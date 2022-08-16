Rays activate Harold Ramirez, have him in lineup vs. Yankees

The Rays' Harold Ramirez (43) reacts after he is hit on the hand by a pitch from Baltimore Orioles pitcher Jordan Lyles (28) during a game on July 17 at Tropicana Field. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

NEW YORK — The Rays decided one rehab game was enough for Harold Ramirez.

Especially with the Yankees starting left-hander Nestor Cortes on Tuesday.

Ramirez, whose right thumb was fractured when he was hit by a pitch on July 17, was activated from the injured list and in the lineup at designated hitter for the game at Yankee Stadium. Outfielder Luke Raley was optioned to Triple-A Durham.

Ramirez’s return was definitely accelerated.

He did a full workout with the Rays before Saturday’s game at Tropicana Field, then flew to Durham, North Carolina, on Sunday morning and played first base for the Bulls in their 5:05 p.m.

Monday afternoon, manager Kevin Cash said Ramirez and outfielder Manuel Margot drove from Durham to Norfolk, Virginia, on the team’s off day and would be in the lineup Tuesday when the Bulls opened a series there.

Then shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Rays announced Ramirez had been activated.

Ramirez had emerged as the Rays’ top offensive player, posting a team-high .329 average and .825 OPS, with a contact-oriented approach (13.6 percent strikeout rate) that kept rallies going when he was hurt in the final game before the All-Star break.

Margot, out since late June with a patellar tendon strain in his right knee, was scheduled to play his fifth rehab game on Tuesday, then a couple more. The plan is for him to rejoin the Rays on Saturday, the first day he is eligible to be reinstated from the 60-day disabled list.

Shortstop Wander Franco was to start his rehab stint with Durham on Tuesday. He has been recovering from surgery to repair the hamate bone in his right hand that was broken on a swing on July 9. He is tentatively expected to be ready by the weekend or early next week.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.