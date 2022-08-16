Read full article on original website
I-65 reopens after ISP closed all lanes following police pursuit
A police pursuit ended up shutting down all lanes of I-65 near downtown Friday night, as Indiana State Police surrounded a stopped vehicle on the southbound lanes. https://fox59.com/news/isp-shutdown-i-65-near-downtown-indianapolis-after-police-pursuit/
Tracking a dry, warmer Friday; Storm chances ramp up this weekend
Drought conditions are generally improving across the state based on the latest Drought Monitor update. Last week, three percent of the state was still in the Moderate Drought (D1) category. Indiana no longer shows signs of moderate drought based on the latest update. Abnormally dry conditions (D0) still exist over north-central Indiana. However, the coverage for in the (D0) category dropped from 18% to 14% in the past week.
Celebrating Indiana’s only president
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Birthday, Mr. President!. The Benjamin Harrison Presidential site is celebrating the 189th birthday of Indiana’s only president, Benjamin Harrison. The celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. and will feature tours of the president’s former home, reenactors, and, of course, birthday cake!. Benjamin Harrison Presidential...
Timing out weekend showers and storms
Spotty showers and thunderstorms fired up this morning over the northern half of the state. The activity is associated with a “leftover” storm complex moving over Illinois. The thunderstorms are not severe but are producing random downpours and rumbles of thunder. There will still be some dry in the mix this morning before additional storms develop this afternoon.
