Dean after he had fallen down the board. If the NFC winds up being as wide open as it looks right now, the Birds could make noise.

Lamar Jackson. AP Photo/Terrance Williams

12. Baltimore Ravens

2021 record : 8-9

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 20/1, DraftKings: 20/1, BetMGM: 20/1, Caesars: 22/1

One thing to know : Baltimore still needs to figure out Lamar Jackson's contract extension, but the 2019 MVP says that he won't be negotiating once the season begins in full. If Jackson's set for another stellar year, the Ravens might want to work out a deal sooner rather than later.

11. Las Vegas Raiders

2021 record : 10-7

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 40/1, DraftKings: 40/1, BetMGM: 40/1, Caesars: 40/1

One thing to know : Two new faces should make a huge difference for the Raiders this coming season.

On offense, Davante Adams is reuniting with his college teammate, quarterback Derek Carr, after years of catching balls from Aaron Rodgers out in Green Bay. While Rodgers was undoubtedly a big part of his success, Adams is one of the best receivers in the league regardless of who is passing the ball, and Carr isn't too shabby either.

On defense, Chandler Jones arrives to match up on the opposite edge from Maxx Crosby, who led the Las Vegas defense with a stellar 2022 campaign. The duo will have to create quite a bit of chaos as they are now in a division with Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and Justin Herbert.

10. Dallas Cowboys

2021 record : 12-5

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 20/1 , DraftKings: 20/1 , BetMGM: 18/1, Caesars: 20/1

One thing to know : Dak Prescott threw for more than 4,400 yards last year, but if you take a look at the Cowboys depth chart, the question now is who exactly he is going to throw to. CeeDee Lamb is still standing strong, but Amari Cooper left for Cleveland, newly acquired James Washington was carted off during practice, and Michael Gallup is dealing with an injury that is likely to keep him out Week 1.

9. San Francisco 49ers

2021 record : 10-7

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 16/1, DraftKings: 16/1, BetMGM: 16/1, Caesars: 16/1

One thing to know : The Trey Lance era is officially upon us. With Jimmy Garoppolo awaiting a potential trade out of San Francisco, the 49ers are set to turn to the sophomore quarterback they spent so much draft capital on to get last year. If Lance can prove he was worth the king's ransom San Francisco paid for him, the 49ers could be looking at a deep postseason run.

Aaron Rodgers. AP Photo/Aaron Gash

8. Green Bay Packers

2021 record : 13-4

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 12/1 , DraftKings: 10/1, BetMGM: 12/1 , Caesars: 10/1

One thing to know : Aaron Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP seasons, but he's going to need an even more astounding year this fall if he's to three-peat. With the departure of his favorite target Devante Adams, as well as deep threat Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Rodgers is going to have to make some new superstars out of largely unknown receivers.

7. Denver Broncos

2021 record : 7-10

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 17/1 , DraftKings: 16/1, BetMGM: 16/1, Caesars: 16/1

One thing to know : The Broncos went 7-10 last year with Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock playing under center. In the off-season, they upgraded to Russell Wilson, who should be a boon to the Denver receiving corps, which has the potential to be one of the most fearsome groups in the league.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

2021 record : 9-8

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 14/1, DraftKings: 14/1, BetMGM: 14/1, Caesars: 14/1

One thing to know : In 2021 the Chargers made waves with an aggressive fourth-down strategy that worked more often than it didn't, with the support of head coach Brandon Staley. With Khalil Mack joining the defense, Los Angeles' second team could be the one leading the Chargers to the Super Bowl this year.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

2021 record : 10-7

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 22/1 , DraftKings: 22/1 , BetMGM: 20/1, Caesars: 22/1

One thing to know : Fresh off their first Super Bowl appearance since 1989, the Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to run back what was an undeniably magical season. It's not hard to imagine things breaking against the Bengals a bit this year — in 2021, Cincinnati stayed pretty healthy throughout, and needed three walk-off wins in the playoffs to reach the Super Bowl. They'll need a similar bit of magic to make it back to the big game, but if anyone is capable of conjuring it, it's quarterback Joe Burrow.

Tom Brady stands at practice during Buccaneers training camp. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 record : 13-4

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 15/2 , DraftKings: 7/1, BetMGM: 15/2 , Caesars: 7/1

One thing to know : Tom Brady is 45 years old and still slinging it. After his hilariously brief retirement, Brady is back under center for at least one more year with the Buccaneers. The center that he will be under, however, is a tricky question mark for Tampa Bay, as last year's starter Ryan Jensen is set to miss much of the season after sustaining an injury in training camp. Making matters worse, backup center Robert Hainsey left the practice field on a cart earlier this week. Brady can still throw it plenty well, but he needs to stay upright to do it.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

2021 record : 12-5

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 8/1, DraftKings: 10/1 , BetMGM: 10/1 , Caesars: 10/1

One thing to know : The Chiefs offense will look quite different this year given Tyreek Hill's move to Miami. In his place, new Chiefs JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be asked to step up. Despite the question marks at receiver, Patrick Mahomes will still have his most-trusted safety net in tight end Travis Kelce when he needs him most.

2. Los Angeles Rams

2021 record : 12-5

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 11/1, DraftKings: 12/1 , BetMGM: 11/1, Caesars: 11/1

One thing to know : The reigning Super Bowl champions enter 2022 still looking sharp. While the defense will miss Von Miller, who left for Buffalo, Aaron Donald is still Aaron Donald. On offense, Odell Beckham Jr. may be on his way out as well, with Miller advocating for OBJ to join him with the Bills.

Josh Allen. AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

1. Buffalo Bills

2021 record : 11-6

Odds to win Super Bowl : FanDuel: 6/1, DraftKings: 6/1, BetMGM: 6/1, Caesars: 6/1

One thing to know : Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have everything they need to make a run this year. Alongside Allen are receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, who along with tight end Dawson Knox make up one of the most fearsome triumvirates in the league. An already stout defense added Von Miller, whose veteran presence helped the Rams reach the mountaintop last year. After coming up just short against Kansas City in the postseason last year, the Bills will undoubtedly be eager to show they're the top dog in the AFC.