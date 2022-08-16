ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

1982 Sunnyvale Cold Case Arrest Made

The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office has charged a 75-year-old resident of Hawaii for the stabbing murder of a teenage girl in 1982. Karen Stitt was last seen by her teenage boyfriend walking at night toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. The next morning her naked body was found concealed behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall. The 15-year-old Palo Alto girl had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
SUNNYVALE, CA
48hills.org

The Laguna Honda crisis never should have happened

On the surface, the nightmare that is the federal crackdown on Laguna Honda Hospital appears to be a failure by San Francisco to address some problems at the legendary hospital and some bureaucratic tangles at the federal level that are preventing the city from fixing the problems. Now the feds...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 — in what a prosecutor called “the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history” — is being released by the state's parole board.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

NUHW Kaiser Strike TikTok Video

NUHW Kaiser strikers marched from Oakland Kaiser hospital to the Kaiser headquarters where a rally was held and NUHW workers did a TikTok video. No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation. Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health...
OAKLAND, CA
padailypost.com

Noise led police to illegal cannabis operation

Police officers have shut down an illegal marijuana grow in the Crescent Park neighborhood of Palo Alto after a neighbor complained about noise, police said yesterday. Officers were called to 1471 Arcadia Place on Aug. 10 at 12:41 a.m. for a report of an “unidentified banging noise,” Capt. James Reifschneider said.
PALO ALTO, CA
