Grand jury called to investigate Denver police shooting
Denver District Attorney Beth McCann on Tuesday said her office will ask a grand jury to investigate the July 17 police shootin g in Lower Downtown Denver that left six injured bystanders and a man targeted by police.
Why it matters: The investigation has the potential to lead to charges against the officers involved in the incident.
- In her statement McCann noted the "high" public interest in the shooting, as Denver police have offered few details about how the bystanders were injured.
- Her announcement coincides with the expected release of body-camera footage from the day of the shooting.
Catch up quick: The incident happened after officers opened fire on a man later identified as 21-year-old Jordan Waddy near the intersection of 20th and Larimer streets.
- Police said Waddy pointed a handgun at them. He was injured, along with six bystanders, but survived and now faces multiple charges from McCann's office .
- At least two bystanders have publicly said they were shot at by police.
Of note: McCann said until the the grand jury's work is complete, her office will have no further comment on the investigation.
- Other public officials have said the incident has "shaken trust" in the city's police department.
