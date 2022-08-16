ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Taste of the Arts set to return to downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next weekend downtown comes alive with art and food, all combined for the annual Taste of the Arts Festival. Thanks to the help of the AWS Foundation, Taste of the Arts will also be more inclusive this year. Taste of the Arts is Saturday,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

1700s come alive at the Old Fort

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 1700s are coming alive next weekend at the Historic Old Fort for Post Miami – 1755. Learn more about what to expect during the free event in the interview above. Post Miami – 1755 both Saturday and Sunday next weekend. Both days...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne outreach group repairs wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers spent their Saturday cleaning and fixing up wheelchairs to send to Ethiopia. The need for wheelchairs is massive in Ethiopia, with more than 2,000 people on the waiting list to get one. Agape Mobility Ethiopia held the wheelchair repair 6-hour workshop to help...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

FW couple meet in nursing home, get married

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Steven Alvey, 66, and Susan Myers, 59 met each other while living at Majestic Care of West Allen in Fort Wayne. The couple were wed Friday at the nursing home just a few months after they started dating. After dating for a few months,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Festiv-ale set for August 27

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation next weekend will surely pique the interest of foodies alike. Fort Wayne Festiv-ale is Saturday, August 27 starting at 7:30 p.m., VIP ticket holders can enter the event at 6 p.m. The event is happening at the concourse at Parkview Field. Learn more about the event in the interview above, and click here to purchase tickets.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Sidewalk project to impact Rothman Road traffic

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sidewalk project will force lane restrictions on Rothman Road for two weeks. The city of Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department said there will be intermittent lane restrictions on Rothman Road between St. Joe Road and Maplecrest Road beginning Monday. Crews will complete a...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Waldron: Indiana public health investment would reap rewards

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — If the state of Indiana could put a dollar in a machine and get seven dollars back, feeding the machine would seem like a good idea. According to Mindy Waldron, Allen County Health Department Administrator and a member of the Governor’s Public Health Commission, that is exactly what the legislature should do with public health funding.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Winery coming to north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new winery is coming to Fort Wayne. Construction has begun on Vinland Reserve Winery, located at 4494 Provisions Parkway, on the southeast corner of Union Chapel and Diebold roads near Parkview Regional Medical Center. A website promises “a wine destination with an adventurous...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Portion of Wallen Road to close for 1 week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of Wallen Road west of Lima Road will be closed for a week for roadway improvements, the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department announced. Wallen Road will be closed to through traffic from Lima Road to Rummel Avenue beginning Monday. Traffic Engineering said...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
WANE-TV

Wings, beer & bourbon back at Headwaters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Headwaters Park is hosting on Saturday the fourth annual Wings, Beer and Bourbon Festival. Four food trucks are on hand to satisfy the cravings of wings and BBQ. There’s also a competition for the best BBQ in Fort Wayne. Entertainment includes corn hole,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Deluge of problems causes boiling tempers at mobile home community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The water is back on at a Fort Wayne mobile home community, But neighbors there are still upset that they went more than 12 hours yesterday without service. City Utilities officials confirmed that the property management group in charge -- not the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Woman hurt in early Saturday morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 1500 block of East Lewis Street for an unknown problem. That’s just south of Indiana...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Trails manager offers safety reminders for crossings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a second car versus pedestrian accident at a Pufferbelly Trail Crossing in less than a year, those who oversee the trails want to remind people how important it is to know and follow the rules for mid-block crossings. “When the trail crossings are...
FORT WAYNE, IN

