inkfreenews.com
Chamber Has Ribbon-Cutting For 802 Center Apartments
WARSAW — A big part of the recently built 802 Center Apartments is “community.”. That’s in the words of Karise Cooper-Wilson. She’s the assistant regional manager for Village Management Co., which manages the apartments. The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce had a ribbon-cutting for the apartment complex...
Beverly ‘Bev’ Worth
Beverly “Bev” Worth, 80, Warsaw, died Aug. 19, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Roberta Rose — PENDING
Roberta Edmundson Rose, 80, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 3:43 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, South SR 25, north of West CR 100S, Warsaw. Drivers: Sasha L. Hall, 43, West Wallace Road, Warsaw; and Kole H. Komdeur, 23, East CR 700N, Leesburg. Hall said she thought traffic had cleared and another driver across the way had waved her on. Her vehicle pulled into the path of Komdeur’s, causing a collision. Damage: Up to $25,000.
UPDATE: Motorcycle, Vehicle Collide In Downtown Warsaw
WARSAW — An Indianapolis man was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle versus vehicle accident in downtown Warsaw on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 20. According to a Warsaw Police Department accident report, Richard D. Capps, 48, was transported by Lutheran EMS after suffering a leg injury in the wreck.
Dam And Dike Conservancy Will Meet Aug. 27
SYRACUSE — The governing board of the Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy District will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. The meeting will be held at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation offices, 11586 SR 13, Syracuse. Members of the public are welcome to attend.
Beyer Trail Landscaping Upgrades Donated By Community Member
WARSAW — A section of the Beyer Farm Trail has been revitalized thanks to the donation of labor and landscaping by a community member. The winding boardwalk is already surrounded by wetland greenery but a section near benches placed in memory of Helen and Jerry Wallace needed some attention. Mike Bradford of Bradford’s Outdoor Creations approached Warsaw Parks and Recreation Superintendent Larry Plummer about donating his time and the materials to spruce the location up. In May, Plummer informed the Park Board of the offer, and all work has now been completed.
Anita Miller
Anita Mae Miller, 71, Wabash, formerly of North Manchester, died Aug. 17, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Nov. 13, 1950. She is survived by two sisters, Rowena (Darrel) Fourman, Fayetteville, Ga. and Lillian Long, Philippi, W.Va.; and two brothers, Julian Miller, Riverview, Fla. and Stanley (Linda) Miller, North Manchester.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance a/s/o David and Luann Wendel v. Hoosier Taxi Inc. and Joshua McNeal, $4,835.46. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital,. Christian Jacobs, $8,190.77. Barbara Landry, $1,778.30. Daniel Meza, $1,347.11.
Kosciusko County Park Board Meets For First Time
WARSAW — The newly created Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board has met for the first time. The board conducted its first meeting on Thursday, Aug. 18. Rob Bishop, Troy Turley, Matt Metzger, Mike Cusick and Aggie Sweeney make up the board, which commissioners opted to create via an ordinance back in May.
James Shaffer — PENDING
James Shaffer, 78, Akron, died Aug. 18, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Silver Alert Declared For Wabash Teen
WABASH — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a Wabash teenager. The Wabash County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Austin Gail Hinsey, a 15-year-old white female. She is 5 feet tall, weighs 108 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. She was last...
Arlene Grass — UPDATED
Arlene M. Grass 93, Rochester, died at 2:43 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Wynnfield Crossing, Rochester. She was born Jan. 22, 1929. On Nov. 21, 1947, she married Wendell Grass; he survives in Rochester. She is also survived by her children, Rick (Cheryl) Grass, Palestine, Dodi (Larry) Ruff, Warsaw,...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2700 block of South SR 25, Warsaw. Someone reported someone has been driving through his cornfield. 2:46 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 3900 block of East CR 300N, Warsaw. Multiple items were stolen. Value...
Theodore ‘Ted’ Vesa Jr.
Theodore “Ted” Vesa Jr., 77, Columbia City, died at 3:18 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Grace Village Healthcare, Winona Lake. He was born March 10, 1945. He married Janet Bock on July 5, 1969; she survives. He is also survived by a brother, David (Patti) Vesa, El...
Elizabeth White — UPDATED
Elizabeth Ann White, 78, Warsaw, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Known to most as Ann, she was born Jan. 21, 1944, in Crawfordsville. She was one of the two children of Robert and Mary Elizabeth Loop. Ann was a 1962 graduate of Warsaw High School, and went on to get her degree from Hanover College, Madison. After college, she furthered her knowledge with a master’s degree in education from the University of St. Francis, Fort Wayne. On Dec. 22, 1979, she was united in marriage to James White, and they’ve spent 42 years together .
Dorothy Rogers — PENDING
Dorothy E. Rogers, 72, New Paris, died Aug. 16, 2022, at Goshen Hospital, Goshen. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home of Syracuse.
One Taken To Hospital After Downtown Warsaw Wreck
WARSAW — One person was taken to the hospital after a downtown Warsaw wreck. First responders were called out around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, to an accident between a vehicle and motorcycle at Indiana and Main streets. A Warsaw Police officer confirmed that one person was being transported...
Recycling Board Continues Discussions On Recycling Drop-Off Contract
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Solid Waste Management District is sending out requests for proposals (RFPs) regarding its recycling drop-off contract. During an Aug. 16 board meeting, Recycling Depot Director Tom Ganser said there are currently four potential bidders. Bids for the contract will be opened during the board’s September meeting.
Aguillon Sworn In As Warsaw Police Officer
WARSAW — Alvaro A. Aguillon was sworn in as an officer with the Warsaw Police Department during a Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Friday, Aug. 19. Mayor Joe Thallemer administered the formal oath of office. Aguillon’s parents, wife, and fellow officers were in attendance to witness the ceremony.
