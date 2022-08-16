ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Wanted After Shooting Man, Hitting Victim With Vehicle In Maryland: Police

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago

Police are on the lookout for a suspect wanted after shooting a victim multiple times before hitting another man in his vehicle, authorities say.

Officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of West Baltimore Street shortly before 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16 where they found a 55-year-old man suffering from graze wounds, according to Baltimore police.

The victim had injuries on his right arm, stomach, and back and was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation revealed that as the suspect was fleeing the scene, they allegedly intentionally struck a 27-year-old man on the corner of Baltimore Street and South Carrollton Avenue, police said.

The pedestrian victim was also transported to the hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

