ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Columbus Toy and Comic Book Show returning to space science museum

By Cole Trahan
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CqyAh_0hJYsaSl00

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The biannual Columbus Toy and Comic Book Show is returning to the Coca-Cola Space Science Center, located at 701 Front Avenue, for a day of fandom and fun. The event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, those who buy VIP tickets for $10 will be allowed to enter the museum an hour early and see an Omnisphere Planetarium show just for them at 11 a.m.

Museum Coordinator of Visitor Services Dutch Cummings said there will be vendors selling comic books of varying brands as well as toys.

“Comic books are immensely popular right now because of all the TV shows and movies that Disney and Marvel put out, and DC, of course,” he said. “… And then, there’s a huge collector’s scene, as well, as far as the toy collecting from action figures to diecast cars to dolls.”

Cummings said that visitors to the event come from near and far, and many of them dress up as their favorite characters. Many of those in costumes have been willing to take pictures with other guests.

“Generally, we’ll have mainly comic book characters like Batman, Spiderman, and then… the majority in the past have usually been, like, Star Wars characters,” Cummings said.

All of the usual museum displays and simulators will be running during the event.

“There’ll be some other things in the theater, but they’re not going to be like our main shows,” Cummings said. “We have some NASA shorts we’re going to be playing.”

The Columbus Toy and Comic Book Show attracts a wide age range. Cummings said that a lot of visitors tend to be grown up comic book and toy collectors and bring their children to enjoy other attractions at the museum.

Tickets for this event can be bought in person, but Cummings recommends buying tickets online to avoid having to wait in line. Regular tickets cost $6. Families of four can save a few dollars by getting a family 4 pass for $20. Children ages 5 and under will get free admission.

The Columbus Toy and Comic Book Show is held every year on the last Sunday of August and February. It was first held in 2004, according to Cummings.

“The reason we started this years ago was to bring people to the Space Science Center to see what it’s about, and then maybe they can come back as either a school group or their families to explore more of what we have to offer,” he said.

Cummings said 400 to 600 people tend to attend the event. Masks won’t be required.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

INTERVIEW: Soul Fest 2022

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -News Leader 9s James Giles sat down with Medallion Entertainment’s Tyrome Tukes and Terrence Little to talk about Soul Fest 2022. The event is a Blue’s Concert coming to the Columbus Civic Center, September 3rd, at 7:30. For more information click here.
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Hey, Auburn's new Hey Day Market is a food hall, not a food court

Hey, don’t call the Hey Day Market, which opened Tuesday in Auburn’s new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, a food court. “This is not a food court,” said Hans van der Reijden, founder and CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners, management company for both the Hotel of Auburn University and Hey Day Market. “A food court has chain restaurants, while a food hall has independent chefs. We have chef-driven concepts here.”
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Columbus church holds weekly food giveaway for community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus church works with a local food bank to keep residents fed. Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, 24th Street Missionary Baptist Church gives out thousands of pounds of food with the help of Feeding the Valley. Pastor Curtis Green says this is...
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Columbus, GA
WTVM

Boxwood Recreation Center in Columbus temporarily closed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Columbus Parks and Rec, the Boxwood Recreation Center on Enoch Drive in Columbus will be temporarily closed. The organization says, due to unforeseen staffing circumstances, the rec center will be closed until further notice. However, they say the Parks and Recreation Department is making...
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Summer in the Park Slated for Saturday

OPELIKA — Summer in the Park, a United Way of Lee County fundraising event hosted by the city of Opelika, will bring a variety of food, activities and special guests to Opelika’s Municipal Park on Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “We hope that Summer in...
OPELIKA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science Museum#Comic Books#Toys
Post-Searchlight

Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony

Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WRBL News 3

In The Trenches Episode 5: “The Definition of Success”

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – In the final chapter of the inaugural season of “In The Trenches” featuring the Carver Tigers finishes with the team chasing their definition of success. Throughout the preseason the Tigers made it clear they want to get back to the GHSA State Championship game and win the state title. However, success […]
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Making the Grade: The Boathouse

As I’ve mentioned many times before, I grew up in Alexander City (“Eleck” City to the locals). My parents, two much older brothers Jim and Mike and I lived just 10 minutes from Lake Martin, the most beautiful lake in Sweet Home Alabama. When my husband Mike...
LEE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Disney
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Boxwood Recreation Center closed until further notice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Boxwood Recreation Center at 1068 Enoch Dr in Columbus, Georgia, is facing a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson. The Parks and Recreation Department says they are making every effort to re-open the facility as soon as possible. For more information, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Another front to bring wet and cloudy pattern for the upcoming week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Stalled out stationary boundary continues to slowly move northward helping to drive in more humidity and moisture for some afternoon and evening showers and storms.  Starting off Sunday with some areas of patchy fog, but expect partly sunny skies with more isolated showers and storms by the afternoon as high temperatures […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Auburn Plainsman

The Pants Store to open in downtown Auburn

The Pants Store, a casual lifestyle men's and women's clothing store based in Leeds, Alabama, is coming to downtown Auburn in August 2022. Founded by pant wholesaler Taylor Gee out of the trunk of his Mercury in 1950, the Pants Store’s original inventory did consist of only pants. “Hence...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Kick off the weekend with Food Truck Friday in downtown Opelika

After three months—which may have seemed long or short, depending on whether you’re a student or parent—the school year has started once again. While that means busier roads, longer wait times at restaurants and less parking downtown, it also means more fun events. Here are a few...
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Remembering The Chicken House, Betts Grocery

The once popular Chicken House and Betts Grocery stood for many years at the site where Southern Union is currently located. The Chicken House was a favorite place in Opelika for dining out and parties, especially after Auburn football games. Marguerite and Gus Barnes operated the restaurant adjoining the grocery owned by Kathryne and Robert A. Betts. Both businesses served as a landmark for travelers, with the history beginning many years earlier along a dirt road without electricity or running water.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Front lifts north and allows humid conditions to remain

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — For the next two days expect to see morning sunshine, and isolated afternoon storms from primarily daytime heating. These storms are expected to pop quickly in this humid environment, and the extensive cloud coverage we’ve had over the past several days will not be the case. This weekend will be more […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy