Milwaukee, WI

Dodgers vs. Brewers prediction: Milwaukee enters panic mode

By Action Network
 4 days ago

Our MLB betting expert offers the Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers predictions and best betting picks for the Tuesday matchup at 8:10 p.m. EST on Bally Sports Wisconsin and SportsNet LA.

After racing out to the best record in baseball with a torrid May, the Dodgers’ offense has stalled a bit in games at Kansas City on Sunday and Milwaukee on Monday. Despite losing Walker Buehler, the pitching staff has remained one of the best in the game.

Dodgers vs. Brewers predictions

●     Dodgers to cover 1.5 runs, +155 with BetMGM

●     Game over 8 runs, -115 with BetMGM

●     Brewers to score first, +115 with BetMGM

Dodgers vs Brewers picks: The analysis

The Brewers are just 4-8 after moving closer Josh Hader to the Padres at the trade deadline with an offense that has averaged just 1.25 runs over the last five defeats. Milwaukee faces Los Angeles seven times in a stretch of 10 games.

Dodgers going cold?

The Dodgers averaged 7.6 runs during a 12-game winning streak but have scored just four total runs in the two games since. KC’s Brady Singer held them scoreless over six innings Sunday and Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta made it one run in four innings Monday.

Freddie Freeman rounds the bases after hitting a home run.
But the L.A. power game stated to return Monday with long balls from Freddie Freeman and Wisconsin product Gavin Lux. Now comes a meeting with an elite arm in the Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff, but he has a 6.59 ERA lifetime against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are looking for better control from rookie starter Ryan Pepiot, but they have a fairly fresh bullpen after Monday’s 4-0 victory. Four L.A. relievers saw action but just one threw more than 14 pitches so Pepiot figures to be on a short leash.

Our pick: Dodgers runline -1.5 runs (+155 BetMGM )

Patience the theme Tuesday

Of the current crop of Dodgers, just two have home runs against Woodruff: Mookie Betts and Freeman. And Trea Turner has three strikeouts in nine at-bats. But Los Angeles is as patient as any team at the plate and figures to wait out Woodruff in order to get to the bullpen.

In Monday’s victory over the Brewers, the Dodgers had just one run in four innings, but scored three more in the first two innings the bullpen saw action. Waiting for their chance has been a theme for the Dodgers going back multiple seasons.

Betting on Baseball?

Expect the Brewers to be patient too against Pepiot, who is in his third stint with the club this season. The right-hander has allowed at least three walks in four of his five career starts and never has gone more than five innings. Milwaukee will have their scoring chances.

Our pick: Game over 8 runs (-115 FanDuel )

Rookie move

Woodruff knows his way around the Dodgers lineup, holding the current Los Angeles roster to a .228 batting average (9-for-43) and just two extra-base hits. Over the first three innings this season, he has a solid 2.47 ERA.

Out of sync a bit, the Dodgers have just one total run over the first four innings of the last two contests. And even though they have the talent to break out at any moment, it’s not like Woodruff is the kind of pitcher teams get back on track against.

Pepoit has a 4.20 ERA over the first three innings of a start, meaning that he has given up seven total runs over the first three innings of his five career starts. Milwaukee might have been shut out Monday, but L.A. starter Julio Urias has been on a mission of late.

Our pick: Brewers to score first (+115 FanDuel)

