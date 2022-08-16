ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Funding for public art murals in Springfield

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29MUTX_0hJYrzFT00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Organizations with rising interest in undertaking public mural events are now able to Request for Proposals (RFP).

There is currently a total award amount of $100,000 of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding. This fund will go to one or more organizations to implement mural event programs.

Mayor Sarno states, “As we see often in Springfield the arts are the heartbeat of our city.  We’ve seen great success supporting not only our arts anchors but also programs that have helped install public art pieces throughout Springfield which creates a vibrancy that spins off with the patronizing of our businesses.”

The Big E 2022 is one month away

Art program funding first began in 2017 within the city of Springfield. The first project that was produced was the Milton Bradley inspired mural by artist Kim Carlino on the AW Gifford building on Lyman Street. Following projects to gain funding were the “Pipe Wrench Dream” sculpture by James Kitchen that was displayed by the front door of the MassMutual Center for several years. Funding was also provided for the Fresh Paint mural festival in Springfield.

“The community has responded positively to investments in public art in Springfield,” said Tim Sheehan, CDO. “We consider the arts economy an important component to a healthy city and look forward to continuing to grow that sector.”

For those interested in requesting an RFP are encouraged to contact the city’s Office of Procurement . On August 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. proposals will be due.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP

‘Follow My Steps’ foundation holds mentoring event, 5K walk in Springfield

Western New England University partnered with 'Follow My Steps' foundation for a 'Mentoring Matters' event. People here in Springfield impacting the community, one step at a time. A 5k run and walk was held at Western New England University on Saturday to support a local youth mentorship organization. This event is meant to raise awareness for the need of mentorship programs in underserved communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milton Bradley
WWLP

94th Westfield Fair continues this weekend

It's like old times at the 94th annual Westfield Fair with folks flocking to the down-home charm of this longtime salute to times gone by here in the Pioneer Valley. It is a special salute to the agricultural roots so prominent here in Western Massachusetts.
WESTFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Street Art#Murals#The Massmutual Center#Cdo#Rfp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
WWLP

WWLP

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy