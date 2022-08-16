15 best women’s moto jackets for 2022: Leather, suede, more classics

If “Grease” taught us anything, it’s that moto jackets never go out of style.

Flash forward decades later, and it’s still a hot piece of outwear that’s arguably the easiest to spice up a look.

Wearing straight-leg jeans and a bodysuit ? Throw on a moto jacket. Wearing a floral work dress and some nude heels ? Another excellent opportunity for the humble moto jacket.

And the moto jacket is more than just edgy. From relaxed suede fits to pastel options, you can cater them to any style and body type. They’re the cool and collected shacket with a twist.

So, make sure to shop from one of our 15 best moto jackets to make your outfit pop. Each pick includes notes on color options, sizing ranges and fit notes to make the shopping process that much easier.

Abercrombie

Classic and chic, Abercrombie’s Vegan Leather Moto Jacket is one of our faves. It’s just the perfect fit that doesn’t scream super biker (but still adds a bit of edge).

Free People

Suede is a fresh take on the traditional leather moto. The We The Free Rylee Cozy Moto Jacket from Free People is oh-so-dreamy with that denim and plush make, relaxed fit and intricate button details.

Amazon

As one of Amazon’s best-sellers , you can’t go wrong with this beautiful, classic moto jacket for just $50. It comes in a slew of colors and looks bomb with your favorite jeans .

Lulus

If you’re looking for a new black moto jacket as your wardrobe’s newest sworn-in fave, shop the Lulus Off The Edge Vegan Leather Moto Jacket. It’s cool, calm and collected — especially with its cropped edge and straight-cut sleeves. For less than $75, it’s worth it.

Free People

How about adding some color to the traditional moto? Free People has a glorious, well-made jacket that’s just shy of $200 and ready for your next pumpkin picking adventure this fall. Plus, it pairs well with a bucket hat for some fashion-forward flair.

Revolve

BlankNYC’s Moto Jacket is a top-seller, and for a good reason. It’s a flattering option if you want to keep things petite and casual — but still in style. Not to mention, its two-tone exterior and cropped fit are flattering with any outfit.

Revolve

We’re all about Tularosa’s Bailey Moto Jacket. For one, it’s a beautiful, luscious material with leather strap accents. And, it’ll pair perfectly with a bodysuit .

Amazon

Keep things pretty in pink with Allegra K’s Faux Suede Moto Jacket. You’ll want to snag all of them with a denim feel in multiple colors for less than $50 each.

Anthropologie

The moto jacket and vest had a baby and delivered the By Anthropologie Cropped Moto Vest just for you. With a super relaxed fit and sweet ivory shade, it’s a great option to sport in transitional weather.

Bloomingdale's

First off, we love this earth-tone green tone of Bagatelle’s Faux Leather Belted Biker Jacket. It’s on a phenomenal discount at Bloomingdale’s, and we love the exaggerated, edgy belt.

Bloomingdale's

Speaking of edgy, we deem Lauren Ralph Lauren’s Burnished Leather Moto Jacket as the supreme moto jacket. Though a splurge, it’s that high-quality investment piece you’ll want to whip out of your closet at all times. Plus, it’s flattering on any body type.

Nordstrom

How indulgent does BlankNYC’s Faux Leather Moto Jacket look? In this brushed brown tone, this style has the glossiest of looks (which pairs well with gold hardware) and is just shy of $100 for a feel-good buy.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Maje’s Leather Moto Jacket is the ultimate moto jacket if you want one that’ll last you for a lifetime. Impeccably, its curated fit looks great with white jeans (and any look for that matter) and is a style you should add to your wishlist ASAP.

Amazon

If you’re looking for a moto jacket for less than $75, the Gosopin Faux Suede Zipped Motorcycle is your best bet. Not only does it come in a variety of colors, but its standard, flattering fit is one that’ll garner a slew of compliments.

Revolve

The moto jacket just turned sherpa . The Superdown Kimberly Moto Jacket is the perfect name for this style, embellished with sheepy fur and an oversized fit. It’s one of our favorites, for sure.

