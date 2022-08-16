ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

RadarOnline

Unrecognizable Ezra Miller Looks Unfazed By Back-To-Back Arrests As Scandal-Plagued Star Unwinds At Mother's Home

Scandal-stricken actor Ezra Miller could be seen sporting new facial hair as they got away from arrest drama at their mother's home in Vermont, Radar has learned.The embattled Flash star, 29, who goes by them/they pronouns, could be seen meekly smiling as photogs spotted them on the porch with mom Marta and another woman.Daily Mail published the snaps on Wednesday.Miller not only had long hair but also a full mustache during the sighting, which came after they were arrested and charged with felony burglary this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed. Police claim the star broke into a residence in Stamford and stole...
VERMONT STATE
Page Six

Ezra Miller flashes playful grin while lounging with mom after third arrest

Ezra Miller appears to be relaxed and unbothered these days despite their laundry list of legal woes. The actor, who goes by they/them, was photographed hanging out with their mother, Marta Miller, on the porch of their Vermont home on Monday — one day after their third arrest of the year. The “Flash” star, 29, is now sporting a full mustache, which curved upward along the toothless grin they flashed the paps. They did not even stand up from their chair or put down their phone for the impromptu encounter. Marta, however, was apparently not as OK with the situation, as photographers captured...
Page Six

Mom, children allegedly staying with Ezra Miller are missing: police

A young mother and her three children who were allegedly living with Ezra Miller at the actor’s Vermont farm are reportedly missing. Vermont State Police are looking for the 25-year-old woman and her kids — aged 5, 4 and 1 — believing that the “Flash” star may be concealing their whereabouts, Rolling Stone reported Wednesday. According to court documents obtained by the publication, VSP officers say they attempted at least twice over the weekend to serve the mom an emergency care order requested by the State Attorney’s office, which demanded the youngsters’ removal from both the property and her care. But Miller allegedly told cops...
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

Millie Bobby Brown speaks out about 'unhealthy' relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic

Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out about her past relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic and how it was an “unhealthy situation”.During a recent interview with Allure, the 18-year-old actor recalled the end of her year-long romance with Ecimovic in January 2021 and how it coincided with her filming the fourth season of her hit Netflix show Stranger Things. “I felt very vulnerable,” she said. “Also, no one on the set knew I was going through this. So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then it was...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ashton Kutcher Reveals Rare Disease Diagnosis That Left Him Unable To See, Hear, Or Walk

Click here to read the full article. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about an autoimmune disease he was diagnosed with that left him unable to see, hear, or walk. The actor shared the diagnosis in an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” Kutcher said in a clip shared by Access Hollywood. The That ’70s Show alum added, “It took me like a year to build it...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Mena Suvari says being raped aged 12 'sucked the life out of me'

Mena Suvari has described how being sexually abused as a child made her feel a “loss of sense of self”.The American Beauty star revealed that she was raped at age 12 by one of her older brother’s 16-year-old friends in her 2021 memoir, The Great Peace.In a new interview, Suvari, 43, opened up about her experience, which she said “sucked the life out of me”.In her book, Suvari wrote that she “spent almost my entire life feeling disgusted, ashamed, and in denial about what happened to me”.She detailed how the rape led to more abusive relationships with older men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Knifestyles: Top Doctors Reveal What Plastic Surgery Work Angelina Jolie's Had Done

Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look. "She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift." BRAD PITT 'HATES ALL THE BAD BLOOD' WITH EX ANGELINA JOLIE, ACTOR HOPES THE PAIR CAN 'FORGIVE EACH OTHER' FOR THEIR KIDS' SAKE"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming...
SKIN CARE
International Business Times

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Announces Engagement To 'Just A Gay Girl'

Tommy Dorfman, who is popularly known for playing Ryan Shaver's character on the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," revealed she's engaged to a woman. The 30-year-old actress, who came out as transgender in July 2021, shared her excitement on finding the love of her life. During the Broad Ideas podcast dropped Monday, Dorfman said that she'd like to share minimum details about her relationship as she referred to her fiancée as "just a gay girl."
RELATIONSHIPS
