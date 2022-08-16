ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie County, NY

35 sheep seized from Schoharie County farm

By Anya Tucker
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvuls_0hJYt83z00

CENTRAL BRIDGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — More than 30 sheep have been removed from a Schoharie County farm after a trooper out on patrol apparently noticed some of the sheep in poor condition. It is one of many large-scale animal seizures News10 has reported on over the past couple of months.

According to New York State Police, it took two days to wrangle and remove the 35 sheep from the farm. It was hardly an easy job for Mohawk Hudson Humane Society Peace Officers and law enforcement who could be seen doing their best to corral the animals and coax them onto a waiting trailer, while a few reluctant sheep attempted to give them the slip.

New York State Police tell NEWS10 they had already been to Van-Dale Farms located in Central Bridge several times prior to the removal of the animals due to complaints of sheep getting loose from their enclosure. On Monday, a search warrant was executed by officers after a passing trooper reported seeing some of the sheep lying in the field, panting and unable to get up.

NEWS10’s Anya Tucker went across the street and knocked on the farmer’s door, but there was no answer. She also called the number on their farm stand sign, but the number was no longer in service. The seizure of animals at Van-Dale Farms is by no means an isolated situation. NEWS10 has recently covered the story of the removal of 10 dogs from filthy conditions in an alleged abuse case in Fulton County.

Also in Fulton County, a Mayfield woman was recently arrested , accused of failing to provide sustenance to about 50 dogs and other animals including ducks, chickens and goats who were all seized. As for the sheep, they were transported to another undisclosed farm to have their wool shorn and to be evaluated by a veterinarian. New York State Police tell News10 charges are pending as they continue to investigate as well as determining the health of all of the sheep.

