ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Queens Willow Pill and Jinkx Monsoon on Adulting, Sobriety and Eating Haggis

By Jazz Tangcay
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCpex_0hJYr76q00

“Drag Race: All Stars” Season 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon made “Drag Race” her-story when she became the first queen to win twice. Willow Pill is still coming to terms with winning the main show in April. She made her-story when she became the first Trans contestant to win there.

From drag brunches to musical appearances to fringe festivals, there is no stopping the reigning queens of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The show’s “All Stars” Season 7 winner Jinkx Monsoon is on Zoom long after midnight after a spot at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She’ll be up in a few hours ordering UberEats — her go-to is a large coffee with almond syrup and a bacon roll. Pill just dropped a single “Angle” and a music video. After having a moment to go to the beach, she will soon be on the road with fellow queens touring with her fellow Season 14 finalists.

For now, Monsoon and Pill are taking a moment to indulge in a conversation about the “Drag Race” sisterhood, things they plan on doing with their prize money and eating haggis.

Congratulations! Has it sunk in that you are winners yet?

Willow Pill: It finally kicked in last month that I won because I’d had some time off. I had time to relax, go to the beach and hang out with my friends. So, now that I’m out of the tornado that happens, post-“Drag Race,” I’ve had the time to say, “Oh my gosh, I achieved my dream.” I’m having anxiety about what to do now that I’ve reached the apex of my life. Where do I go?

Jinkx Monsoon: I haven’t had that time to go to the beach with my friends. I keep joking that it doesn’t live in my body yet. But I’m here at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and so many people stop me and congratulate me. I think it becomes real with every person who runs up to me. But, I’ll be listening to my music, slightly stoned, walking down the cobblestoned streets of Edinburgh, and the next thing I know, someone’s jumping out from behind a trashcan to congratulate me,. It’s startling, but it’s always very sweet. I want them to approach me slowly, calmly with a sugar cube or a carrot and then maybe I’ll get less spooked.

What are you both doing with the prize money?

Pill: I’m putting it in my kids’ college fund. But beyond that, right now, my plan is just to keep it in savings, and hopefully retire early. I would love to retire at 35.

Monsoon: She’s not joking. That’s what she told me when we were last together. She said, “I’m gonna do a few more gigs.” But, I want to stash some away and sit on it for a little bit while I do some thinking. My husband and I put off getting our forever wedding rings until he’s able to move to the United States. So, as soon as he moves to Portland, we’re going to get our rings. I know it sounds cheesy and sappy, but we’ve put it off for a while. I’m wearing a costume ring. I’ve got a niece who might want to go to college someday, and I’ve got some home plumbing that needs to get fixed. I want a new refrigerator. Is that boring?

There are always adult issues like plumbing and a fridge can never be boring.

Monsoon: Bob, the drag queen, has a fridge and I want to get the same fridge she has. It has a cooler built into the door to keep your drinks separate from everything else.

We hear so much about how sisterhood is a part of the show. How does that evolve when the season ends?

Monsoon: I’m fiercely bonded with all the girls that I just filmed with. When you go through that experience, it bonds you. That’s why we call ourselves a sisterhood. It’s very familial and that love is unconditional after filming a season. The first time I met Willow, it was like meeting an old friend. She came backstage at a show that I was doing in London and two days later, we had a gig together. I had just watched her on TV and she had watched me, but because we had both been through that experience, it’s like you already have a shared experience.

Pill: It’s so easy to talk to the other queens across the seasons. I went to Florida and met Roxxxy Andrews. I also met Symone. You have a million things you can chat about. And with the queens that are on your season, these are people I call every day. You experience something that is closed off to everyone else. You were locked away with these people who are your forever friends. Being on “Drag Race” is a very not-human experience that doesn’t happen naturally in biology and is a part of the Matrix.

What were your favorite challenges from the season?

Monsoon: My favorite challenge for both of my seasons was the snatch game. I love seeing the way all the performers’ minds work because you really get a look into that person’s sense of humor and the way that person’s brain works when you watch snatch game. I love when we all roast each other because then we get to laugh at ourselves and our sisters before the actual enemies out there in the world try to tear us down with the same remarks. There’s something about a sister making a joke about you that doesn’t make it hurt as much as when the toxic people out there trying to hurt you with the same observations.

Pill: I was nervous to do that reading challenge. I remember watching every season and being like, “Oh my God, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to do any sort of roast or reading challenge. It’s not really my style of comedy.” And I succeeded. They didn’t show everything, but all my jokes landed.

Since you both talked about the roast, what advice would you give to future drag queens on how to pull off a successful roasting?

Monsoon: Start with what you love about that person and work out from there. I truly believe that roasting with my sisters is one of the things that’s brought me closest to some of the performers that I’ve worked with. So, start with what you love about that person and then exaggerate it.

Pill: I would say delivery and charm go very far in reading or roasts. You can deliver something very poisonous, very sweetly, then it will go over pretty well.

What about your favorite looks from the season?

Pill: I think my favorite look that I wore was the house look. That dollhouse was made by my roommate and my neighbors and it was just huge labor of love. It came from just having this vision of being like a doll that has outgrown her home. You envision all the looks that you want for the show and rummage through the nooks and crannies of your mind. Some of them are perfect and some of them don’t live up to it and that one that lived beyond my expectations it resonated a lot with the audience.

Monsoon: Symone’s statement piece. I did “Drag Race” for the first time 10 years ago, and I’ve watched it ever since. But when Symone wore that down the runway and spoke so beautifully, it really, it ignited something in me. That was before I got the call for “All Stars,” and I remember feeling like Symone was one of the reasons I said yes because I was so inspired by her journey.

Beyond the show, how have you grown and progressed?

Monsoon: A big thing that changed for me since Season 5 to “All Stars” is confidence. I’ve been very sure of myself. I’ve had a very strong sense of self for most of my life, but that doesn’t always go hand in hand with confidence. I’ve done a lot of work on myself as a human being, not just as a drag artist. I got so busy after Season Five that my whole life became about work and I put myself on the back burner. Lately, I’ve made a lot of choices for myself that were really important choices, like cutting alcohol out of my life. I’m California sober because I still smoke weed, but alcohol is no longer a part of my life. I’ve been three years sober from alcohol and that was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made for myself. Combined with therapy, witchcraft and meeting the love of my life, I’m in a pretty solid place.

Pill : It’s been a very short five minutes since I won, but I’ve been very lucky to have so many queens before me give me some of the best advice. That was, “Preserve yourself and know when to say no and know when to step out of the spotlight because it’s a little bit all-consuming at times.” Since the show, I’ve really taken some time to relax and take time for myself which is hard when everyone’s telling you that this is the hot time to strike. As much as I want to do that, I know that I’m not able to do that. I’ve really had to learn when I just need to protect myself.

Jinkx, do you want to ask Willow anything?

Monsoon: What can I say publicly? I want to know, what’s the nicest meal you treated yourself to since winning? Was it that papaya salad?

Pill: Me and Symone went to this nice Steakhouse in DC. It was great to just share filet mignon with another winner. The filet mignon was fine, but the better part was sharing with Symone.

Monsoon: That’s a lot more tasteful. I took my friends to the Cheesecake Factory. I did tell them they could get whatever they want.

Willow, what do you want to know?

Pill: Jinkx, what was the meal that you ate for breakfast?

Monsoon: I’m in Edinburgh, Scotland and I’ve had like the same breakfast for the last four days. I UberEats Starbucks to my house. It’s the largest black iced coffee that they’ve got — which is not an American large, it’s Scotland large. I get it with almond syrup, and then I get a bacon sandwich which is literally a roll with bacon and that’s all there is. I live for it.

Pill: I wanted to ask you a more legitimate question. Now have you found the joy and the will to keep going in drag after 10 years since winning the first time?

Monsoon: It is the love of performing because I would be happy if I never had to do my makeup again or never wear a corset again, these are the physical attributes of drag that get tiresome over time. Some girls live for putting on their makeup but if I could push a button and it pie gags the makeup into my face, I’d do it. But I just love being on stage and I love having fun with an audience who wants to hear me complain about my day and then sing a song about it.

Jinkx, I was going to ask you since you’re in Scotland, have you had haggis yet?

Monsoon: I just tried it for the first time the other day. My partner got a haggis breakfast sandwich and I tried a little chunk of the haggis. I’ll say the taste was lovely and the texture was questionable.

Willow?

Pill: I’d love to. I’m going to be in Scotland in October, so maybe I’ll give it a go.

Monsoon: It’s like creamed meat.

Willow, one last question, Katcy is our social media manager and she wants to know if you’ll be her best friend.

Pill: Who is Katcy?

Our social media manager

Pill: Oh, absolutely. Just tell her to give me a call. My number is 911.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 4

Related
Variety

‘Dr. Phil’ Lays Off 25 Staffers As the Daytime Talk Show Returns For Season 21 (EXCLUSIVE)

“Dr. Phil” is downsizing. The long-running daytime talk show, which returns in September for its 21st season, resumed production this month with 25 fewer staffers. The employees, who were mostly in production, were let go in a cost cutting move, the show confirmed to Variety. “Going into season 21, we streamlined production to ensure longevity. As is typical of this process there were some roles we discovered that we could reduce yet still deliver our dynamic, forward-thinking program,” a spokesperson for “Dr. Phil” said. The long-running daytime talk show made headlines earlier this year when a dozen current and former employees of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

The Guy Who Sang ‘That One Night’ on the ‘Dinner Party’ Episode of ‘The Office’ Does, Indeed, (Yacht) Rock

Todd Fancey’s vocals have been heard by millions, as the multi-instrumentalist for the New Pornographers and as the balladeer behind “That One Night,” the song that’s central to what is arguably the most cringe episode of “The Office,” 2008’s “Dinner Party.”  The hilarious, earnestly yearning delivery isn’t all that true to Fancey’s artistry, though his new album, “Star Dreams” (out today), nods to the year 1980, which also saw the release of Benny Mardones’ “Into the Night,” a Yacht Rock classic not dissimilar in sentiment.   The 10-track album under the banner Fancey was co-produced by Vancouver music veteran Allan Rodger and sports...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Echoes,’ Starring Michelle Monaghan as Warring Twins, Is a Soap Tailor-Made for Netflix Binging: TV Review

It’s all too easy to understand the appeal of a show like “Echoes” to a streaming service like Netflix. From creator Vanessa Gazy and showrunners Quentin Peeples and Brian Yorkey (“13 Reasons Why”), “Echoes” feels like “Firefly Lane” and “Behind Her Eyes” collided to create a melodrama as deeply strange as it is quickly ingestible. Its seven episodes fly by fast enough to distract from the fact that they only barely make sense. It’s twisty, but repetitive, making sure every plot point gets several scenes to marinate. All the while, Michelle Monaghan throws herself into the challenge of portraying twins...
TV SERIES
Variety

Bron Studios Boards Bear Grylls’ Coming of Age Animated Movie ‘Endangered’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Explorer and TV personality Bear Grylls is telling his coming-of-age story in an animated movie produced with Bron Studios. “Endangered” will chart the story of how the former British soldier set out on a path to become an adventurer. It will follow an ordinary teenage boy who finds himself “plunged into a world of action, exploration and danger” as the newest recruit of a covert, kids-only emergency rescue organization: the Secret Ops Squad. In the film, an animated 14-year-old Grylls finding his feet among a five-strong team of intrepid teens. With the young adventurer exchanging his school classroom for the rainforests of Borneo...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupaul
Person
Labrinth
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Variety

‘West Wing,’ ‘Six Feet Under’ Alum Rick Cleveland Signs With APA (EXCLUSIVE)

Showrunner, playwright, and performer Rick Cleveland has signed with APA for representation, Variety has learned exclusively. Cleveland will continue to be represented by Rain as well as attorney Ken Richman at Hansen Jacobson Teller Cleveland is a six-time Emmy nominee, winning the award for best writing for a drama series alongside Aaron Sorkin for the first season episode of “The West Wing” titled “In Excelsis Deo.” Cleveland was then nominated three times as part of the producing time on the hit HBO series “Six Feet Under” and again as part of the producing teams behind the Showtime series “Nurse Jackie” and the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Tony Dow, Who Played Wally Cleaver on ‘Leave It to Beaver,’ Dies a Day After Erroneous Announcement

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor and director best known for playing the stalwart older brother Wally Cleaver to Jerry Mathers’ Beaver in the iconic series “Leave It to Beaver,” died Wednesday after it was incorrectly announced Tuesday that he had died. He was 77. “We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world is collectively saddened by the loss of this incredible man,” read the statement on his official Facebook page. His...
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'

A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
TV SERIES
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drag Queens#Drag Race
BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Please Read This If You’re Still Hoping Ghost Will Return To ‘Power’

Are the creators of Power bringing James St. Patrick back from the dead? Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, addressed rumors of expanding the fictional world of crime and chaos beyond existing spin-offs, Deadline reported. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said, responding to the potential for a London-based Power series. More from VIBE.comStarz Issues Trailer For 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 250 Cent's Son To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming 'Skill House' MovieDiddy...
TV SERIES
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL
Distractify

Emilia Clarke Played One of the Last Targaryens — Will She Be in 'House of the Dragon'?

Winter has come and gone in the world of Game of Thrones, but the battle for the Iron Throne has a long-standing history. We will soon bear witness to one of those battles in House of the Dragon on HBO. Like the series before it, House of the Dragon is partially based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by fantasy author George R.R. Martin. More specifically, it adapts the events of the 2018 novel, Fire and Blood.
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

77K+
Followers
58K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy