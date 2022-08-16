Khaled W. Kabbara, MD, and colleagues, research treatment options for cholangiocarcinoma. Cholangiocarcinomas are an aggressive group of heterogeneous malignancies that affect over 210,000 individuals globally each year. Their incidence is rising, particularly in Western countries. Traditionally, cholangiocarcinomas are classified based on anatomic location of the tumor and are treated with similar cytotoxic chemotherapy despite significant molecular and genomic differences. With the rise of genetic and molecular sequencing, several driver mutations have been identified and targeted as novel therapeutic approaches. The most common genomic alterations include changes in FGFR2, IDH1, KRAS, BRAF, HER2, and the tumor suppressor p53. In addition, increased understanding of the cellular and molecular constituents of the tumor microenvironment (TME) has created opportunities for further novel therapeutic approaches. New strategies using combination therapies targeting driver mutations and various components of the TME hold promise for improved patient outcomes. This review covers the evolving molecular and therapeutic landscape of cholangiocarcinoma.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO