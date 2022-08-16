Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Aniston Kicked Off Her Morning Flaunting Her Toned Legs & a Few Furry Faces
Jennifer Aniston knows how to get attention on her Instagram account by not posting too often and giving fans a glimpse at her home life. That means a rare look at her adorable pets, Lord Chesterfield and Clyde, who seem to be a huge part of her morning routine. It seems that the Aniston household didn’t go too crazy to kick off the weekend because the 53-year-old star was wearing a short fuzzy robe while lounging on the couch. She flaunted her toned, athletic legs while delicately giving Lord Chesterfield a cute boop on the nose. Clyde couldn’t be bothered to...
PETS・
Andy Cohen’s 3-Month-Old Daughter Lucy in a Vegetable-Themed Romper is Too Cute For Words
Brace yourselves. Lucy, Andy Cohen’s 3-month-old daughter, wearing a bright yellow romper covered in vegetables just might be the cutest thing you’ll see all day. And that’s on top of her bright blue eyes gazing at the camera. Cohen shared the photo, alongside the caption: “I mean….”
Reese Witherspoon Makes Adoring Instagram Post for Look-Alike Mom’s Birthday
Reese Witherspoon just shared the sweetest birthday message for her 74-year-old mother, Betty, on Instagram. The Oscar-winning actress posted a series of selfies and pictures of her look-alike mother on Aug. 18 that showcased their identical smiles, sparkling eyes and bubbly demeanor, along with their love and appreciation for one another.
Michelle Pfeiffer Shows Off Makeup-Free Selfie With Important Message
Michelle Pfieffer proved that she is practically ageless in a new Instagram selfie, where she appeared to be completely makeup-free. The 64-year-old shared the post to her Instagram page on Wednesday and showed off her gorgeous complexion with an all-natural look. But the Dangerous Liaisons actress wasn't just flaunting her...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Jeopardy!’: Upcoming Season Will Reportedly Do Away With One Significant Feature
Jeopardy! fans have endured many changes to the beloved show over the past few years. The unfortunate death of long-time host Alex Trebek marked the eventual announcement of Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as co-hosts. However, Season 39 brings new changes to the show, as well. Since live tapings of...
Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash
Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
International Business Times
Heidi Klum Gushes Over Husband Tom Kaulitz; Says She 'Finally Found The One'
Heidi Klum is over the moon after celebrating her third anniversary with husband Tom Kaulitz. "It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already," the 49-year-old supermodel said in an interview with "Daily Pop" while attending the "America's Got Talent" Season 17's red carpet event Tuesday. The "Project Runway"...
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten enjoy a date night in New York
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten are still going strong, On Thursday, the couple was spotted heading to dinner on the Upper West Side in New York City, and they were all smiles. GrosbyGroup Holmes and the musician were first spotted packing on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
thezoereport.com
Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message
All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
I spent $397 on Kim Kardashian’s skincare & tried it for a month – there was a big issue but there’s an item I recommend
WHEN I posted my SKKN by Kim shopping haul on Instagram in June, everyone was curious: What did I really think of it? Was it worth it?. Over a month into using her line, I've made up my mind – and while I'm not all complaints, I still can't wrap my head around the prices.
According to Lisa Kudrow, Jerry Seinfeld Believed ‘Seinfeld’ Was Responsible for the Success of ‘Friends’?
Jerry Seinfeld reportedly believed 'Seinfeld' was responsible for 'Friends' early success. At least, he insinuated it when he met Lisa Kudrow in the 1990s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harper's Bazaar
Zoë Kravitz Is "Really Grateful" to Have Met Boyfriend Channing Tatum
Zoë Kravitz is speaking openly about her first impression of now-boyfriend Channing Tatum. In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kravitz talked about working with Tatum for her directorial debut, Pussy Island. "When you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody...
Serena Williams tells Selena Gomez she has ‘serious boundaries’ when it comes to ‘mental fitness’
Serena Williams says she has “serious boundaries” when it comes to taking time for herself and looking after her mental wellbeing.The tennis superstar, who recently revealed her plans for retirement, sat down for a candid conversation with Selena Gomez’s wellness platform, Wondermind.In the short clip, shared to Gomez’s Instagram account, the actor asks Williams what “mental fitness” means to her.“Mental fitness for me is just really learning to shut down,” Williams said.“I did this years ago before mental health was a topic among everyone’s mind. It was more just like, alright I’m shutting myself down today. Subconsciously it was...
Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia
Being in the spotlight means that stars have intense scrutiny about their appearances. And when you’re a dancer, the pressure is heightened since your body is your tool. This has unfortunately proved true for Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s faced her unfair share of criticism about her body and now she’s opening […] The post Dancing With The Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Has Body Dysmorphia appeared first on Reality Tea.
‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ Fans Sounding Off on Kelly Ripa Over Ryan Seacrest Treatment on Show
When it comes to hosting a morning talk show, there appears to be no duo better than Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Throughout their time together, both Ripa and Seacrest have proven their personalities work well together as they laugh and discuss a wide range of issues. But recently, fans of Live with Kelly and Ryan noticed that when it comes to the dynamic duo, Ripa seems to be short with Seacrest, often cutting him off during a story or statement. Upset about the supposed mistreatment, fans are calling for the American Idol host to address the issue before it gets worse.
Bre Tiesi gives birth to her first baby with Nick Cannon, his eighth
Baby No. 8 is here! Nick Cannon’s partner, Bre Tiesi, gave birth to their first child together – his eighth – a baby boy named Legendary. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she captioned a carousel of photos from the birth of her son. “I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it...
People
Jessica Alba Shares Photo of 'Baby Girl' Honor Looking Grown Up: 'Can't Believe She's So Tall'
Jessica Alba can't believe how fast her oldest is growing up!. The Honest Company co-founder, 41, shared a sweet photo on Wednesday with daughter Honor, 14, posing together in similar linen outfits while standing in a restaurant parking lot. The teen, wearing a midi-length dress, wraps her arms around her mom, who wears a bra top and blazer with pants.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists...
Khloe Kardashian Rocks Little Black Dress On Night Out After Welcoming Baby No. 2
Khloe Kardashian looked like a hot mama while out to dinner at Nobu Malibu on Aug. 7. The outing came just two days after the reality star’s rep confirmed that she had welcomed her second baby via surrogate. Khloe rocked a little black dress with long sleeves for the outing. She completed the look with her hair styled in an updo, sunglasses and black booties.
Parade
49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.https://parade.com/
Comments / 5