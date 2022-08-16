If you have been paying attention to the basketball offseason, then you would know that many of the headlines have been taken up by none other than Bronny James Jr. He is the most famous high school basketball player in the world right now, and for good reason. He is the oldest son of LeBron James, and in about a year from now, he will be gearing up for his very first season of college basketball, which would then ultimately lead him to the NBA.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO