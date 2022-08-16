Read full article on original website
cancernetwork.com
TP53 Gain-of-Function Status Linked With Outcomes Based on Sidedness in Metastatic CRC
Investigators found that patients with non–gain-of-function TP53-mutant right-sided metastatic colorectal cancer and gain-of-function TP53-mutant left-sided tumors had poorer survival vs their counterparts. Patients with non–gain-of-function (non-GOF) TP53-mutant right-sided metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC) appeared to have worse survival compared with those diagnosed with left-sided tumors. However, in the left-sided cohort,...
IFLScience
New Antibody Neutralizes All Known COVID-19 Variants
As experts continue to warn that ignoring COVID-19 and the 15,000 deaths a day it is causing is a grave mistake, it has become clear a lasting solution to the virus will require something that neutralizes all coronavirus variants, else we risk constantly trailing behind. Now, Harvard researchers believe they have found just that – a single antibody that neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants in their laboratory tests.
cancernetwork.com
Alexis A. Thompson, MD, MPH, Assesses the Need for Beti-Cel in β-Thalassemia
Alexis A. Thompson, MD, MPH, reviewed unmet needs for patients with β-thalassemia who may now receive betibeglogene autotemcel. CancerNetwork® spoke with Alexis A. Thompson, MD, MPH, chief of the Division of Hematology and Elias Schwartz, MD, Endowed Chair in Hematology at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Thompson is also a member of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) CONSA Steering Committee and former ASHpresident, who discussed betibeglogene autotemcel (beti-cel; Zynteglo), which has recently been approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia. She discusses how beti-cel may represent a curative option for these patients.
cancernetwork.com
Current Treatment of Burkitt Lymphoma and High-Grade B-Cell Lymphomas
P. Connor Johnson, MD, and Jeremy S. Abramson MD, MMSc, discuss available treatments for patients with Burkitt lymphoma and high-grade B-cell lymphoma. Purpose of Review: This article reviews the current data and future directions in the management of Burkitt lymphoma (BL) and high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL). Recent Findings: BL is...
cancernetwork.com
Molecular Pathogenesis of Cholangiocarcinoma: Implications for Disease Classification and Therapy
Khaled W. Kabbara, MD, and colleagues, research treatment options for cholangiocarcinoma. Cholangiocarcinomas are an aggressive group of heterogeneous malignancies that affect over 210,000 individuals globally each year. Their incidence is rising, particularly in Western countries. Traditionally, cholangiocarcinomas are classified based on anatomic location of the tumor and are treated with similar cytotoxic chemotherapy despite significant molecular and genomic differences. With the rise of genetic and molecular sequencing, several driver mutations have been identified and targeted as novel therapeutic approaches. The most common genomic alterations include changes in FGFR2, IDH1, KRAS, BRAF, HER2, and the tumor suppressor p53. In addition, increased understanding of the cellular and molecular constituents of the tumor microenvironment (TME) has created opportunities for further novel therapeutic approaches. New strategies using combination therapies targeting driver mutations and various components of the TME hold promise for improved patient outcomes. This review covers the evolving molecular and therapeutic landscape of cholangiocarcinoma.
cancernetwork.com
Factors in Selecting Frontline Therapy for Patients With mCSPC
Neeraj Agarwal, MD: Now coming to Dr Lowentritt—Ben you had great presentations at ASCO [the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting] last year on the real-world PSA [prostate-specific antigen] data. We will come to that later, but I would like to ask you: You are a high-volume, busy urologist; you see patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer like many other urologists do. What is going on in your mind when you are talking to your patients about abiraterone plus prednisone vs enzalutamide vs apalutamide? What is your experience as far as your patients’ choices are concerned?
cancernetwork.com
Local Treatment Choice for Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia and Stage IA1 Cervical Cancer Appears to Influence Efficacy, Risk of Preterm Birth
In a population of patients with cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and stage IA1 cervical cancer, certain local treatments, such as radical excision and ablation, were associated with treatment outcomes and risk of preterm birth. Radical excision techniques were associated with a reduction in treatment failure but an increased risk of subsequent...
cancernetwork.com
Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, on Using Assays to Predict Outcomes and Select Adjuvant Therapy in Stage II CRC
Data from the phase 2 DYNAMIC trial show that a circulating tumor DNA–guided approach to adjuvant therapy selection may be feasible for patients with stage II colorectal cancer, but Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, is skeptical about its readiness for prime time. When asked by CancerNetwork® about the most important...
cancernetwork.com
Durable Responses Observed With Pralsetinib in RET Fusion-Positive Cancers
Results from the phase 1/2 ARROW trial showed robust and durable responses in patients with RET fusion–positive cancer treated with pralsetinib. Pralsetinib (Gavreto) yielded long-lasting, robust responses in patients with RET fusion–positive solid cancers, according to results from the phase 1/2 ARROW trial (NCT03037385), published in Nature Medicine.1.
