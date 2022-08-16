ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 best women’s moto jackets for 2022: Leather, suede, more classics

By Victoria Giardina
New York Post
 4 days ago

If “Grease” taught us anything, it’s that moto jackets never go out of style.

Flash forward decades later, and it’s still a hot piece of outwear that’s arguably the easiest to spice up a look.

Wearing straight-leg jeans and a bodysuit ? Throw on a moto jacket. Wearing a floral work dress and some nude heels ? Another excellent opportunity for the humble moto jacket.

And the moto jacket is more than just edgy. From relaxed suede fits to pastel options, you can cater them to any style and body type. They’re the cool and collected shacket with a twist.

So, make sure to shop from one of our 15 best moto jackets to make your outfit pop. Each pick includes notes on color options, sizing ranges and fit notes to make the shopping process that much easier.

1. Abercrombie Vegan Leather Moto Jacket , $102, original price: $120
Abercrombie

Classic and chic, Abercrombie’s Vegan Leather Moto Jacket is one of our faves. It’s just the perfect fit that doesn’t scream super biker (but still adds a bit of edge).

abercrombie 2. We The Free Rylee Cozy Moto Jacket , $198
Free People

Suede is a fresh take on the traditional leather moto. The We The Free Rylee Cozy Moto Jacket from Free People is oh-so-dreamy with that denim and plush make, relaxed fit and intricate button details.

buy now 3. Apperloth Faux Suede Moto Jacket , $50, original price: $90
Amazon

As one of Amazon’s best-sellers , you can’t go wrong with this beautiful, classic moto jacket for just $50. It comes in a slew of colors and looks bomb with your favorite jeans .

buy now 4. Lulus Off The Edge Vegan Leather Moto Jacket , $69
Lulus

If you’re looking for a new black moto jacket as your wardrobe’s newest sworn-in fave, shop the Lulus Off The Edge Vegan Leather Moto Jacket. It’s cool, calm and collected — especially with its cropped edge and straight-cut sleeves. For less than $75, it’s worth it.

buy now 5. We The Free Rebel Rebel Knit Moto Jacket , $198
Free People

How about adding some color to the traditional moto? Free People has a glorious, well-made jacket that’s just shy of $200 and ready for your next pumpkin picking adventure this fall. Plus, it pairs well with a bucket hat for some fashion-forward flair.

free people 6. BlankNYC Moto Jacket , $98
Revolve

BlankNYC’s Moto Jacket is a top-seller, and for a good reason. It’s a flattering option if you want to keep things petite and casual — but still in style. Not to mention, its two-tone exterior and cropped fit are flattering with any outfit.

revolve
7. Tularosa Bailey Moto Jacket , $258
Revolve

We’re all about Tularosa’s Bailey Moto Jacket. For one, it’s a beautiful, luscious material with leather strap accents. And, it’ll pair perfectly with a bodysuit .

revolve 8. Allegra K Faux Suede Moto Jacket , $47
Amazon

Keep things pretty in pink with Allegra K’s Faux Suede Moto Jacket. You’ll want to snag all of them with a denim feel in multiple colors for less than $50 each.

amazon 9. By Anthropologie Cropped Moto Vest , $148
Anthropologie

The moto jacket and vest had a baby and delivered the By Anthropologie Cropped Moto Vest just for you. With a super relaxed fit and sweet ivory shade, it’s a great option to sport in transitional weather.

anthropologie 10. Bagatelle Faux Leather Belted Biker Jacket , $54, original price: $108
Bloomingdale's

First off, we love this earth-tone green tone of Bagatelle’s Faux Leather Belted Biker Jacket. It’s on a phenomenal discount at Bloomingdale’s, and we love the exaggerated, edgy belt.

bloomingdale’s 11. Lauren Ralph Lauren Burnished Leather Moto Jacket , $495
Bloomingdale's

Speaking of edgy, we deem Lauren Ralph Lauren’s Burnished Leather Moto Jacket as the supreme moto jacket. Though a splurge, it’s that high-quality investment piece you’ll want to whip out of your closet at all times. Plus, it’s flattering on any body type.

bloomingdale’s 12. BlankNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket , $98
Nordstrom

How indulgent does BlankNYC’s Faux Leather Moto Jacket look? In this brushed brown tone, this style has the glossiest of looks (which pairs well with gold hardware) and is just shy of $100 for a feel-good buy.

nordstrom 13. Maje Leather Moto Jacket , $595
Saks Fifth Avenue

Maje’s Leather Moto Jacket is the ultimate moto jacket if you want one that’ll last you for a lifetime. Impeccably, its curated fit looks great with white jeans (and any look for that matter) and is a style you should add to your wishlist ASAP.

saks fifth avenue 14. Gosopin Faux Suede Zipped Motorcycle Jacket , $56
Amazon

If you’re looking for a moto jacket for less than $75, the Gosopin Faux Suede Zipped Motorcycle is your best bet. Not only does it come in a variety of colors, but its standard, flattering fit is one that’ll garner a slew of compliments.

amazon 15. Superdown Kimberly Moto Jacket , $128
Revolve

The moto jacket just turned sherpa . The Superdown Kimberly Moto Jacket is the perfect name for this style, embellished with sheepy fur and an oversized fit. It’s one of our favorites, for sure.

buy now

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

