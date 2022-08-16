WARSAW — A section of the Beyer Farm Trail has been revitalized thanks to the donation of labor and landscaping by a community member. The winding boardwalk is already surrounded by wetland greenery but a section near benches placed in memory of Helen and Jerry Wallace needed some attention. Mike Bradford of Bradford’s Outdoor Creations approached Warsaw Parks and Recreation Superintendent Larry Plummer about donating his time and the materials to spruce the location up. In May, Plummer informed the Park Board of the offer, and all work has now been completed.

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO