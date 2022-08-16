ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fox News

Maryland USPS worker robbed at knife-point in front of a $3 million home: police

A U.S. postal worker in Maryland was robbed at knife-point in front of a $3 million home earlier this week, police said. Montgomery County Police officers were called to an upscale neighborhood just northwest of the Washington, D.C. area on Tuesday afternoon, where they said a male suspect in his 20s used a knife to rob a postal worker of his personal belongings, WJLA-TV reported.
Fox News

New Jersey teachers union condemns parents as 'extremist' in new ad

A New Jersey teachers union condemned parents who confront school officials at school board meetings as "extremist" in a new advertisement this week. The New Jersey chapter of the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in America, posted the short ad on YouTube. The ad flips back and forth between colorful photos of teachers with students and black-and-white photos of parents, arguing that the latter are trying to fuse politics with education.
Fox News

Georgia election law provision blasted by Democrats allowed to stand for midterms amid legal challenges

A Georgia judge declined to block a portion of a state election law that prevents people from handing out food and water in certain parts of voting lines. The section received a huge amount of focus when the state Legislature was considering its election overhaul bill last year. On Thursday, a judge told voting rights groups challenging the provision that it will remain in place while cases are pending.
Fox News

Parents, here is your back-to-school checklist to combat wokeism at your child's school

Parents across the country are outraged at the blatant politicization of public education. The fervor began during COVID-19 lockdowns, as parents were able to get a peek behind the curtain and find out that schools were less focused on reading, writing, math, and science, and more focused on implementing critical race theory, teaching about gender fluidity, and teaching about the plethora of pronouns that young children now use.
Fox News

Pro-Trump wins in blue states leaves moderates skeptical of red wave

Some Republicans are expressing concern that pro-Trump candidates in blue states, where the party has typically found success with more moderate candidates, could hurt the chances of large GOP gains in Congress and statehouses this November. "It can’t continue," former Connecticut U.S. Rep. Christopher Shays, a moderate Republican and Trump...
Fox News

Texas schools hanging 'In God We Trust' signs after new state law requiring donated signs be posted

"In God We Trust" signs are popping up in Texas classrooms following a new state law that requires schools to display the posters if they are donated. Senate Bill 797 passed through the Texas legislature last year requiring schools to display the posters in a "conspicuous place" as long as they were "donated" or "purchased by private donations" which has resulted in the signs being displayed across the state recently, FOX 7 Austin.
Fox News

Arkansas authorities hunt for escaped inmate sentenced to life for raping minor

Arkansas authorities are searching for an escaped inmate convicted of raping a minor and tampering with physical evidence in 2013, according to county records. Samuel Hartman, a 38-year-old inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, was sentenced to life in 2013 but escaped on a work detail in a field near the detention facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Fox News

New Jersey district removes Thomas Jefferson from elementary school name over slavery

An elementary school in New Jersey is changing its name after a successful year-long campaign to end its association with Thomas Jefferson due to his slave ownership. Jefferson Elementary School in South Orange, New Jersey, is being renamed to Delia Bolden Elementary School to honor the first Black woman to graduate high school in the area, according to NJ Advance Media.
Fox News

Trump endorses Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz's reelection campaign on his Truth Social platform on Saturday. "Rep. Matt Gaetz is a relentless Fighter for the incredible people of Florida’s 1st Congressional District!" Trump posted. "Matt is a Champion of our MAGA Agenda, who tirelessly works to Drain the Swamp, Secure the Border, Support our Brave Veterans and Law Enforcement, Defend the Second Amendment, Stand Up to the Woke Mob, and Fight the Never-Ending Witch Hunts from the Radical Left that are destroying our Country!"
Fox News

Fox News

