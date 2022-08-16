Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox17
City of Grand Rapids asks discrimination charges against GRPD to be dropped
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is requesting charges of racial discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) to be dismissed. City officials say a Judge Steven Kibit will determine whether or not to grant that request. A hearing is scheduled to take place Aug....
Fox17
Kalamazoo County returns to 'high' COVID-19 spread level
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — COVID cases in Kalamazoo County have escalated back to a “high” community spread level. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services says it is recommended that all community members wear masks indoors and to be vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19. Health experts advise residents...
Fox17
Allegan County prosecutor receives initial MSP report in Nagle death investigation
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office has released an update on the investigation into Joseph Nagle’s death. Nagle was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Monterey Township back in June. Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch says they are working with the family’s lawyer to...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: August 19
1. It's a celebration of accomplishment and a look at how much work still needs to be done. Everyone is invited to recognize 20 years of awareness and advocacy with the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute. Join neighbors, business owners, and state and local leaders for a music and...
Fox17
Grand Rapids company to help fill monkeypox vaccines
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids company has been selected to assist with the delivery of the JYNNEOS monkeypox (MPV) vaccine. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM) has partnered with Bavarian Nordic to fill and complete MPV vaccines, the Grand Rapids manufacturer tells us. “We are happy to play...
Fox17
Eagle Scout assembles training course for Grand Rapids K9s
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) now has a training course for K9 units thanks to a local Eagle Scout!. Police say Logan Russell of Troop 146 built the training course for his Eagle Scout project. With help from other scouts, Russell assembled the course...
Fox17
West Michigan schools continue their search for more bus drivers
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The make, the model and the look of buses may have changed in the last few decades. “The seat backs are higher because kids are bigger than they were in the 70s and the ceilings are a little higher and more accessible,” Hudsonville Public Schools Transportation Director Rob Mattews said.
Fox17
Kalamazoo County man wins $121,668 in second chance drawing
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A man from Kalamazoo County won $121,668 in a second chance drawing from Michigan Lottery’s Monthly Jackpot!. The lottery says the 50-year-old was randomly selected in a drawing in early August. “When I answered the phone and was told I’d won a $121,668 Monthly...
Fox17
Elliot Grandia takes portion of school bus driving test
HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The need for more school bus drivers is pushing many districts to raise rages and even pay for training. “I need between five and 10 new drivers just to keep doing what we're doing,” Hudsonville Public Schools Transportation Director Rob Matthews. “That's pretty typical for...
Fox17
Suspect in Kalamazoo armed robbery and shooting arraigned on 17 charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect accused of committing armed robbery and shooting at police over the weekend has been arraigned. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says 42-year-old Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez was charged Thursday on 17 counts. Those charges include assault with intent to murder, assault with intent...
Fox17
Grand Rapids woman critically hurt after car hits tree in Constantine Twp.
CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Constantine Township Wednesday afternoon. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place on North River Road near Winding River Road before 5:15 p.m. We’re told the driver, a 23-year-old California woman, and...
Fox17
GR-based Gluten Free Bar recalls Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites for undeclared cashews
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gluten Free Bar, a Grand Rapids-based company, has recalled its line of Dark Chocolate Coconut Bites for undeclared cashews, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). We’re told the recall affects 1.2 oz wrappers bearing the lot code “041323-174” and the UPC...
