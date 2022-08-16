ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, VT

newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for trying to sell stolen motorcycle in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — A 42-year-old man from Rutland City was arrested following an incident in Wallingford on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of a man selling a stolen motorcycle on Meadow Street at around 9:10 p.m. Police allege that Timothy Shaw was in possession of a motorcycle that he...
WALLINGFORD, VT
WMUR.com

Man allegedly sprays people with bear spray outside Lebanon restaurant

LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he sprayed bear spray at people outside a restaurant in Lebanon. According to Lebanon police, John Cahill, 41, from Massachusetts is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and DUI.
LEBANON, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating vandalism in East Corinth

EAST CORINTH — Police are still investigating a vandalism that occurred in East Corinth earlier this month. On August 4, authorities say they were notified of vandalism at the Waits River Valley School. The vandalism was caused by a truck at around 9:10 p.m. Yesterday, police released mages of...
CORINTH, VT
VTDigger

Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training

Zachary Paul, 21, joined the Ludlow Police Department in July after graduating from the Vermont Police Academy. On Monday night he was taking part in field training when he shot 35-year-old Michael Mills following a police chase, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training.
LUDLOW, VT
NEWS10 ABC

Young Granville man arrested for burglary

After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
GRANVILLE, NY
newportdispatch.com

Crash in Bethel leads to DUI arrest

BETHEL — A 30-year-old woman from Stockbridge was arrested for DUI following a crash in Bethel yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Dart Hill at around 3:40 p.m. The driver was identified as Raechel Schuldenrein. Following an investigation, police allege that Schuldenrein provided false information to law enforcement...
BETHEL, VT
mynbc5.com

Police arrest four people after burglary, robberies in Barre

BARRE, Vt. — Police arrested four people on Tuesday morning following a string of burglaries and robberies in Barre. Barre City police first received a call just before midnight on Tuesday about a break-in at the North End Deli Mart on North Main Street. While investigating, police were diverted...
BARRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

2 charged after disturbance in in Bradford

BRADFORD — Two people were cited following an incident in Bradford on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a dispute at the Jiffy Mart at around 8:10 p.m. Police say they intended to take Matthew Guay, 38, of Corinth, into protective custody for detox and he refused to cooperate.
BRADFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating fatal crash in Grafton County

HAVERHILL, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday in Pike. Police said they responded to a disturbance call in Glencliff when they learned that Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, had left the area and was headed toward Haverhill on Route 25. While searching the area,...
WCAX

Mayor Allaire condemns sale of shackles at gun show

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland’s Mayor condemns the sale of shackles after they were found with vendor at the NEACA gun show. Channel Three obtained a photo of the shackles from the fairground, with the connection to or made to appear connected to, slavery. Mayor David Allaire says the...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

What to Do: Saturday, August 20

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the things happening in our region for Saturday, August 20, 2022. Today is the final day of the Vermont State Fair in Rutland. The fair and midway begin starting at 8:00 a.m. and will close at 11:00 p.m.
RUTLAND, VT

