Investigators unable to determine cause of massive fire at Bargersville home
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a large fire in Bargersville Thursday. The investigative team included an arson K-9 from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, according to Mike Pruitt with the Bargersville Fire Department. While they completed the work Thursday. The department said they were unable to determine the cause […]
Man found dead in Indianapolis home after shooting
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of Fullwood Court around 1 a.m. Saturday and found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.
cbs4indy.com
Fishers police investigate shots fired at home overnight
FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers are investigating after a vacant home was struck by bullets overnight. According to police, they got multiple 911 calls of shots fired into a house in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road around 12:30 a.m. A search was done of the home and...
IMPD: Officers investigate deadly northwest side shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after a fatal shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side early Saturday. Indianapolis Metro Police officers got a call reporting a person shot at 12:54 a.m. in the 4400 block of Fullwood Court, which is just south of 46th Street and Moller Road. They discovered a man with an apparent gunshot wound inside the residence.
Woman arrested after standoff that shutdown I-65
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police have now said that a standoff caused the shutdown of I-65 for two hours Friday night near downtown, and have arrested a woman in connection with the incident. Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash on southbound I-65 near the Boone-Hendricks County Line around 6:30 p.m. […]
Anderson mom, 18-day-old baby found safe
Anderson Police say a 17-year-old girl and her infant son are missing. They were last seen Friday, August 19 at 3 p.m.
Woman shot, killed at Castleton motel
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday morning at the Red Roof Inn in Castleton. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 8110 Shadeland Ave., near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69, shortly after 10 a.m. Police arrived and found...
Fox 59
2 homes shot up in less than 3 weeks in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — For the second time this month, a home in Fishers was riddled with bullets after an overnight shooting. Around 12:30 Friday morning, Fishers police were called to a home in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision after receiving “multiple” 911 calls about shots fired.
Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
IMPD: 1 person critically injured in near east side shooting early Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a shooting just after midnight Friday sent one person to a hospital. An IMPD spokesperson said officers were called to the 5400 block of East 19th Street on reports that a person had been shot. Officers found an adult male with an apparent...
1 critically injured as firefighters report explosions in Bargersville house fire
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — One person has been critically injured after heavy flames engulfed a home in Bargersville. Firefighters reported encountering multiple explosions while battling the blaze. According to the Bargersville Fire Department, at approximately 4:30 p.m. firefighters were called to the 6600 block of Travis Road on reports of black smoke coming from a residence. […]
WISH-TV
Illegal dumping in downtown Indianapolis caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Needles, trash, sanitary napkins and an entire engine were all dumped underneath a bridge on the near east side of town in the middle of the day and it was caught on camera. In the middle of the day, two guys in a black pickup truck...
Multi-generational home to be built in Indy’s Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood
With help from their daughters, the Websters will soon have a new place to retire, completely surrounded by family, all just a few steps away.
Fishers police investigating after shots fired into vacant home
FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a vacant home early Friday morning. Around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 19, officers responded to reports of shots fired in a residential neighborhood. They located a vacant home that had been struck by bullets in the 10800 block of Roundtree Road in the Sumerlin Trails subdivision, northwest of East 121st Street and Hoosier Road.
Anderson officer saves woman after crash: ‘She would have bled out’
A police officer in Anderson is being lauded for his quick actions that saved a woman's life after a crash.
cbs4indy.com
Stranger rescues three local teens from car wreck in Danville
DANVILLE, Ind. – Three teenagers that were pulled from a wrecked car are now searching for the stranger who helped them get out to safety. Saturday morning, Connor Burress, his girlfriend, Ally Dunne and one of their other friends were on their way to volunteer at an animal sanctuary. They were on Highway 36, near 400 West in Danville when they got into an accident.
Crash, pursuit closes I-65 on Indy's northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — Traffic on the northwest side of Indianapolis is moving again after police activity on Interstate 65 snarled movement in all lanes for nearly two hours. Traffic cameras in the area showed police cars stopped behind a vehicle in the southbound lanes of I-65 south of Lafayette Road.
wamwamfm.com
Former Carmel Officer Facing Charges
A former Carmel Police Department officer is facing charges in Clay County after state police say he made a fake Facebook profile to post derogatory comments about someone running for sheriff in a Facebook chatter group. According to court records, 32-year-old Andrew Longyear of Fishers used photos of a Georgia...
$5K reward offered for information on arson at Greenfield home
GREENFIELD, Ind. — An up to $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest for an arson fire in Greenfield in late May. Steve Kropacek, the Greenfield Fire Territory fire marshal, said a family was in a home in the 600 block of South State Street when it caught fire around 12:35 a.m. on May 29.
Bloomington bakery forced to close after overnight arson
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington Police are investigation four separate incidents of arson that took place just before 2:00 a.m. Monday morning. Kassie Jensen, co-owner and baker with Two Sticks Bakery, said she was woken up on Monday to a call from the Bloomington Fire Department. “Our four recycle bins that were in the back of […]
WTHR
