Man arrested for trying to sell stolen motorcycle in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — A 42-year-old man from Rutland City was arrested following an incident in Wallingford on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of a man selling a stolen motorcycle on Meadow Street at around 9:10 p.m. Police allege that Timothy Shaw was in possession of a motorcycle that he...
Man allegedly sprays people with bear spray outside Lebanon restaurant
LEBANON, N.H. — A Massachusetts man is facing several charges after police said he sprayed bear spray at people outside a restaurant in Lebanon. According to Lebanon police, John Cahill, 41, from Massachusetts is facing six counts of simple assault, four counts of disorderly conduct, a single count of criminal threatening and DUI.
Police investigating Brattleboro’s second homicide of the summer
Authorities have released few details about Friday night’s shooting at Great River Terrace, an apartment complex for people who lack permanent housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police investigating Brattleboro’s second homicide of the summer.
Police investigating vandalism in East Corinth
EAST CORINTH — Police are still investigating a vandalism that occurred in East Corinth earlier this month. On August 4, authorities say they were notified of vandalism at the Waits River Valley School. The vandalism was caused by a truck at around 9:10 p.m. Yesterday, police released mages of...
Vermonter allegedly tries to sell stolen motorcycle
A Rutland City man with several in-state warrants was accused of trying to sell a stolen motorcycle, police said Thursday.
Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training
Zachary Paul, 21, joined the Ludlow Police Department in July after graduating from the Vermont Police Academy. On Monday night he was taking part in field training when he shot 35-year-old Michael Mills following a police chase, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training.
Young Granville man arrested for burglary
After damaging property and stealing alcohol from two different residencies in Hebron, John J. Younger, 23, was arrested on criminal counts of burglary, larceny and mischief, Washington County Sheriff's say. Younger was arraigned on August 17.
Crash in Bethel leads to DUI arrest
BETHEL — A 30-year-old woman from Stockbridge was arrested for DUI following a crash in Bethel yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Dart Hill at around 3:40 p.m. The driver was identified as Raechel Schuldenrein. Following an investigation, police allege that Schuldenrein provided false information to law enforcement...
Driver accused of being high in crash that killed passenger pleads not guilty
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of driving while high and killing one of his passengers in a crash pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. Vermont State Police say it happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 89 in Brookfield. They say Seth Edson, 28, of Barre City, was driving south when...
Police arrest four people after burglary, robberies in Barre
BARRE, Vt. — Police arrested four people on Tuesday morning following a string of burglaries and robberies in Barre. Barre City police first received a call just before midnight on Tuesday about a break-in at the North End Deli Mart on North Main Street. While investigating, police were diverted...
2 charged after disturbance in in Bradford
BRADFORD — Two people were cited following an incident in Bradford on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a dispute at the Jiffy Mart at around 8:10 p.m. Police say they intended to take Matthew Guay, 38, of Corinth, into protective custody for detox and he refused to cooperate.
Investigation underway after graves trampled, veterans’ flags pulled at Canterbury cemetery
CONCORD, N.H. — Canterbury police are trying to figure out who caused damage at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Graves were trampled and veteran flags were pulled sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. Investigators said some type of all-terrain vehicle also left tire marks. Justin Spencer, the frontman for...
Former Windham County assistant judge under investigation by state police
Patricia Duff, who resigned in July, told VTDigger that health problems had made coming to work difficult. She faces allegations of financial impropriety. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Windham County assistant judge under investigation by state police.
Washington County sewer district worker charged with official misconduct
Allan W. Burnham, 40, of Fort Edward was arrested and charged with grand larceny, defrauding the government, and official misconduct.
Former Montpelier man among 3 people charged in prison slaying of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger
Sean McKinnon, 36, was arrested Thursday in Florida. He had been released several months ago from the federal prison in West Virginia where Bulger was beaten to death in 2018. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Montpelier man among 3 people charged in prison slaying of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger.
Police investigating fatal crash in Grafton County
HAVERHILL, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday in Pike. Police said they responded to a disturbance call in Glencliff when they learned that Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, had left the area and was headed toward Haverhill on Route 25. While searching the area,...
Court to weigh Bennington murder defendant’s competency for trial
BENNINGTON — The case of a man accused of fatally slashing a woman in downtown Bennington last year remains in limbo, as a competency hearing to determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial has been delayed until October. The defendant, Darren Pronto, is charged with first-degree murder...
Mayor Allaire condemns sale of shackles at gun show
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Rutland’s Mayor condemns the sale of shackles after they were found with vendor at the NEACA gun show. Channel Three obtained a photo of the shackles from the fairground, with the connection to or made to appear connected to, slavery. Mayor David Allaire says the...
Juvenile arrested in deaths of three in New Hampshire
A mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield home last week,
What to Do: Saturday, August 20
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some of the things happening in our region for Saturday, August 20, 2022. Today is the final day of the Vermont State Fair in Rutland. The fair and midway begin starting at 8:00 a.m. and will close at 11:00 p.m.
