Scattered showers continue through sunset. A few storms are possible. Low-pressure and rain chances move East for Sunday. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continue Saturday afternoon. Low-pressure was centered over eastern Iowa while the upper-level low has become far weaker. Given plentiful moisture, scattered showers have evolved into super soakers - delivering 1-2″ of rainfall in a short amount of time. The daytime instability has supported these showers and the occasional lightning/thunder. Showers will diminish after sunset with the loss of daytime heating and instability.

MADISON, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO