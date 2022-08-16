ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County 4-H and Agricultural Fair to start on Aug. 24

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – The Hunterdon County Commissioner Board announced the 2022 4-H Agricultural Fair at the South County Fairgrounds in Lambertville with five days of shows, rides, delicious food, animal judging, music and fireworks. “The Board is excited to announce the return of the annual 4-H Fair. The...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

COVID-19 case count in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 19, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Warren, NJ
City
Augusta, NJ
County
Sussex County, NJ
City
Sussex, NJ
Sussex County, NJ
Government
wrnjradio.com

Man pleads guilty to fentanyl, tramadol possession in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man has entered a guilty plea to possession of fentanyl and tramadol, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Stephen M. Dagis, 51, of Paterson pled guilty on August 9 to third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance before the...
wrnjradio.com

A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,203 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of August 17. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Skydiver hits tree, falls 20 feet to ground in Sussex County

WANTAGE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A skydiver missed his landing zone on Friday and instead hit a tree and fell 20 feet to the ground, according to New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry said. The accident occurred at around 2:07 p.m. at Sussex Airport, located at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#4 H#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Local#The Nj Farm Bureau
wrnjradio.com

RoNetco Supermarkets launch ‘Fresh to Table’ in-store experience

NEW JERSEY – RoNetco Supermarkets Inc. recently announced the debut of Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept where customers can find fresh on-trend foods, easy to prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores...
wrnjradio.com

Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Hunterdon County

KINGWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Hunterdon County Heath Department has issued a public health alert after a raccoon found in Kingwood Township tested positive for rabies. The raccoon tested positive for rabies on August 19 and was in the area of Milltown Road, health officials said. Area...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Blairstown Police Department launches effort aimed at finding missing people with special needs

BLAIRSTOWN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Blairstown Police Department is launching a new program that will help track down missing people with special needs. The police department created the “Blairstown STARS” program after a concerned parent presented a question and the police did not have a good answer. The parent said, “if the police department had any programs for a special needs person that may go missing?”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
wrnjradio.com

Mosquito spraying set for tonight in 2 Warren County towns

WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Sunday night, weather permitting, in parts of Washington Township, and Phillipsburg. The mosquito spraying will go on from 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, the commission said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

3 arrested after crashing stolen car Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Three people were arrested Wednesday morning after they crashed a stolen high-end vehicle linked to multiple crimes throughout New Jersey, according to Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll. On August 17, at around 7:30 a.m., Morris County law enforcement were alerted to a stolen vehicle...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
njbmagazine.com

Main Street NJ: Flemington

Historic Flemington, the county seat for Hunterdon, has charming buildings, 65% of which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Flemington’s fascinating crossroads feature shopping, agriculture, and the arts with more than 450 businesses, including 50 restaurants. Several antique stores are located on Main Street with others nestled on side streets. If what you love most are parades, we have the best of the best on Memorial Day, Halloween, and even one to kick off the holiday season! If cars and trains are your thing, we have both vintage car and motorcycle shows and an authentic steam engine that leaves Flemington for local farm trips and holiday-themed events. Flemington is the jewel in the crown of Hunterdon County.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of shoplifting from Morris County 7-Eleven

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was arrested after he allegedly stole from the 7-Eleven in Denville Township. On August 4, police responded to the 7-Eleven for a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred on August 1, police said. The subsequent investigation identified the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy