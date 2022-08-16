ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
bellevuereporter.com

First U.S. sighting of atlas moth spotted in the City of Bellevue

The atlas moth is one of the largest known moths in the world–with a wingspan of up to 10 inches wide–and the first U.S. reported sighting occurred in the City of Bellevue. The moth sighting was reported to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WDSA) by a University of Washington professor on July 7.
BELLEVUE, WA
bellevuereporter.com

City of Bellevue earns Governor’s Smart Communities Award for Mobility Implementation Plan

The City of Bellevue recently earned the 2022 Governor’s Smart Communities Award from the Department of Commerce for its Mobility Implementation Plan (MIP). The MIP provides a new, long-range planning framework that will assist city officials with determining project investments in the transportation system based on all ways people travel, such as walking, biking, driving and taking public transportation.
BELLEVUE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy