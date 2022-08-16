ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menands, NY

Troy Woman Busted For DWI In Menands At Over 3 Times Legal Limit, Police Say

By Michael Mashburn
 4 days ago
A Troy woman had a blood alcohol concentration of more than three times the legal limit when she was busted driving drunk on I-787, police said. Photo Credit: Michael Förtsch on Unsplash/Google Maps street view

A woman had a blood alcohol concentration of more than three times the legal limit when she was busted driving drunk in the Capital District, authorities said.

State Police in Albany County first made contact with 36-year-old Mary Mazur, of Troy, just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, when they stopped to assist her disabled vehicle on I-787 in Menands.

Troopers discovered that Mazur did not have a valid driver’s license and testing revealed her blood alcohol concentration was 0.26 percent, police said.

She was arrested for aggravated DWI and unlicensed operator.

While in custody, police said Mazur became combative with troopers, resulting in additional charges of harassment and obstructing governmental administration.

She was issued tickets for future court dates and later released to a sober third party.

Comments / 1

Albanyduck
4d ago

Menands is not the place to mess around with. I was Employed at 800 North pearl and near the old. Montgomery Wards. Menands PD used to lie in wait and bust people leaving work doing 5 mph over the limit. we couldn't wait to relocate

Reply
3
 

