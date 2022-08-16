Editor's note: Descriptions of crime in this article may be disturbing to some readers. Karen Stitt was just 15 years old when the Palo Alto High School student was brutally raped and murdered in 1982. Her body was found with 59 stab wounds, yards from the Sunnyvale bus stop where she was awaiting a ride home after visiting with her boyfriend, according to police.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO