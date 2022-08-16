Read full article on original website
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Weekend showers wrap up on Sunday; Sunshine is back Monday
Scattered showers continue through sunset. A few storms are possible. Low-pressure and rain chances move East for Sunday. MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continue Saturday afternoon. Low-pressure was centered over eastern Iowa while the upper-level low has become far weaker. Given plentiful moisture, scattered showers have evolved into super soakers - delivering 1-2″ of rainfall in a short amount of time. The daytime instability has supported these showers and the occasional lightning/thunder. Showers will diminish after sunset with the loss of daytime heating and instability.
High School Football: Watch out for scattered showers/a few storms
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible this evening as an area of low-pressure spins into Wisconsin. The scattered nature of the rain will make for some dry time. Although, a few showers could become super soakers. If you’re heading out to a high school football game tonight - be sure to include an umbrella!
Wet Weekend: Scattered showers and a few storms likely
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The main forecast focus is a mid-level wave - bringing rounds of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms this weekend. As of Thursday afternoon, a few showers had drifted into central Wisconsin - well NW of Madison. A few spotty showers are possible late tonight, but rain chances will go up into Friday as the mid-level wave moves closer.
Over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn featured at Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday’s gloomy weather didn’t stop the Midwest community from traveling to Sun Prairie for some fresh corn. Hundreds of folks gathered at Angell Park for day four of Sun Prairie’s Sweet Corn Festival, which features carnival rides, live music and over 80 tons of Wisconsin grown sweet corn.
Outdoor fun, food & beer on tap for the weekend!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Summer is flying by, and with only a few weekends left, why not make the most of the time by attending some fun summertime events?. Rob Gard from Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 on Thursday to preview four events in the Madison area featuring outdoor fun, food, beer and more!
Body recovered from Lake Mendota
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rescue teams recovered a body from Lake Mendota early Friday morning. According to the UW Police Dept., a passerby reported seeing the body approximately 15 feet from off the pier, floating face down in the water. Emergency crews were called to the location, behind the UW...
Sun Prairie crash sends both vehicles into apartment building
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Three families were forced from their homes late Thursday night after a crash in Sun Prairie sent both vehicles careening into their apartment building. No one inside the apartments or either vehicle was injured in the incident which happened shortly after 10 p.m. Investigators determined...
Something to Smile About
Wisconsin’s largest technology and entrepreneurship festival took place today at Madison College. Town of Madison meets to prepare to join the City of Madison. The Madison city staff is offering the people of the Town of Madison information on what to expect when the town becomes part of the City of Madison later this year.
DHS: Low COVID-19 community levels jump in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The tick-tock of Dane and other nearby counties bouncing between high COVID-19 community levels and medium ones saw them land once again in the latter column. Only this time, in addition to all southern Wisconsin counties that were classified as high last week showing improvement, the number of ones now landing in the low category jumped.
Free meals, other essentials distributed on Madison’s southeast side during Simpson Street Reunion
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 100 community members received a free lunch and goodie bag Saturday afternoon thanks to a Good Samaritan and area sponsors. Diane Small, known as Ms. Diane, handed out gift bags filled with practical items for adults and children. The drive-up event is a part of the Simpson Street Reunion, a community reunion that Ms. Diane and area sponsors host each year to reward neighborliness and build friendships.
Hockey refs getting an early start - at 12 years old
Ahead of Sauk Prairie’s first varsity football game of the season, the team took some time to recognize their area heroes during Veterans Appreciation Night. An Afghan family says they are ready to find their home in the United States and hope their experiences since arriving will help show policymakers some of the gaps still in the system.
Madison College holds tour for manufacturing entrepreneurs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s largest technology and entrepreneurship festival took place Thursday at Madison College. As a part of the Forward Festival, the college hosted a tour showcasing the school’s robotic machinery and technology. Officials talked about common perceptions of the manufacturing industry, ways it’s transforming and...
Comparing the cost of shopping online to in-person
Birthdays for Friday, August 19. Happy Birthday from NBC15 and the Wilderness Resort!. Support a Madison-based company for back-to-school gear!. Local Madison company Fenrici has some great options for back-to-school gear for your kids as we approach the new academic year. Outdoor fun, food & beer on tap for the...
Badger Prairie Needs Network celebrates opening of Kasieta Center
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting poverty and ending hunger celebrated the opening of a new space Wednesday in Verona. The Badger Prairie Needs Network’s new 4,800-square-foot Kasieta Center event space will serve as a place to host community meals and job trainings. Gov. Tony...
Friday Football Blitz: Week one brings a week of firsts
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s the start of a brand new high school football season in Wisconsin, which means the return of the Friday Football Blitz. The first week of the season brought with it a couple of big firsts:. The first win ever for the Sun Prairie West...
Man shot near downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after one man was shot near downtown. According to police, a report of shots fired came in for the area of the 700 block of E Main Street which is near the MGE Generating Station. When officers arrived on scene they found a man with a gunshot wound.
Check out a local company for new back-to-school gear this year!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’re looking for some new gear for your students, a Madison-based company has some great options to consider!. NBC15 sat down with Fenrici Founder and CEO Mike Zhang on Monday to talk about some of the new products the company is featuring ahead of the upcoming academic year.
Dozens of Dane Co. schools non-compliant for student safety drill submissions
Horse sustains minor injuries after vehicle versus buggy accident in Lafayette Co.
LAFAYETTE CO., Wis. (WMTV) -A horse was left with a minor lesion in Lafayette County when an Amish buggy was struck by a vehicle Friday evening. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office says the horse-drawn buggy was traveling on Truman Road in the Town of Kendall when it entered the lane of an oncoming 2013 GMC, causing the SUV to strike the horse.
Janesville police search for car linked to crash
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Janesville Police Dept. is searching for the driver connected to a wreck that sent another vehicle off an embankment and nearly injured someone in a wheelchair. According to the police department, the individual was driving recklessly on Humes Road, near Kennedy Road, shortly before 11...
