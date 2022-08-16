Read full article on original website
svvoice.com
1982 Sunnyvale Cold Case Arrest Made
The Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office has charged a 75-year-old resident of Hawaii for the stabbing murder of a teenage girl in 1982. Karen Stitt was last seen by her teenage boyfriend walking at night toward a Sunnyvale bus stop. The next morning her naked body was found concealed behind a blood-stained cinderblock wall. The 15-year-old Palo Alto girl had been sexually assaulted and stabbed 59 times.
California police department removes 'racist and unscientific' term from official communications
Transportation police in California are now distancing themselves from a term that recent progressive studies have deemed "racist and unscientific." The police force behind Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) – which services the San Francisco Bay Area – has removed the term "excited delirium" from their manuals and written reports.
Emails from California doctor allegedly poisoned by wife with Drano reveal 'inability to communicate'
Emails from a California doctor to his wife, whom he is accusing of abuse after she allegedly poisoned him with drain-cleaning fluid, reveal a tumultuous relationship and an "inability to communicate," according to court documents. Dr. Jack Chen, a 53-year-old physician, is accusing his 45-year-old wife, Dr. Yue "Emily" Yu,...
48hills.org
The Laguna Honda crisis never should have happened
On the surface, the nightmare that is the federal crackdown on Laguna Honda Hospital appears to be a failure by San Francisco to address some problems at the legendary hospital and some bureaucratic tangles at the federal level that are preventing the city from fixing the problems. Now the feds...
CA serial killer who admitted to 13 murders in Santa Cruz, Santa Clara counties dies in prison
Herbert W. Mullin's victims ranged in age from 4 to 73 and included a priest he killed in a confessional booth, according to the Santa Cruz County district attorney's office.
2 arrested in shooting death of SJ Safeway worker, search involved US Marshals, Utah officials
The investigation and search for suspects uncovered that one of them left the state. With the assistance of the Salt Lake City Homicide and Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals, the suspect was located and arrested in Salt Lake County, Utah on Aug. 11.
4 Best Places in California for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
One of the nation's biggest financial crises centers on retiring: people just can't afford to do it. According to 2021 data from the Natixis Global Retirement Index, 36% of Americans said they...
SFGate
Parole granted to last 1976 California school bus hijacker
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of California children for an attempted $5 million ransom in 1976 — in what a prosecutor called “the largest mass kidnapping in U.S. history” — is being released by the state's parole board.
Castro merchants threaten civil disobedience over ongoing homeless problem in SF
"It's next to impossible to run a successful business in the Castro right now." Business owners in San Francisco's Castro District are calling on city leaders to provide more beds for the unhoused community.
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
Police recover retail merchandise, drugs in South San Francisco; 3 arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Two men and a woman were arrested Wednesday night at a traffic stop in South San Francisco where officers spotted retail merchandise with the security tags still attached, police announced in a social media post. The estimated value of the items stolen is $2,000 — a number of Lego […]
Michigan judge says county prosecutors cannot enforce abortion ban
A 91-year-old Michigan law banning abortion won’t go into effect quite yet. On Friday, a judge blocked county prosecutors from enforcing an almost century-old law that bans abortion, doesn’t include rape or incest exceptions and would punish anyone who carries out the procedure. Planned Parenthood of Michigan and...
Karen Stitt's friends, family remember a vibrant soul who was brutally murdered
Editor's note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Karen Stitt was just 15 years old when the Palo Alto High School student was brutally raped and murdered in 1982. Her body was found with 59 stab wounds, yards from the Sunnyvale bus stop where she was awaiting a ride home after visiting with her boyfriend, according to police.
Amy’s Kitchen fined $25,000 by California regulators for safety violations
Between 2014 and 2019, Amy's Kitchen was fined a lot more for safety violations.
Minor at Santa Clara Juvenile Hall punched over 10 times by counselor
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) – A Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall counselor was sentenced to six months in home detention after assaulting a detained minor, the Santa Clara Office of the District Attorney announced on Friday. 46-year-old Robert Medellin was sentenced Friday. Medellin’s assault of a minor occurred on April 14 after the victim and […]
California man allegedly tried to set grocery store employee on fire for making him pay for food
A Southern California homeless man was arrested after allegedly trying to set a grocery store employee on fire. Police said 31-year-old Raul Bautista tried to leave a grocery store without paying for his cart of groceries. When an employee confronted Bautista, he allegedly unleashed a fiery response. Bautista sprayed the...
Beyond the Benchlands: Under lawsuit threat, Santa Cruz sets plan to clear homeless camp. What happens next?
Santa Cruz began the process of clearing the Benchlands this week, but city leaders acknowledge that this could be a slow game depending on the number of shelter beds it can provide and the willingness of those in the encampment along the San Lorenzo River to relocate.
indybay.org
NUHW Kaiser Strike TikTok Video
NUHW Kaiser strikers marched from Oakland Kaiser hospital to the Kaiser headquarters where a rally was held and NUHW workers did a TikTok video. No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation. Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health...
Reaction to 4-year-old child forced to leave school for not wearing a mask: 'Completely baffling'
Speaking on Saturday during a "Fox & Friends Weekend" segment, Jennifer Sey, a former Levi Strauss & Co. executive, reacted to the news that a four-year-old child recently was asked to leave a preschool because he would not adhere to mask-wearing rules. "I think it's illustrative of the fact that...
padailypost.com
Noise led police to illegal cannabis operation
Police officers have shut down an illegal marijuana grow in the Crescent Park neighborhood of Palo Alto after a neighbor complained about noise, police said yesterday. Officers were called to 1471 Arcadia Place on Aug. 10 at 12:41 a.m. for a report of an “unidentified banging noise,” Capt. James Reifschneider said.
