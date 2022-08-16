Grand jury called to investigate Denver police shooting

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Tuesday said her office will ask a grand jury to investigate the July 17 police shootin g in Lower Downtown Denver that left six injured bystanders and a man targeted by police.

Why it matters: The investigation has the potential to lead to charges against the officers involved in the incident.

In her statement McCann noted the "high" public interest in the shooting, as Denver police have offered few details about how the bystanders were injured.

Her announcement coincides with the expected release of body-camera footage from the day of the shooting.

Catch up quick: The incident happened after officers opened fire on a man later identified as 21-year-old Jordan Waddy near the intersection of 20th and Larimer streets.

Police said Waddy pointed a handgun at them. He was injured, along with six bystanders, but survived and now faces multiple charges from McCann's office .

At least two bystanders have publicly said they were shot at by police.

Of note: McCann said until the the grand jury's work is complete, her office will have no further comment on the investigation.