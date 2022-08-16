70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home.

Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home.

A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned up cocaine and a scale, according to the ECSO.

Law enforcement slapped handcuffs on Caldwell, charging him with a felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, a felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic, a misdemeanor count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The 70-year-old is sitting behind bars at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.

New on WIVB.com

Scientists unveil method to destroy certain ‘forever chemicals’

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here .