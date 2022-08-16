The Sanctuary at Haafsville, 901 Nestle Way, Breinigsville, has the following cat available for adoption. Nala loves to snuggle with all of our volunteers and we're trying to be the best temporary family we can to her. She just looks so sad when she is put her back in her kennel. She is being treated for lyme disease and deserves a comfy couch to snuggle on while she recovers. Nala is a pittie mix and about 3-4 years old. She may chase cats to play and would do best with a slow introduction. If there are any dogs in the home, a meet and greet will need to be arranged. Visit the Sanctuary at Haafsville on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to meet this sweet girl. To adopt Nalas, forward inquiries/request an application by emailing the Sanctuary at Haafsville at dogadoptions@thesanctuarypa.org.

BREINIGSVILLE, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO