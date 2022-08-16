Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bobby Syvarth Brings Together The DWGStroudsburg HeraldStroudsburg, PA
Police Warns You To Never Leave Your Car Without This ItemBryan DijkhuizenPhillipsburg, NJ
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Related
lvpnews.com
Douglas R. Gaumer
Douglas R. Gaumer, 73, of New Tripoli, died Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Luke’s University Hospital, Bethlehem Campus. He and his wife, Diane L. (Derr) Gaumer were married 50 years in April. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Richard Gaumer and Doris (Murdy) Bierei, and...
lvpnews.com
Thomas Ellwood Deiter
Thomas Ellwood Deiter, 79, of Northampton, died Aug. 13, 2022, at Gracedale Nursing Home, Nazareth. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Fritzinger) Straup Deiter. Born in Schoenersville, he was a son of the late Robert H. Sr. and Beatrice I. (Rettig) Deiter. He worked at Bethlehem Steel for...
lvpnews.com
Richard J. Kozo St. Ursula R.C. Church member
Richard “Buzz” J. Kozo, 74, of Lower Nazareth Township, died Aug. 8, 2022. He was the husband of Carol (Zirko) Kozo for 52 years. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of the late Francis G. and Anna (Sosnowsky) Kozo. He was in the U.S. Army during the...
lvpnews.com
Allen J. Blose
Allen J. Blose, 83, of Orefield, formerly of Allentown, died Aug. 9, 2022, in the home of his granddaughter, Ashley M. Blose, with whom he resided. Born Nov. 17, 1938, in Schnecksville, he was the son of the late Wayne A. and Ellen V.M. (Clauss) Blose. He was a customer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lvpnews.com
Patrick B. Moore
Patrick B. Moore, 82, of Allentown, formerly of Emmaus, died Aug. 14, 2002. Born in Kentucky, he came to live in Pennsylvania, where he met his wife, Doris and shared 40 years together with their nine children. He was a truck driver for Freeman’s Dairy, L.V. Dairy and eventually retired...
lvpnews.com
Lehigh County GIS room named in honor of Percy Dougherty
According to information provided by the Dougherty family, the GIS Room in the Lehigh County Government Center was named in honor of recently retired Lehigh County Commissioner Dr. Percy H. Dougherty. GIS is the Geographical Information Systems which has saved the county millions of dollars. In the last tax assessment,...
lvpnews.com
Isiah M. Bedocs
Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, died Aug. 9, 2022. He was the beloved son of mother, Amy E. (O’Toole) Bedocs and husband Chris of Coplay and father, Louis M. Bedocs and wife Emily of Pottsville. He was home-schooled in Whitehall- Coplay School District and attended Lehigh Career and...
lvpnews.com
The Streets of Bethlehem: Fountain Hill
As we travel through the streets of Fountain Hill, each name will tell a part of Fountain Hill’s story of developing from farmland into a charming borough. Strap on some boots and let’s take a hike up the hill. Ostrum Street. This street is named for Andrew Ostrum,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lvpnews.com
L.C. commissioners celebrate Pa. Junior Miss Amazing
During their July 29 meeting, Lehigh County Commissioners honored Rose Varano who was recently crowned Pennsylvania Junior Miss Amazing 2022. Varano, an Emmaus High School graduate, has cerebral palsy. A proclamation, sponsored by District 5 Commissioner Jeffrey Dutt, passed unanimously by commissioners, congratulating and wishing Varano all the best for...
lvpnews.com
Emma G. Hammerly
Emma G. Hammerly, 94, a resident of Cedarbrook, Allentown, and a lifelong resident of Whitehall, died Aug. 11, 2022. She was a daughter of the late Elmer Sr. and Helen (Laurenslager) Seyfried. She was a life member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Catasauqua. She is survived by two sons,...
lvpnews.com
Thomas E. Martin
Thomas E. Martin, 93, of Emmaus, died Aug. 5, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Lucie Beal (Collins) Martin. They celebrated 69 years of marriage Aug. 1. Born in Hagerstown, Md., he was the son of the late Harry E. Martin and Ethel (Raymer) Martin.
lvpnews.com
Upper Macungie Twp offering safe sitter course for teens
Upper Macungie Township, in partnership with Nanny Loft LLC, will offer a one-day safe sitter course from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 2 in the municipal building, 8330 Schantz Road, Breinigsville. This course is designed to prepare students in grades 6-12 to be safe alone at home or while babysitting. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lvpnews.com
Buttigieg visits LCCC; discusses truck driver shortage
Lehigh Carbon Community College, Schnecksville, hosted U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Aug. 2 to discuss the nation’s shortage of truck drivers. “Truck drivers are finally well understood to be the essential workers they have always been in our supply chains and our economy,” Buttigieg said. Buttigieg and...
lvpnews.com
Shooting at Musikfest
A late-night shooting incident at Musikfest shut down the festival early Aug. 13 on Main Street between West Lehigh and Spring streets in Bethlehem, Lehigh County. Police said the victim is a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and he was taken to an area hospital for treatment, where he remains in stable condition.
lvpnews.com
Gloria B. Hilbert Moravian missionary
Gloria B. Hilbert, 91, of Bethlehem, died Aug. 9, 2022, in St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late Edwin and Helen (Holley) Badel. She was the wife of the late Myrl D. Hilbert for 41 years. She was a 1949 graduate...
lvpnews.com
Yard sale finds
Members of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Trexlertown, had a community yard sale on July 30. Pastor Carey Miller brought along baseball memorabilia for his table at the sale. PRESS PHOTOS BY LOU WHEELAND.
lvpnews.com
Quarantine-era Eagle Scouts finally recognized
The Boy Scouts of America Minsi Trails Council were finally able to launch their celebration to honor area scouts who earned their Eagle Scout medal from 2019–2021. After being grounded due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-awaited Court of Honor and Recognition Dinner was held May 19 at the DeSales University Center in Center Valley.
lvpnews.com
Two Coplay boys are recognized
At the Aug. 8 Coplay Borough Council meeting, Mayor Stephen Burker presented certificates of achievement to two thoughtful, hardworking boys who reside in town. Chase Hallman and Damon Marason set up a lemonade stand at the corner of Ninth and Chestnut streets to cool down community members during a recent heat wave. They decided to use their stand for a good cause.
lvpnews.com
Erickson-Parsons appointed to board
The Saucon Valley School Board wasted no time in filling a vacancy, swiftly choosing between two applicants at its Aug. 9 meeting. Dr. Laurel Erickson-Parsons, a St. Luke’s-affiliated pediatrician and mother of four children in the district, was approved unanimously to serve the remainder of Edward Andres’ term. Andres, a local attorney who officially resigned at the July 26 meeting, was also an appointee and would have been up for election in 2023.
lvpnews.com
Sanctuary at Haafsville
The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, has the following cat available for adoption. Nala loves to snuggle with all of our volunteers and we're trying to be the best temporary family we can to her. She just looks so sad when she is put her back in her kennel. She is being treated for lyme disease and deserves a comfy couch to snuggle on while she recovers. Nala is a pittie mix and about 3-4 years old. She may chase cats to play and would do best with a slow introduction. If there are any dogs in the home, a meet and greet will need to be arranged. Visit the Sanctuary at Haafsville on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to meet this sweet girl. To adopt Nalas, forward inquiries/request an application by emailing the Sanctuary at Haafsville at dogadoptions@thesanctuarypa.org.
Comments / 0