Baton Rouge, LA

Yardbarker

Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Feelings On Bronny James Jr.

If you have been paying attention to the basketball offseason, then you would know that many of the headlines have been taken up by none other than Bronny James Jr. He is the most famous high school basketball player in the world right now, and for good reason. He is the oldest son of LeBron James, and in about a year from now, he will be gearing up for his very first season of college basketball, which would then ultimately lead him to the NBA.
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former 2nd Overall Pick Is A Still A Free Agent

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is still a free agent on August 18. The former Kentucky star was the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets (who were then named the Bobcats). He last played for the Dallas Mavericks in 2020, but was on the New York Knicks preseason roster before the 2020-21 season. In college, the duo of him and (current Los Angeles Lakers star) Anthony Davis won the National Championship.
NBA
