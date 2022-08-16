Read full article on original website
Related
One LSU cornerback gained 26 pounds this offseason, and he's standing out
When transfer Colby Richardson showed up in workouts with LSU, a few things were evident for the former McNeese State cornerback. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Jerry Jones Responds to Antonio Brown’s Interest in Cowboys
The Cowboys owner does not sound too interested in signing the veteran wide receiver.
People
New Orleans Saints Star Alvin Kamara on Tapping into His Personal Style — and a Missing Rooster
Alvin Kamara has a burning question. The New Orleans Saints star desperately wants to know what happened to the rooster he used to see every morning at the high school where he's trained for the past six years. "I was waiting to explain this somewhere," says Kamara, who has been...
Falcons Sign Ex-Cardinals WR to Deal: Details
The Falcons add to their wide receiver room.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Look Into Kim Mulkey's Transfer Portal Class
Mulkey hit the portal with force this offseason, reels in No. 1 prospect Angel Reese
Yardbarker
Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard
The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
One school pushing to flip LSU 4-star DB commit Ryan Yaites
Continue reading this article and more from top writers, Limited Ads.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Feelings On Bronny James Jr.
If you have been paying attention to the basketball offseason, then you would know that many of the headlines have been taken up by none other than Bronny James Jr. He is the most famous high school basketball player in the world right now, and for good reason. He is the oldest son of LeBron James, and in about a year from now, he will be gearing up for his very first season of college basketball, which would then ultimately lead him to the NBA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Takes Another Swipe at Carson Wentz
A few months ago, the owner called last year’s season with the quarterback a “mistake.”
Jerry Rice: Michael Thomas, 'He's a Threat, Playmaker'
Jerry Rice praised Michael Thomas as he attempts his comeback to game action.
Brian Kelly delivers direct message to Jaray Jenkins on leadership
Whenever there is turnover on a coaching staff, it’s important to have veteran players buy into the new coaching staff. It helps to get the entire team on the same page and makes it easier for the new staff to implement a new culture. With decades of experience as a head coach, Brian Kelly knows this as well as anyone.
Former 2nd Overall Pick Is A Still A Free Agent
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is still a free agent on August 18. The former Kentucky star was the second overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets (who were then named the Bobcats). He last played for the Dallas Mavericks in 2020, but was on the New York Knicks preseason roster before the 2020-21 season. In college, the duo of him and (current Los Angeles Lakers star) Anthony Davis won the National Championship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Ron Harper Threw Shade At Young NBA Players On A Viral Dominique Wilkins Highlights Video: "Crazy For A Plumber Player... Today Players Has No Ideal."
The current NBA media landscape is filled with narratives and debates. Perhaps one of the most prevalent debates is of comparing old-school basketball to modern NBA. Shows like ESPN's The First Take are notoriously popular for controversial debates. Among the most recent, the debate of who is better between Bob...
2 players besides Kyrie Irving the Lakers could be trading for
The Los Angeles Lakers may not get Kyrie Irving, but there are other possibilities. Upon signing LeBron James to an extension on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers solidified their timeline. Now, they need to align other pieces with that same timeline to give themselves the best chance possible at winning a title.
Reports: LeBron James Agrees to Massive Extension With Lakers
The Suns will again see LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers uniform.
Comments / 0