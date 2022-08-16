ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden Just Signed the Inflation Reduction Act. Now the Hard Work on Climate Really Begins

By Justin Worland
TIME
TIME
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZearH_0hJYqzDG00

After 30 years of failed attempts to enact bold climate legislation, the U.S. entered a new era when President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday. The surprise deal for the first time gives the country a pathway to cut its emissions in line with the Paris Agreement. “This bill is the biggest step forward on climate, ever,” Biden said.

Now, the fight begins to fill in the gaps.

The specifics of the law’s climate provisions are a reflection of 30 years of trial and error. It avoids taxes on emissions, which have drawn ire from some in the business community in the past, and instead relies on carrots that incentivize companies to decarbonize. To keep activists on board, it includes tens of billions of dollars in environmental justice provisions to invest in vulnerable communities. And it sidesteps the thorny problem of how to slow the fossil fuel industry, an interest group that holds sway with members of both parties. In short, it sets an ambitious direction for the future of U.S. climate policy and provides incentives to get there, but leaves may of the details to be determined.

Many factors will play into shaping that future. Above all, the market will respond to the Inflation Reduction Act, spurring the repricing of various technologies and pushing the U.S. to use cleaner ways to power its homes, cars, and factories. Which technologies win out in the market will depend in large part on the vagaries of the economy, from fossil fuel prices to economic growth. Investors, too, will shape which technologies thrive. But the market won’t be the only force determining how the Inflation Reduction Act ends up working. The next chapter of the climate fight will also involve a tug of war between industry, activists, and policymakers all gunning for their preferred approaches to cut emissions and deal with the social ramifications of the energy transition.

We know the law will reduce emissions, but we don’t know by exactly how much. We know that clean energy will receive a boost, but we don’t know which companies or which technologies will end up thriving. And we know that the social ills caused by climate change have finally received due attention, but we don’t know whether the law’s justice-oriented provisions will spur enough change for the impacted communities.

“If you’re a solar developer or a utility, or in an industry looking to become more efficient and competitive globally, all of that now is aligned with the direction of travel,” says Jesse Jenkins, who leads the REPEAT project at Princeton University which analyzes the U.S. energy system. “How does that work out in reality? I’m very excited to conduct this experiment and find out in 10 years.”

Right now the legislators, activists, business leaders, academics, and policy wonks who made the Inflation Reduction Act a reality are enjoying a moment of celebration at a hard fought victory. But soon those same groups will need to begin waging the next battles set up by the law: pushing for stronger environmental justice provisions, haggling over which companies should get federal support, and debating how to handle the staying power of fossil fuels.

Best and worst case scenarios

While signing the Inflation Reduction Act is a major step forward in the climate fight, there’s a wide range of possible outcomes ahead.

The clear consensus among economic modelers is that the law will cut emissions significantly, but it remains unclear by exactly how much. An analysis from the Rhodium Group, one of a handful of non-partisan firms that has publicly released modeling on the emissions implications, shows it will lead to somewhere between a 32% and 42% reduction in U.S. emissions by 2030 when compared to 2005 levels. That’s a significant improvement: without it, U.S. emissions were expected to fall between 24% and 35% in the same time period. That brings the Biden Administration within striking distance of its goal of slashing emissions by half in that time.

The difference between the best-case and worst-case emissions scenarios can be boiled down to the market. In a low-emissions scenario, high fossil fuel prices will encourage companies to look for alternatives like wind and solar while those alternatives will quickly become cheaper. On the other hand, a sustained period with cheap fossil fuels would hinder rapid decarbonization.

The market, too, will play a significant role determining which clean technologies take off. The Inflation Reduction Act deliberately takes what is often called a “technology neutral” approach. Beginning in 2025, any method of generating electricity that does not emit carbon would qualify for a zero-emissions tax incentive. It’s safe to assume that will mean a lot more wind and solar power than without the incentive. But it could also mean a continuation of more hotly contested power sources like nuclear and fossil fuels, provided that power producers capture the carbon .

How investors read these signals—a combination of the incentives in the law and the costs of various energy sources—and then deploy their capital will in large part determine both how much we decarbonize as well which technologies we use to get there. The race to develop the new clean technologies has already begun, and it’s safe to expect the cash will continue to flow. “The set of incentives out there has changed,” says Karen Karniol-Tambour, chief investment officer for sustainability at Bridgewater. “That just makes anything in the space more competitive—and that’s a great thing.”

But even the best economic modeler would acknowledge that while models give a hint of the potential future, they can’t predict it. Beyond the economics, a variety of factors will determine what the future of the U.S. decarbonization effort looks like. Even if the economics align, state and local officials in some recalcitrant red areas will have to overcome ideological skepticism to approve new clean energy power plants—and shut down dirty polluting ones. Companies that want to use the incentives for low-emissions fossil fuels will have to address activist opposition, which has already succeeded in shutting or slowing pipelines and other fossil fuel infrastructure. And companies will have to face the myriad political hurdles to, for example, build a domestic supply chain for electric vehicles to get the full credit—a requirement in the law that no electric vehicles currently satisfy.

And, while the market is theoretically good at propelling the most cost-effective technologies, it doesn’t always do a great job of accounting for the social ramifications of that process. Historically, that’s especially been the case for communities of color that have borne the brunt of environmental hazards, from refineries built in backyards to pipelines that pass by schools. The Inflation Reduction Act contains $60 billion to advance environmental justice priorities in the form of grants to these communities, but activists argue the provisions are insufficient and take particular issue with the measures that allow the fossil fuel industry a continued place in the energy mix.

For this reason, as companies look to take advantage of the incentives, the fight over the future of fossil fuels will only grow as activists take on new pipelines, export terminals, and refineries. “We can stop the build out,” says Jane Kleeb, founder of Bold Nebraska, a group that fights fossil fuel pipelines. “It’s going to take all the legal avenues that we currently have on the ground.”

Fighting fossil fuels on the ground is a high-profile way for activists to ramp up the climate fight, but it is far from the only front that’s likely to see renewed interest. The science suggests that even with the Inflation Reduction Act, a large gap remains to stave off the worst effects of climate change.

“Now that this legislation has passed, one of the most dangerous outcomes would be if people threw up their hands and said ‘mission accomplished, we’re done,'” says Jean Su, a senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. So far, it seems safe to say that few are doing that.

Comments / 29

Christopher Rodriguez
4d ago

All these EOs and Bills this administration has signed so far have turned the US into the worst in decades! When will they do something that’s going to help us?? Answer is NEVER!! This new and improved Socialist DemocRATic Party is against the American people!

Reply
27
non negotiable
4d ago

More Democratic magic , Lowering the inflation that he created by saving the climate all at the same time with just a stroke of his pen .

Reply
4
Scot ST Hilaire
4d ago

yeah inflation reduction increased prices lower pay more people dependent on government

Reply
18
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Inflation And Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Foss
The Independent

Surprise Senate vote would overturn Biden environmental rule

In a surprise victory for Republicans, the Senate on Thursday voted to overturn a Biden administration rule requiring rigorous environmental review of major infrastructure projects such as highways, pipelines and oil wells — a victory enabled in part by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Manchin, a key player on energy and climate issues and a swing vote in the closely divided Senate, joined with Republicans to support the measure, which was approved 50-47. The vote comes as Manchin has proposed a separate list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for major projects in return for his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
marketplace.org

Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?

Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
MIDLAND, TX
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Solar Power
CNET

The Inflation Reduction Act Includes These Important Medicare Changes

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law on Tuesday, has major implications for Americans on Medicare. Among other provisions, the 755-page legislation gives Medicare the power to negotiate prescription drug prices for the first time. The number of medications is severely limited, though it's set to increase over the seven years.
BUSINESS
TIME

TIME

69K+
Followers
8K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy