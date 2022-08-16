ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

These are the zodiac signs most likely to take back their ex

By Reda Wigle
New York Post
 4 days ago

Sometimes your ex could be your next. Cue Peaches & Herb’s “Reunited,” let’s talk about the dicey business of getting back together with an ex.

The triumphant return of couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck , who went from back together to betrothed to husband and wife in the span of little more than a year has many of us looking longingly towards the past and the lovers that litter it.

My own regrettable romantic history includes struggling actors, petty criminals, philanderers, long haul truckers and identity thieves but I’m a “Never Going Back Again,” pretend that their ex is dead type of Taurus . Yet, for better or for worse, some signs are more inclined to give love another go.

Put on the rose colored glasses and read on to learn more about the zodiac signs most likely to get back together with an ex.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jzf3z_0hJYsLPy00
Geminis have a bad memory and a distant relationship with the truth, making them a sign primed for reconciliation.
Getty Images

Geminis are adept at talking themselves into and out of all manner of situations and relationships and are quick to change both mind and tune. Blessed/cursed with spotty memories and a shaky allegiance to facts, Geminis are aces at a romantic rebrand/propaganda campaign. After talking a world of s**t on their partners they will pivot with remarkable speed and agility to convince friends and strangers that redemption is possible, monogamy is an evolving negotiation not a concrete pact, and that the best love stories keep on writing themselves.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wShRU_0hJYsLPy00
High AF on fumes of nostalgia, Cancers are famously weak for their exes.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cancer is the sign voted MOST likely to get back together with an ex because they’re still holding on to all of the personal paraphernalia of the relationship they shared; tear stained scrapbook, belly button lint, black and white photo strips, kidneys etc. Ruled by the moody moon, Cancer is deeply nostalgic and it’s easy for crab folk to wax poetic about love lost and love found and the simple pleasure of seeing their relationship and their ex’s toothbrush returned to their rightful place.

A prime celebrity example of this return to ex with wet eyes and high hopes modality is Cancer queen Pamela Anderson who had a famously volatile on-again off-again relationship with husband Tommy Lee and wed and divorced Rick Solomon twice. Further evidence of crabs being creatures of habit and return can be found in the relationship trajectory of Cancer Prince William and his Capricorn wife Kate Middleton. Their relationship saga involved break ups and makeups, time apart and eventually, wedding bells, increasingly conservative fashion choices and three children.

LEO (July 23 – August 22)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDmSr_0hJYsLPy00
Suckers for flattery and the high stakes of a bad romance, Leos are highly likely to get back together with an ex.

Leo rules the heart and natives play to win and the end of a relationship can feel like failure to the lion pride. These people inherently understand PR so they’re unlikely to talk trash on an ex as they see their past lovers as an extension of themselves and the chance to reunite with them as the ultimate opportunity to get it right. Suckers for flattery, grandiose displays of affection and sonnets of regret, there’s a playbook for getting them back. In the case of lion on lion match Bennifer that playbook included Affleck stanning for Lopez amidst her Oscar snub, some flirtatious text messages and eventually a lot of public make outs . Lions are oxygenated by drama, the higher the stakes of the reunion and the bolder the declarations of love, the better the chances of rekindling.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16EDcD_0hJYsLPy00
A fixed water sign, Scorpio holds onto love for dear life and til death.
Scorpios occupy two camps when it comes to ex partners; abject banishment or covert tabs, casting them out or keeping them just close enough to pull back in with a crafty claw if they sense that their ex is happy, sexually fulfilled or has significantly cut back on their pining. We see this energy distilled in Scorpio Richard Burton who wed Pisces Elizabeth Taylor twice. In between the first divorce and the second marriage, the pair met up to discuss financial divisions but reportedly ended the meeting crying in each others arms . Legend has it that Burton penned a letter to Taylor just days before his death asking for another shot and Taylor kept it by her bedside until she was buried with it seventeen years later.

Water signs y’all, they can’t stop, won’t stop when it comes to love. Scorpio queen Gabrielle Union showed the propensity of her sign to take back and keep tabs on a lover. Her relationship with Dwayne Wade began way back in 2010 and included a well documented break in 2013 that resulted in Wade fathering a child with another woman, undeterred by the messiness, and strengthened by the adversity, the couple announced their engagement later that same year.

PISCES (February 19 – March 20)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KxrnE_0hJYsLPy00
Pisces show a deep, and at times disconcerting capacity for forgiveness.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Doomed romantics that they are, Pisces folks can’t help but return to the source of love and heartbreak with their wet eyes and earnest belief that things will get better and people can change. While we question your judgment Pisces, we salute your optimism. Evidence of fish folk going back to the fray to fight another day include Justin Bieber who engaged in a dizzying back and forth on-again, off-again relationship dynamic with both ex Selena Gomez and now wife Hailey Baldwin.

Fellow Pisces Jessica Biel did a similar sort of break up/make up backslide with Justin Timberlake. The pair dated for four years before briefly splitting only to mark their reunion with a proposal. Going strong with two kiddos between them, Biel further proved her sun sign’s capacity for forgiveness when she stood by Timberlake amidst cheating rumors in 2019 and again in 2021 when he faced public scrutiny for his treatment of ex Britney Spears and his reaction to his Janet Jackson Super Bowl scandal.

Astrologer Reda Wigle researches and irreverently reports back on planetary configurations and their effect on each zodiac sign. Her horoscopes integrate history, poetry, pop culture and personal experience. She is also an accomplished writer who has profiled a variety of artists and performers, as well as extensively chronicled her experiences while traveling. Among the many intriguing topics she has tackled are cemetery etiquette, her love for dive bars, Cuban Airbnbs, a “girls guide” to strip clubs and the “weirdest” foods available abroad.

New York Post

