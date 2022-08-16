Read full article on original website
Hunterdon County 4-H and Agricultural Fair to start on Aug. 24
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Hunterdon County Commissioner Board announced the 2022 4-H Agricultural Fair at the South County Fairgrounds in Lambertville with five days of shows, rides, delicious food, animal judging, music and fireworks. “The Board is excited to announce the return of the annual 4-H Fair. The...
LUNG FORCE Walk Bridgewater returns to Duke Island Park on Sept. 17 to support lung health, COVID-19 initiative
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – The American Lung Association in New Jersey will host the 8th annual LUNG FORCE Walk Bridgewater at Duke Island Park, located at 191 Old York Road, in Bridgewater Township on September 17 with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m. The event encourages participants to...
Hunterdon County Veteran Services Officer advises commissioner board about PACT Act 2022
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Veteran Services Officer (VSO) Rich Booth recently advised the commissioner board about the bipartisan Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act or “PACT Act 2022” that was signed into law by President Biden on August 10. “I have been following the news on the...
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 19, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
NJ counselor charged with molesting campers in Hunterdon County
A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with allegations of inappropriate touching by a counselor at a Hunterdon County camp. Joshua F. Daranijo, 24, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody Wednesday. Investigators with the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Unit said he had sexual contact with three boys...
Man pleads guilty to fentanyl, tramadol possession in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man has entered a guilty plea to possession of fentanyl and tramadol, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Stephen M. Dagis, 51, of Paterson pled guilty on August 9 to third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance before the...
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,203 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 17. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Skydiver hits tree, falls 20 feet to ground in Sussex County
WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A skydiver missed his landing zone on Friday and instead hit a tree and fell 20 feet to the ground, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry said. The accident occurred at around 2:07 p.m. at Sussex Airport, located at...
RoNetco Supermarkets launch ‘Fresh to Table’ in-store experience
NEW JERSEY – RoNetco Supermarkets Inc. recently announced the debut of Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept where customers can find fresh on-trend foods, easy to prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores...
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Hunterdon County
KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Hunterdon County Heath Department has issued a public health alert after a raccoon found in Kingwood Township tested positive for rabies. The raccoon tested positive for rabies on August 19 and was in the area of Milltown Road, health officials said. Area...
Sussex County Skydiver Flown To Hospital After 50-Foot Fall: DEVELOPING
A skydiver in Sussex County was being flown to a nearby hospital after falling 50 feet, developing reports say. A male skydiver fell near 51 Haggerty Rd. in Wantage around 3 p.m. on Friday, August 19, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The man initially went missing but was found...
Blairstown Police Department launches effort aimed at finding missing people with special needs
BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Blairstown Police Department is launching a new program that will help track down missing people with special needs. The police department created the “Blairstown STARS” program after a concerned parent presented a question and the police did not have a good answer. The parent said, “if the police department had any programs for a special needs person that may go missing?”
Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 2 Warren County towns
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Sunday night, weather permitting, in parts of Washington Township, and Phillipsburg. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, the commission said.
Popular Hamilton Township, NJ Restaurant Closing For Good
I hate hearing this news. Another local restaurant is closing for good, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. It's The Simple Greek on Route 33, in the Acme shopping center, next to the UPS Store. The article says its last day of operation is TODAY (Wednesday, August 17th). The pandemic and inflation...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
3 arrested after crashing stolen car Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Three people were arrested Wednesday morning after they crashed a stolen high-end vehicle linked to multiple crimes throughout New Jersey, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On August 17, at around 7:30 a.m., Morris County law enforcement were alerted to a stolen vehicle...
No injuries reported after dump truck overturns in Hunterdon County
EAST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – No one was injured after a dump truck overturned Friday afternoon in Hunterdon County, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. The crash happened at 2:52 p.m. at the intersection of Route 202-31 and...
Main Street NJ: Flemington
Historic Flemington, the county seat for Hunterdon, has charming buildings, 65% of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Flemington’s fascinating crossroads feature shopping, agriculture, and the arts with more than 450 businesses, including 50 restaurants. Several antique stores are located on Main Street with others nestled on side streets. If what you love most are parades, we have the best of the best on Memorial Day, Halloween, and even one to kick off the holiday season! If cars and trains are your thing, we have both vintage car and motorcycle shows and an authentic steam engine that leaves Flemington for local farm trips and holiday-themed events. Flemington is the jewel in the crown of Hunterdon County.
Ocean County, NJ is Excited to Bring Back an Iconic Toy Store
So we recently learned that after closing, we now have not one, but two Toys R' Us stores now back in New Jersey. Geoffrey and the gang are now back at two malls in North Jersey. In a recent article, we learned that "as of August 8, Macy’s inside the...
Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On August 4, police responded to the 7-Eleven for a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred on August 1, police said. The subsequent investigation identified the...
