Maple Valley, WA

seattleschild.com

Parent Review: Hiking the Franklin Ghost Town Trail

On a dreary Friday we made the decision to go hiking on the Franklin Ghost Town Trail. Along a kid-friendly gravel and dirt trail, we explored old structures, a cemetery and a mine shaft, all through a beautiful forested landscape. Getting there. The trail is located outside of Auburn in...
AUBURN, WA
waterlandblog.com

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate 65th birthday Aug. 25 with FREE car washes

Brown Bear Car Wash will celebrate its 65th birthday on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022 with free “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations, including Des Moines. Free car washes will be given out from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 28 tunnel wash locations. Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
DES MOINES, WA
q13fox.com

Bear encounters close popular camping area, rangers blame people careless with food

NORTH BEND, Wash. - A popular campground and riverfront campsites are closed for the remainder of the summer due to aggressive bear encounters. The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) has closed the Middle Fork Campground northeast of North Bend and a stretch of dispersed campsites between Pratt River Bar and Garfield Ledges Parking lot along Forest Road 56, after reports of "ongoing human conflicts with black bears."
NORTH BEND, WA
thurstontalk.com

Olympia Harbor Days Festival: Full Speed Ahead

Only at Olympia Harbor Days can Puget Sound vintage tugboats be found for a climb aboard show and races. The free South Sound Maritime Heritage Association family-friendly festival along the boardwalk is September 2 – 4, 2022. Plans for the full return of this year’s 49th edition are complete after two years of “Lite” events offered during pandemic closures. Schedules, offerings, and music lineups can be found at HarborDays.com. Hours are Friday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

What’s happening at Fort Steilacoom Park?

City of Lakewood announcement. This weekend the Pacific Harbors Boy Scout Council is hosting its WashJam 2022 event at Fort Steilacoom Park. This is a regional jamboree that involves camping for the Scouts and daytime activities including kayaking/canoeing on Waughop Lake and a jousting demonstration by the Seattle Knights. There will be concerts Friday and Saturday evenings.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Beyond Vintage Fund Raiser – St. Vinnies

COVID kinda ruined celebrations noted as annual events, but the good news is that St. Vinnie’s Beyond Vintage Fund Raiser will be held on September 16th. I love St. Vinnies. Peg and I stop in almost every time we are in the neighborhood. Although most people already have needs in mind when they shop there, we go there to be surprised and are rarely disappointed. From excellent art/photograph frames, to old paperbacks and hardbound books there are truly treasures to be found each time someone visits. My favorite item I purchased was a metal Jaguar model car. The doors open, the hood and trunk open up as well. Both the model and the actual car are beautiful. I paid roughly 20% of the value. One of these days (when I’m longer a child at heart) I will donate the car back to St. Vinnies or another local charity.
SEATTLE, WA
idesignarch.com

Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View

This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
MEDINA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

The largest Dahlia Show in the nation at Sky Nursery August 27 and 28, 2022

The weather is outstanding, so this year's Combined Dahlia Show at Sky Nursery will feature equally exceptional blooms!. Held on Saturday, August 27 (noon to 6pm) and Sunday, August 28 (9am to 4pm), this is the largest dahlia exhibition in America, since it is sponsored by the Puget Sound Dahlia Association and the local Seattle Dahlia Society.
SEATTLE, WA
rentonreporter.com

Common Ground Coffee and Cupcakes celebrates its ‘Sweet 16’

“How can you get mad when you’re ordering a cupcake?” says Leng Woon, 70, as he sets up pink patio chairs on the morning of Aug. 13, which just so happens to be the 16th anniversary of his Renton bakery, Common Ground Coffee and Cupcakes. To celebrate 16...
thurstontalk.com

Where to Find Mouth-Watering Breads and Pastries at Olympia Bakeries

It’s just a fact: life is better with freshly baked bread and pastries. Loaves, scones, baguettes, muffins, the list goes on and on. Are you getting hungry? We are too. Thankfully, you won’t have to drive far to satisfy the craving. Here is where to find breads and pastries with a list of great Bakeries in Olympia.
OLYMPIA, WA
seattlemet.com

The Life and Death of Playland

A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
queenannenews.com

Magnolia Village Car Show returning for 15th year

Automotive enthusiasts who have a car to show or just enjoy looking at them can get their fill at the 15th annual Magnolia Village Car Show. This year’s event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 21 on West McGraw Street in Magnolia Village. People entering a car can register at 8 a.m. at the corner of West McGraw and 32nd Avenue in front of the Professional Building. The cost is $20 to enter, with the bulk of the proceeds benefiting Northwest Harvest. People can also buy a Magnolia Car Show Shirt featuring special artwork, as well.
SEATTLE, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Tiger Ties to Tacoma’s Stadium High School Spans Five Generations

Tacoma lacks many “legacy families” that East Coast cities often claim. Sure, there are second and third-generation Tacomans around, but the City of Destiny’s role as a railroad, timber, military and port city routinely means families flow in and out of town without establishing deep, generational roots.
TACOMA, WA
425magazine.com

Quick Trip: Camano Island

Camano Island is the heart of Puget Sound and is one of the largest islands in Washington state. It’s a quieter island ideal for a weekend of unplugging, relaxing, and enjoying the great outdoors. Where to Stay. Catch spectacular views of the water and the beautiful landscape at the...
CAMANO ISLAND, WA

