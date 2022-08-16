Read full article on original website
Margaret A. Hudsco
Margaret A. Hudsco, 89, formerly of Northampton, died Aug. 8, 2022. She was the wife of the late John J. Hudsco Sr. Born in Bath, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Schramel) Kerbacher. She was a trimmer for Tama Manufacturing for many years. She was a...
Thomas E. Martin
Thomas E. Martin, 93, of Emmaus, died Aug. 5, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Lucie Beal (Collins) Martin. They celebrated 69 years of marriage Aug. 1. Born in Hagerstown, Md., he was the son of the late Harry E. Martin and Ethel (Raymer) Martin.
Allen J. Blose
Allen J. Blose, 83, of Orefield, formerly of Allentown, died Aug. 9, 2022, in the home of his granddaughter, Ashley M. Blose, with whom he resided. Born Nov. 17, 1938, in Schnecksville, he was the son of the late Wayne A. and Ellen V.M. (Clauss) Blose. He was a customer...
Gloria B. Hilbert Moravian missionary
Gloria B. Hilbert, 91, of Bethlehem, died Aug. 9, 2022, in St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Helen (Holley) Badel. She was the wife of the late Myrl D. Hilbert for 41 years. She was a 1949 graduate...
Emma G. Hammerly
Emma G. Hammerly, 94, a resident of Cedarbrook, Allentown, and a lifelong resident of Whitehall, died Aug. 11, 2022. She was a daughter of the late Elmer Sr. and Helen (Laurenslager) Seyfried. She was a life member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Catasauqua. She is survived by two sons,...
Thomas Ellwood Deiter
Thomas Ellwood Deiter, 79, of Northampton, died Aug. 13, 2022, at Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Fritzinger) Straup Deiter. Born in Schoenersville, he was a son of the late Robert H. Sr. and Beatrice I. (Rettig) Deiter. He worked at Bethlehem Steel for...
Isiah M. Bedocs
Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, died Aug. 9, 2022. He was the beloved son of mother, Amy E. (O’Toole) Bedocs and husband Chris of Coplay and father, Louis M. Bedocs and wife Emily of Pottsville. He was home-schooled in Whitehall- Coplay School District and attended Lehigh Career and...
Faye (Shafer) McClure worked for B. Braun Medical Inc.
Faye (Shafer) McClure, 97, of Bethlehem, died August 11, 2022. Born in Palmerton, she was a daughter of the late John and Lula (Henritzy) Shafer. She was the wife of the late William McClure Sr. She worked for B. Braun Medical Inc. for many years before retiring. She is survived...
L.C. commissioners celebrate Pa. Junior Miss Amazing
During their July 29 meeting, Lehigh County Commissioners honored Rose Varano who was recently crowned Pennsylvania Junior Miss Amazing 2022. Varano, an Emmaus High School graduate, has cerebral palsy. A proclamation, sponsored by District 5 Commissioner Jeffrey Dutt, passed unanimously by commissioners, congratulating and wishing Varano all the best for...
The Streets of Bethlehem: Fountain Hill
As we travel through the streets of Fountain Hill, each name will tell a part of Fountain Hill’s story of developing from farmland into a charming borough. Strap on some boots and let’s take a hike up the hill. Ostrum Street. This street is named for Andrew Ostrum,...
Lehigh County GIS room named in honor of Percy Dougherty
According to information provided by the Dougherty family, the GIS Room in the Lehigh County Government Center was named in honor of recently retired Lehigh County Commissioner Dr. Percy H. Dougherty. GIS is the Geographical Information Systems which has saved the county millions of dollars. In the last tax assessment,...
Community calendar
The Seed Farm, 5854 Vera Cruz Road, Emmaus, hosts its inaugural fall plant sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 21. A wide selection of vegetables, herbs and flowers, all grown at The Seed Farm, will be available for purchase. Varieties that are cold and frost tolerant will be featured. For additional information, visit the website www.theseedfarm.org/fallplantsale.
Two Coplay boys are recognized
At the Aug. 8 Coplay Borough Council meeting, Mayor Stephen Burker presented certificates of achievement to two thoughtful, hardworking boys who reside in town. Chase Hallman and Damon Marason set up a lemonade stand at the corner of Ninth and Chestnut streets to cool down community members during a recent heat wave. They decided to use their stand for a good cause.
Shooting at Musikfest
A late-night shooting incident at Musikfest shut down the festival early Aug. 13 on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets in Bethlehem, Lehigh County. Police said the victim is a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where he remains in stable condition.
Upper Macungie Twp offering safe sitter course for teens
Upper Macungie Township, in partnership with Nanny Loft LLC, will offer a one-day safe sitter course from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 2 in the municipal building, 8330 Schantz Road, Breinigsville. This course is designed to prepare students in grades 6-12 to be safe alone at home or while babysitting. The...
Erickson-Parsons appointed to board
The Saucon Valley School Board wasted no time in filling a vacancy, swiftly choosing between two applicants at its Aug. 9 meeting. Dr. Laurel Erickson-Parsons, a St. Luke’s-affiliated pediatrician and mother of four children in the district, was approved unanimously to serve the remainder of Edward Andres’ term. Andres, a local attorney who officially resigned at the July 26 meeting, was also an appointee and would have been up for election in 2023.
Buttigieg visits LCCC; discusses truck driver shortage
Lehigh Carbon Community College, Schnecksville, hosted U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Aug. 2 to discuss the nation’s shortage of truck drivers. “Truck drivers are finally well understood to be the essential workers they have always been in our supply chains and our economy,” Buttigieg said. Buttigieg and...
NASD asked about transgender athletes
The topic of transgender athletes in Northampton Area School District was discussed at the Aug. 8 NASD Board of Education meeting. The discussion drew commentary from some NASD administration and school board members in response to public comments at the meeting. Some who spoke at the podium in the Northampton...
Sanctuary at Haafsville
The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, has the following cat available for adoption. Nala loves to snuggle with all of our volunteers and we're trying to be the best temporary family we can to her. She just looks so sad when she is put her back in her kennel. She is being treated for lyme disease and deserves a comfy couch to snuggle on while she recovers. Nala is a pittie mix and about 3-4 years old. She may chase cats to play and would do best with a slow introduction. If there are any dogs in the home, a meet and greet will need to be arranged. Visit the Sanctuary at Haafsville on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to meet this sweet girl. To adopt Nalas, forward inquiries/request an application by emailing the Sanctuary at Haafsville at dogadoptions@thesanctuarypa.org.
Macungie Ambulance requests funds for new ambulance
The Upper Milford Township Supervisors met July 7, where the Pledge of Allegiance commenced before public input was welcomed. A concern was voiced regarding technical difficulties with Zoom from the last meeting. It was deduced user error with the audio connection caused the issue and thus the matter was resolved.
