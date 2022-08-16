ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

Kalamazoo County returns to 'high' COVID-19 spread level

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — COVID cases in Kalamazoo County have escalated back to a “high” community spread level. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services says it is recommended that all community members wear masks indoors and to be vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19. Health experts advise residents...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: August 19

1. It's a celebration of accomplishment and a look at how much work still needs to be done. Everyone is invited to recognize 20 years of awareness and advocacy with the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute. Join neighbors, business owners, and state and local leaders for a music and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clyde Township, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids company to help fill monkeypox vaccines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids company has been selected to assist with the delivery of the JYNNEOS monkeypox (MPV) vaccine. Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM) has partnered with Bavarian Nordic to fill and complete MPV vaccines, the Grand Rapids manufacturer tells us. “We are happy to play...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Eagle Scout assembles training course for Grand Rapids K9s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) now has a training course for K9 units thanks to a local Eagle Scout!. Police say Logan Russell of Troop 146 built the training course for his Eagle Scout project. With help from other scouts, Russell assembled the course...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

West Michigan schools continue their search for more bus drivers

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The make, the model and the look of buses may have changed in the last few decades. “The seat backs are higher because kids are bigger than they were in the 70s and the ceilings are a little higher and more accessible,” Hudsonville Public Schools Transportation Director Rob Mattews said.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo County man wins $121,668 in second chance drawing

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A man from Kalamazoo County won $121,668 in a second chance drawing from Michigan Lottery’s Monthly Jackpot!. The lottery says the 50-year-old was randomly selected in a drawing in early August. “When I answered the phone and was told I’d won a $121,668 Monthly...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Attorney
Fox17

Elliot Grandia takes portion of school bus driving test

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The need for more school bus drivers is pushing many districts to raise rages and even pay for training. “I need between five and 10 new drivers just to keep doing what we're doing,” Hudsonville Public Schools Transportation Director Rob Matthews. “That's pretty typical for...
HUDSONVILLE, MI
Fox17

Suspect in Kalamazoo armed robbery and shooting arraigned on 17 charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The suspect accused of committing armed robbery and shooting at police over the weekend has been arraigned. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says 42-year-old Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez was charged Thursday on 17 counts. Those charges include assault with intent to murder, assault with intent...
KALAMAZOO, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy