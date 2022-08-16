2022 BMW Championship: PGA Tour playoff picks and odds as field dwindles to 70

The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs continue this week with the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware. It is the first time that this course has ever hosted a PGA Tour event.

Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite at +1000, but there’s plenty of star power at the top of the board with Patrick Cantlay (+1400), Will Zalatoris (+1400), Jon Rahm (+1400), Matthew Fitzpatrick (+1600), Justin Thomas (+1600), Tony Finau (+1600), Scottie Scheffler (+1600), Collin Morikawa (+1800), Sam Burns (+1800) and Xander Schauffele (+1900) all currently priced shorter than 20/1.

While there are some tempting prices at the top of the board, Morikawa and Rahm seem like they will be particularly trendy after strong finishes last week, bettors can find some value in the next range with three players:

Bettors are flying a bit blind this week since we’ve never seen this track before, but it is a long course and does look like it will favor players who can do some damage off the tee. Hovland ticks that box, as he ranks 18th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off the tee and is inside the top-40 in driving distance. In addition to his ability with the driver, Hovland also ranks 10th in SG: Approach and is coming off a T4 at The Open Championship and a T20 at last week’s St. Jude Championship.

Viktor Hovland Getty Images

Like Hovland, Niemann ranks inside the top-20 in SG: Off the tee and inside the top-40 in driving distance. And while his approach game hasn’t been at the same level as Hovland’s this season, he still ranks 23rd in SG: Approach and is known for his prowess with the irons. Niemann’s overall game should translate well to just about any course, so there’s no reason to worry about him at a new course. After shooting a 71 in Round 1 at the St. Jude Championship, Niemann responded with rounds of 66, 65 and 69 to vault himself to a T13 and his second top-20 finish in his last three starts.

Davis Riley Getty Images

If you’re looking for some value in the mid-tier, this number on Davis Riley is worth a look. The PGA TOUR rookie became trendy among bettors during the spring thanks to five consecutive top-20 finishes. Riley’s form began to dip in the summer with back-to-back missed cuts at the Travelers and Rocket Mortgage, but he’s responded well with a T13 at the Wyndham and a T31 at the St. Jude Championship. Riley has five top-10 finishes on the year and has posted some strong results in deep fields like The Memorial and the PGA Championship.