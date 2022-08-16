Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Fury's Promoter Cautions That Saudis Need To Offer Huge Sum To Secure Usyk Clash
Tyson Fury's co-promoter, Frank Warren, says the Saudis would have to come up with a lot of money to secure the rights to a potential undisputed showdown with Oleksandr Usyk. The Saudi Sports Ministry paid a significant sum of money for the rights to last Saturday's rematch between Usyk and Anthony Joshua.
Boxing Scene
Barry Hearn On Usyk-Joshua: If We Had Won On Points I Would’ve Felt As Though We Stole Something
Not even Barry Hearn believes his star charge Anthony Joshua did quite enough to beat Oleksandr Uysk. The founder and president of Matchroom Sport, Hearn offered an honest assessment of Joshua’s performance against Ukraine’s Usyk in their heavyweight title unification rematch last Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The fight went the distance, with Usyk winning a split decision.
Boxing Scene
Lomachenko-Ortiz To Headline ESPN+ Show October 29 At MSG’s Hulu Theater
The site has been solidified for what will be Vasiliy Lomachenko’s first fight in 10 months. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Lomachenko and Jamaine Ortiz will meet in a lightweight fight October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The bout between Lomachenko and Ortiz will be the main event of a card ESPN+ will stream from the venue downstairs from the main arena where the Knicks and Rangers play their home games.
Boxing Scene
Erik Bazinyan, Yves Ulysse Jr, Steve Claggett Return on October 27
Boxers Alexandre Gaumont (4-0, 2 KOs) and Harley-David O’Reilly (in his pro debut) will have the opportunity to shine on home turf when Eye of the Tiger returns to Gatineau on Thursday, October 27 at the spectacular Théâtre du Casino Lac-Leamy. “Our events have enjoyed resounding success...
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Rematch Official: October 15 in Melbourne
America’s dream maker and Australia’s emperor are primed for a second Down Under showdown to establish ultimate supremacy at 135 pounds. Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney will defend all the belts against Sydney native “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday, Oct. 15 (Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16 local time), at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Haney-Kambosos 2 will be broadcast in prime time in the United States, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+.
Boxing Scene
Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey - Only So Much Room
Time doesn’t stand still. Father time is undefeated. All of the old sayings have been heard and repeated ad nauseum, in part because they’re true and in part because they’re easy. Athletic longevity varies but eventually we know everyone, even Tom Brady, will reach the day where they can’t go anymore.
Boxing Scene
Pedraza: If I Beat Commey, It's Gonna Put Me Right There In Title Conversation Again At 140
Jose Pedraza didn’t hesitate to take another difficult fight after his points loss to Jose Ramirez five months ago. From Pedraza’s perspective, beating Richard Commey on Saturday night will move him into position to secure a 140-pound title shot, something that has eluded the two-division champion since he moved up from the lightweight division. Like Pedraza, Commey is a former 135-pound champion who wants to establish himself as a threat in his first fight at the 140-pound limit.
Boxing Scene
Andrade-Parker Interim Super Middleweight Title Fight Approved, Ordered By WBO
Demetrius Andrade and Zach Parker are back at the negotiating table. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBO has approved a request by Andrade for an interim super middleweight title to be at stake in his targeted fight with England’s Parker. The fight will be formally ordered by the sanctioning body on Tuesday, which will come with a ten-day negotiation period to reach terms. In the event that a deal is not secured in that time, the ordered fight will then head to a purse hid hearing.
Boxing Scene
Yamaguchi Falcao Gets Foe For September 17 Ring Return
Super middleweight Yamaguchi Falcao looks to continue his winning ways Saturday, September 17 when he battles iron-chinned Argentine Abel Adriel at the Alessi Gym in Tampa, FL. Representing his native Brazil, Falcao won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic Games. As a pro, the skilled southpaw’s an excellent 21-1-1...
Boxing Scene
Wilder Backs Tyson Fury: I Think He Will Be Too Big For Usyk
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is backing his former foe, Tyson Fury, to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a potential undisputed showdown. Wilder has been out of the ring since last October, when he suffered an eleventh-round knockout loss in his trilogy fight with Fury, who retained the WBC world title.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz's Father: “Our Ultimate Objective is Deontay Wilder!”
Less than two weeks before a very dangerous fight with Cuban veteran Luis Ortiz, it's been revealed that the main objective for Andy Ruiz is to fight with former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. According to Ruiz's father and manager, Andres Ruiz, they are planning to target Wilder because the...
Boxing Scene
Alberto Puello Wants Teofimo Lopez Showdown Next
Alberto "La Avispa" Puello (21-0) made history Saturday night in Hollywood, Florida. Puello captured the WBA super lightweight title with a split decision victory over Botirzhon Akhmedov (9-2). The final scores were 117-111 in favor of Puello on two scorecards which overruled the 115-113 score in favor of Akhmedov. With...
Boxing Scene
Thurman Views Showdowns Against Either Spence Or Crawford As "Tremendous" Matchups For Himself
Keith Thurman’s moniker, “One Time,” was once a descriptive phrase for the deleterious knockout power he possessed in both fists. However, after spending more and more of his time sequestered on the sidelines, “One Time” has now been used to describe his yearly ring appearances.
Boxing Scene
Charles Martin-Devin Vargas Added To Ruiz-Ortiz Undercard 9/4 In Los Angeles
Eight months after he nearly knocked out Luis Ortiz, Charles Martin will return to the ring on Ortiz’s undercard. BoxingScene.com has learned that the former IBF heavyweight champion has been added to the non-televised portion of the pay-per-view card that’ll feature Ortiz and Andy Ruiz Jr. in the main event September 4 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Martin (28-3-1, 25 KOs) is scheduled to face Devin Vargas (22-7, 9 KOs) in a 10-round fight designed to keep Martin busy while he pursues a bigger fight.
Boxing Scene
Goulamirian vs. Egorov: WBA Reorders Cruiserweight Title Fight
Arsen Goulamirian and Aleksei Egorov are back in each other’s sights. The pair of unbeaten cruiserweights are due to meet in a mandatory title fight that was reordered by the WBA on Tuesday. Goulamirian will make his first title defense since the pandemic, and also first since gaining sole recognition as the WBC cruiserweight titlist after secondary titleholder Ryad Merhy relinquished his reign earlier this month.
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez: I'm Ready To Take Everything That Dmitry Bivol Has!
Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez landed the fight he always wanted from the moment he arrived at light heavyweight. As previously reported by BoxingScene.com, a deal was reached at the eleventh hour for Mexico’s Ramirez to move forward with his owed mandatory title challenge of WBA light heavyweight champ Dmitry Bivol, just in time to avoid a purse bid hearing. The bout will take place November 5 at a site to be determined in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Boxing Scene
Kenneth Sims Dominates, Stops Cristian Mino in Five Rounds
Kenneth Sims Jr. captured the WBA Intercontinental junior welterweight championship with a dominant fifth round stoppage of Cristian Mino Sunday, August 21 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. Headlining EntroBox: Championship Boxing presented by Bally Sports Network and the Bally App, Sims Jr. showed he was the superior boxer...
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker Showdown Lands on ESPN+
Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker, the WBO’s top-rated heavyweight contenders, will collide Saturday, Sept. 24, from the AO Arena in Manchester, England. The unbeaten Joyce (14-0, 13 KOs) – a 2016 Olympic silver medallist — holds the WBO International and WBC Silver heavyweight titles and is a former British, Commonwealth and European champion.
Boxing Scene
Arum: I Look Forward To Matching Haney-Kambosos Winner With Lomachenko
Devin Haney began his lightweight title run in pursuit of Vasiliy Lomachenko. Such a fight is now in his sights three years later now that Haney is the division’s lone true champion, though not before handling present day business. Top Rank will serve as the lead promoter for two...
Boxing Scene
WBA Permits Leo Santa Cruz, Leigh Wood To Enter Separate Featherweight Title Fights
Leo Santa Cruz and Leigh Wood are set to fight this fall. Just not against each other. The two claimants to the WBA featherweight title were instead granted permission to enter separate fights, with each of their belts at stake. As announced by Matchroom Boxing, Wood will defend his secondary WBA featherweight title against streaking contender Mauricio ‘Bronco’ Lara on September 24 in his hometown of Nottingham, England.
