Columbus Toy and Comic Book Show returning to space science museum

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The biannual Columbus Toy and Comic Book Show is returning to the Coca-Cola Space Science Center, located at 701 Front Avenue, for a day of fandom and fun. The event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, those who buy VIP tickets for $10 will be allowed to enter the museum an hour early and see an Omnisphere Planetarium show just for them at 11 a.m.

Museum Coordinator of Visitor Services Dutch Cummings said there will be vendors selling comic books of varying brands as well as toys.

“Comic books are immensely popular right now because of all the TV shows and movies that Disney and Marvel put out, and DC, of course,” he said. “… And then, there’s a huge collector’s scene, as well, as far as the toy collecting from action figures to diecast cars to dolls.”

Cummings said that visitors to the event come from near and far, and many of them dress up as their favorite characters. Many of those in costumes have been willing to take pictures with other guests.

“Generally, we’ll have mainly comic book characters like Batman, Spiderman, and then… the majority in the past have usually been, like, Star Wars characters,” Cummings said.

All of the usual museum displays and simulators will be running during the event.

“There’ll be some other things in the theater, but they’re not going to be like our main shows,” Cummings said. “We have some NASA shorts we’re going to be playing.”

The Columbus Toy and Comic Book Show attracts a wide age range. Cummings said that a lot of visitors tend to be grown up comic book and toy collectors and bring their children to enjoy other attractions at the museum.

Tickets for this event can be bought in person, but Cummings recommends buying tickets online to avoid having to wait in line. Regular tickets cost $6. Families of four can save a few dollars by getting a family 4 pass for $20. Children ages 5 and under will get free admission.

The Columbus Toy and Comic Book Show is held every year on the last Sunday of August and February. It was first held in 2004, according to Cummings.

“The reason we started this years ago was to bring people to the Space Science Center to see what it’s about, and then maybe they can come back as either a school group or their families to explore more of what we have to offer,” he said.

Cummings said 400 to 600 people tend to attend the event. Masks won’t be required.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.