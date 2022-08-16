Read full article on original website
Related
Unrecognizable Ezra Miller Looks Unfazed By Back-To-Back Arrests As Scandal-Plagued Star Unwinds At Mother's Home
Scandal-stricken actor Ezra Miller could be seen sporting new facial hair as they got away from arrest drama at their mother's home in Vermont, Radar has learned.The embattled Flash star, 29, who goes by them/they pronouns, could be seen meekly smiling as photogs spotted them on the porch with mom Marta and another woman.Daily Mail published the snaps on Wednesday.Miller not only had long hair but also a full mustache during the sighting, which came after they were arrested and charged with felony burglary this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed. Police claim the star broke into a residence in Stamford and stole...
Tokata Iron Eyes speaks out, says 'Flash' star Ezra Miller never groomed or abused her
Tokata's parents say Miller has left bruises on their 18-year-old daughter's arms and cheeks, restricted access to her phone, and verbally abused her.
Ezra Miller flashes playful grin while lounging with mom after third arrest
Ezra Miller appears to be relaxed and unbothered these days despite their laundry list of legal woes. The actor, who goes by they/them, was photographed hanging out with their mother, Marta Miller, on the porch of their Vermont home on Monday — one day after their third arrest of the year. The “Flash” star, 29, is now sporting a full mustache, which curved upward along the toothless grin they flashed the paps. They did not even stand up from their chair or put down their phone for the impromptu encounter. Marta, however, was apparently not as OK with the situation, as photographers captured...
Mom, children allegedly staying with Ezra Miller are missing: police
A young mother and her three children who were allegedly living with Ezra Miller at the actor’s Vermont farm are reportedly missing. Vermont State Police are looking for the 25-year-old woman and her kids — aged 5, 4 and 1 — believing that the “Flash” star may be concealing their whereabouts, Rolling Stone reported Wednesday. According to court documents obtained by the publication, VSP officers say they attempted at least twice over the weekend to serve the mom an emergency care order requested by the State Attorney’s office, which demanded the youngsters’ removal from both the property and her care. But Miller allegedly told cops...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNBC
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary days after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Zaslav praises ‘Flash’ movie
Ezra Miller, who portrays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, as part of the DC Extended Universe, has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont. The felony burglary charge against Miller comes almost a year before Warner Bros. is slated to release "The Flash," a $100 million film that is part of the studio's DC franchise.
Millie Bobby Brown speaks out about ‘unhealthy’ relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic
Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out about her past relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic and how it was an “unhealthy situation”.During a recent interview with Allure, the 18-year-old actor recalled the end of her year-long romance with Ecimovic in January 2021 and how it coincided with her filming the fourth season of her hit Netflix show Stranger Things. “I felt very vulnerable,” she said. “Also, no one on the set knew I was going through this. So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then it was...
Ashton Kutcher Reveals Rare Disease Diagnosis That Left Him Unable To See, Hear, Or Walk
Click here to read the full article. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about an autoimmune disease he was diagnosed with that left him unable to see, hear, or walk. The actor shared the diagnosis in an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” Kutcher said in a clip shared by Access Hollywood. The That ’70s Show alum added, “It took me like a year to build it...
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
RELATED PEOPLE
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Mena Suvari says being raped aged 12 ‘sucked the life out of me’
Mena Suvari has described how being sexually abused as a child made her feel a “loss of sense of self”.The American Beauty star revealed that she was raped at age 12 by one of her older brother’s 16-year-old friends in her 2021 memoir, The Great Peace.In a new interview, Suvari, 43, opened up about her experience, which she said “sucked the life out of me”.In her book, Suvari wrote that she “spent almost my entire life feeling disgusted, ashamed, and in denial about what happened to me”.She detailed how the rape led to more abusive relationships with older men...
Amber Heard Guessing Size of Her Yorkie Leaves Depp Fans in Hysterics
When asked to estimate the size of her pet dog, Heard described it as a "brick" and a "cube."
PETS・
'Buffy' and 'Criminal Minds' Actor Hospitalized Following Medical Emergency
Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon, best known for playing Xander Harris, has been hospitalized. The 51-year-old was taken to the hospital following a cardiac episode, according to a statement seemingly posted by his manager, Theresa Fortier, to his official social media page. The post includes several photos of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle
Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
Britney Spears’ ex-husband convicted of crashing her wedding
A man once briefly married to Britney Spears has been convicted of aggravated trespassing and battery after appearing uninvited at the pop star’s wedding in June. Jason Alexander, 40, pleaded no contest to two misdemeanour counts in a California court, prosecutors in Ventura County said. Spears married Sam Asghari...
Kate Moss ‘sick and angry’ at being made a scapegoat for taking cocaine
Kate Moss, one of the world’s most famous models, has spoken of her anger at the condemnation she received after publication of photographs of her taking cocaine in 2005. She took the blame, she believes, for the widespread acceptability of drug-taking in her circle. “I felt sick and was...
Unsealed Depp v. Heard docs claim Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction
WARNING: This story contains graphic content. Amber Heard's lawyers claim Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction, and the condition may have contributed to his alleged bottle rape of his ex-wife. Newly unsealed court papers obtained by Fox News Digital reveal that Heard’s team raised the impotence allegation in a March...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done
Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
International Business Times
'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Announces Engagement To 'Just A Gay Girl'
Tommy Dorfman, who is popularly known for playing Ryan Shaver's character on the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," revealed she's engaged to a woman. The 30-year-old actress, who came out as transgender in July 2021, shared her excitement on finding the love of her life. During the Broad Ideas podcast dropped Monday, Dorfman said that she'd like to share minimum details about her relationship as she referred to her fiancée as "just a gay girl."
Bella Hadid Opened Up About Being "Extracted" From Her Palestinian Family And Not Being Allowed "To Live In A Muslim Culture"
“I would have loved to grow up and be with my dad every day."
Parade
49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 1