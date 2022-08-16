ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested

By Patrick Ryan
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qnvMT_0hJYrm1G00

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home.

Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home.

A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned up cocaine and a scale, according to the ECSO.

Law enforcement slapped handcuffs on Caldwell, charging him with a felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell, a felony count of criminal possession of a narcotic, a misdemeanor count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor count of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The 70-year-old is sitting behind bars at the Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment.

New on WIVB.com

  • Scientists unveil method to destroy certain ‘forever chemicals’

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here .

Comments / 9

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested for domestic incident involving gun, sledgehammer

FRIENDSHIP, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Friendship man was arrested on Thursday after State Police say he fired a gun at people in a home. At approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on Pigtail Road. Investigation showed that 34-year-old Bryan A. Deming of Friendship was involved in a physical altercation with multiple […]
FRIENDSHIP, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Wanted Jamestown Man Arrested After Search in Panama

A Jamestown man was arrested after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to a complaint of an unwanted person Friday morning in the Village of Panama. Deputies arrived on scene at East Main Street shortly before 6:45 AM and saw a male, later identified as 28-year-old Steven Schrecengost, who was known to be wanted in the Town of Ellicott and the City of Jamestown for criminal mischief and two counts of disobeying an order of protection. Schrecengost fled into a wooded area, and a Sheriff's K-9 was deployed into the area. A short time later, deputies received a call indicating that a male who matched Schrecengost's description had entered an apartment complex on East Main Street. Deputies, with assistance from State Police, found him hiding in a utility room. Schrecengost was taken into custody and turned over to the Jamestown Police Department.
PANAMA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Man#Cocaine#Drug Paraphernalia#Wivb Com
iheart.com

Batavia Woman Headed to Prison for COVID-19 Scam

A Batavia woman is headed to prison for six months for a fraud involving COVID-19 benefits. 37-year-old Danielle Tooley also must pay $18,000 restitution. Federal prosecutors say she applied for, and received, COVID unemployment benefits in 2020 -- even though she wasn't eligible. The benefit cards in the names of other people were found in her car during a traffic stop and drug arrest in Bergen. The investigation determined that she repeatedly withdrew money from bank accounts associated with the benefit cards.
BATAVIA, NY
nyspnews.com

West Seneca man arrested for felony DWI

On August 17, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Jason. Majewski., 56, of West Seneca, NY, for felony Driving While Intoxicated-Previous Conviction Within Ten Years. During a traffic stop on French Road in the village of Depew, Majewski was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Majewski had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Majewski had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and processed at SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.16% BAC. Majewski was released with appearance tickets for the village of Depew court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
WEST SENECA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 1/2 years in prison followed by 1 1/2 years of post-release supervision for attempted possession of an illegal gun. On November 21, 2020 at approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a fight at an auto mechanic shop on Hinman Avenue and saw […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Grand Island man going to prison for aggravated bank robbery

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Timothy L. Mulvey, 35, of Grand Island, who was convicted of aggravated bank robbery, was sentenced to serve 77 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara. In addition, Mulvey’s parents, Cheryl, 68, and Lawrence, 69, both of Grand Island, who were convicted of accessory after the fact, were sentenced to time served for their roles in Timothy Mulvey’s bank robberies.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
nyspnews.com

Buffalo woman arrested for Promoting Prison Contraband.

On August 12, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw with the assistance of New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested Angel D. Lawson., 37, of Buffalo, NY, for Promoting Prison Contraband 2nd. Troopers arrested Angel D. Lawson for having marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids on her person while...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
nyspnews.com

Man arrested after violent domestic

On August 18, 2022, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Amity arrested Bryan A. Deming, 34 of Friendship, NY for Criminal Possession of a Weapon (handgun), Criminal Mischief 2nd degree, Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child (4 counts) and Harassment (3 counts). On August...
FRIENDSHIP, NY
wutv29.com

Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy