First locally acquired human case of tick-borne anaplasmosis found in Washington state
For the first time in Washington state, a locally acquired case of tick-borne anaplasmosis has been reported in a human being, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). The case was discovered on Aug. 8 after a Whatcom County man was hospitalized after working in the brush of...
First U.S. sighting of atlas moth spotted in the City of Bellevue
The atlas moth is one of the largest known moths in the world–with a wingspan of up to 10 inches wide–and the first U.S. reported sighting occurred in the City of Bellevue. The moth sighting was reported to the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WDSA) by a University of Washington professor on July 7.
City of Bellevue earns Governor’s Smart Communities Award for Mobility Implementation Plan
The City of Bellevue recently earned the 2022 Governor’s Smart Communities Award from the Department of Commerce for its Mobility Implementation Plan (MIP). The MIP provides a new, long-range planning framework that will assist city officials with determining project investments in the transportation system based on all ways people travel, such as walking, biking, driving and taking public transportation.
