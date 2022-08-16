ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Grand jury called to investigate Denver police shooting

By Esteban L. Hernandez
Axios Denver
Axios Denver
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38akwp_0hJYuRXW00

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Tuesday said her office will ask a grand jury to investigate the July 17 police shootin g in Lower Downtown Denver that left six injured bystanders and a man targeted by police.

Why it matters: The investigation has the potential to lead to charges against the officers involved in the incident.

  • In her statement McCann noted the "high" public interest in the shooting, as Denver police have offered few details about how the bystanders were injured.
  • Her announcement coincides with the expected release of body-camera footage from the day of the shooting.

Catch up quick: The incident happened after officers opened fire on a man later identified as 21-year-old Jordan Waddy near the intersection of 20th and Larimer streets.

Of note: McCann said until the the grand jury's work is complete, her office will have no further comment on the investigation.

  • Other public officials have said the incident has "shaken trust" in the city's police department.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios Denver

Denver police officers identified in LoDo shooting

The three Denver police officers involved in last month's downtown shooting that left six bystanders injured have all worked for the agency for three years or fewer, Axios Denver has learned.What's new: Officers Meagan Lieberson, Brandon Ramos and Kenneth Rowland joined the force in 2019, and had never previously fired their weapons in the line of duty, Denver's safety department spokesperson Andrea Webber tells us. Footage from Lieberson's body-worn camera revealed that Rowland fired one of the first shots after the barrel of suspect Jordan Waddy's gun appeared to briefly point in his direction. The shot came as Waddy attempted to toss his gun from his sweatshirt pocket.Of note: A police department spokesperson tells Axios Denver that the officers are on modified duty, and will be released back on patrol "when the department deems them ready to go back." Keep reading: Police body cam footage released after LoDo shooting that injured 6 bystanders
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Colfax near I-25 in Denver

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking on W Colfax Avenue near Interstate 25 in Denver late Wednesday night. According to the Denver Police Department tweet, police responded to the crash, where a woman had been hit by a vehicle that did not stay at the scene, where the victim died. There was no immediate information about the victim, a possible suspect or vehicle description. Eastbound Colfax was closed at Federal Boulevard during the response to the crash.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beth Mccann
Axios Denver

Denver police body cam footage released from LoDo shooting that injured 6 bystanders

Body camera footage from a July 17 police shooting released on Tuesday depicts a chaotic scene as Denver officers opened fire on a man seen raising his hands before turning his back to draw his handgun and throwing it to the ground.Why it matters: Dozens of people were standing in front of downtown Denver's Larimer Beer Hall seconds before the gunfire. At least two officers have said they believed they had a clear shot at the suspect without passersby behind him, Denver police Cmdr. Matt Clark said during a press conference last month. State of play: Denver District Attorney Beth...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Possible plea deal in killing of 32-year-old woman

DENVER — On February 20, 2021, 32-year-old Pamela Cabriales was shot in the head while stopped at a light at Colfax and I-25. She died two days later. Denver Police arrested 18-year-old Neshan Johnson and an unnamed 14-year-old. According to court documents, the two teenagers were in the car ahead of Cabriales and thought she hit their car from behind. Court documents say the 14-year-old then grabbed a semi-automatic weapon and fired 15 to 20 shots into Cabriales' car.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Police Shooting#Grand Jury#Violent Crime
KXRM

UPDATE: Two dead in Black Forest shooting

BLACK FOREST, Colo. — Two people are dead following a disturbance involving a shooting in Black Forest. Deborah Myatt with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said at a press conference that the call came in just before 6:50 p.m. reporting a disturbance in the 15000 block of Pole Pine Point in Black Forest, […]
BLACK FOREST, CO
9NEWS

FBI Denver locate victims of human trafficking during operation

DENVER — The FBI Denver Division held a news conference on the local results of a nationwide operation to recover child sex trafficking victims Tuesday morning. Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider was joined by representatives from some of the 30-plus law enforcement agencies that participated in Operation Cross Country along the Front Range.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Westword

Fatal Crash Victim's Mom on Being Re-Traumatized by Denver Police

By mid-August, 55 people had been killed in Denver traffic accidents during 2022 — including Maximilian Ryan, who died after his car plunged into the South Platte River on May 4. Ryan's death at age 25 was heartbreaking for his mother, Molly Ryan KillsEnemy, but she says the tragedy was compounded by her interactions with the Denver Police Department.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Axios Denver

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
797K+
Views
ABOUT

Get smarter, faster about what's happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/denver

Comments / 0

Community Policy