Behind Viral Videos

SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston Kicked Off Her Morning Flaunting Her Toned Legs & a Few Furry Faces

Jennifer Aniston knows how to get attention on her Instagram account by not posting too often and giving fans a glimpse at her home life. That means a rare look at her adorable pets, Lord Chesterfield and Clyde, who seem to be a huge part of her morning routine. It seems that the Aniston household didn’t go too crazy to kick off the weekend because the 53-year-old star was wearing a short fuzzy robe while lounging on the couch. She flaunted her toned, athletic legs while delicately giving Lord Chesterfield a cute boop on the nose. Clyde couldn’t be bothered to...
PETS
Parade

Michelle Pfeiffer Shows Off Makeup-Free Selfie With Important Message

Michelle Pfieffer proved that she is practically ageless in a new Instagram selfie, where she appeared to be completely makeup-free. The 64-year-old shared the post to her Instagram page on Wednesday and showed off her gorgeous complexion with an all-natural look. But the Dangerous Liaisons actress wasn't just flaunting her...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Heidi Klum Gushes Over Husband Tom Kaulitz; Says She 'Finally Found The One'

Heidi Klum is over the moon after celebrating her third anniversary with husband Tom Kaulitz. "It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already," the 49-year-old supermodel said in an interview with "Daily Pop" while attending the "America's Got Talent" Season 17's red carpet event Tuesday. The "Project Runway"...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
Behind Viral Videos
Harper's Bazaar

Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum

Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Serena Williams tells Selena Gomez she has ‘serious boundaries’ when it comes to ‘mental fitness’

Serena Williams says she has “serious boundaries” when it comes to taking time for herself and looking after her mental wellbeing.The tennis superstar, who recently revealed her plans for retirement, sat down for a candid conversation with Selena Gomez’s wellness platform, Wondermind.In the short clip, shared to Gomez’s Instagram account, the actor asks Williams what “mental fitness” means to her.“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams said.“I did this years ago before mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind. It was more just like, alright I’m shutting myself down today. Subconsciously it was...
TENNIS
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia

Being in the spotlight means that stars have intense scrutiny about their appearances. And when you’re a dancer, the pressure is heightened since your body is your tool. This has unfortunately proved true for Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s faced her unfair share of criticism about her body and now she’s opening […] The post Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia appeared first on Reality Tea.
WEIGHT LOSS
Outsider.com

‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Fans Sounding Off on Kelly Ripa Over Ryan Seacrest Treatment on Show

When it comes to hosting a morning talk show, there appears to be no duo better than Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Throughout their time together, both Ripa and Seacrest have proven their personalities work well together as they laugh and discuss a wide range of issues. But recently, fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan noticed that when it comes to the dynamic duo, Ripa seems to be short with Seacrest, often cutting him off during a story or statement. Upset about the supposed mistreatment, fans are calling for the American Idol host to address the issue before it gets worse.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon, his eighth

Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...
CELEBRITIES
