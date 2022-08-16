Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake eyes invasion declaration, sweeping border moves if elected
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is promising to declare an "invasion" at the southern border if elected to lead the state in November, one of a number of aggressive moves she intends to take to combat the raging migrant crisis. The Trump-backed former news anchor secured the Republican nomination earlier...
California police department removes 'racist and unscientific' term from official communications
Transportation police in California are now distancing themselves from a term that recent progressive studies have deemed "racist and unscientific." The police force behind Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) – which services the San Francisco Bay Area – has removed the term "excited delirium" from their manuals and written reports.
Michigan judge says county prosecutors cannot enforce abortion ban
A 91-year-old Michigan law banning abortion won’t go into effect quite yet. On Friday, a judge blocked county prosecutors from enforcing an almost century-old law that bans abortion, doesn’t include rape or incest exceptions and would punish anyone who carries out the procedure. Planned Parenthood of Michigan and...
Emails from California doctor allegedly poisoned by wife with Drano reveal 'inability to communicate'
Emails from a California doctor to his wife, whom he is accusing of abuse after she allegedly poisoned him with drain-cleaning fluid, reveal a tumultuous relationship and an "inability to communicate," according to court documents. Dr. Jack Chen, a 53-year-old physician, is accusing his 45-year-old wife, Dr. Yue "Emily" Yu,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ELECTION SPOTLIGHT: Jennifer-Ruth Green on Inflation Reduction Act, competing in 'toss-up' midterm race
This week's Election Spotlight features only one candidate from the "toss-up" race in Indiana's First Congressional District, Republican nominee Jennifer-Ruth Green, who battling to unseat Democrat incumbent Rep. Frank Mrvan. Green spoke to Fox News Digital exclusively about the Inflation Reduction Act, the FBI raid on Trump's Florida home, and...
Maryland USPS worker robbed at knife-point in front of a $3 million home: police
A U.S. postal worker in Maryland was robbed at knife-point in front of a $3 million home earlier this week, police said. Montgomery County Police officers were called to an upscale neighborhood just northwest of the Washington, D.C. area on Tuesday afternoon, where they said a male suspect in his 20s used a knife to rob a postal worker of his personal belongings, WJLA-TV reported.
Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson’s cousin killed in apparent murder-suicide involving ex-partner
Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson's cousin was allegedly shot and killed by a past domestic partner in what appears to be a murder-suicide this week. Amanda Mayne, 34, was allegedly shot dead on Wednesday by Taylor Martin, 26. Police said the two had previously been in a relationship but had not lived together in more than a year.
Fentanyl crisis hits Alaska: 'We're seeing growing addiction'
Anchorage, AK – Anchorage, AK - In October, 2021, Bruce Snodgrass died after a fentanyl overdose. He was 22 years old. "He loved Alaska," said Bruce’s mother, Sandy. "He was meant to be in the Alaskan wilderness. He was safe there. He wasn’t safe in the city."
RELATED PEOPLE
New Jersey teachers union condemns parents as 'extremist' in new ad
A New Jersey teachers union condemned parents who confront school officials at school board meetings as "extremist" in a new advertisement this week. The New Jersey chapter of the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in America, posted the short ad on YouTube. The ad flips back and forth between colorful photos of teachers with students and black-and-white photos of parents, arguing that the latter are trying to fuse politics with education.
Georgia election law provision blasted by Democrats allowed to stand for midterms amid legal challenges
A Georgia judge declined to block a portion of a state election law that prevents people from handing out food and water in certain parts of voting lines. The section received a huge amount of focus when the state Legislature was considering its election overhaul bill last year. On Thursday, a judge told voting rights groups challenging the provision that it will remain in place while cases are pending.
Masters changes tune on McConnell, says he's hopeful GOP leader will offer financial support in Arizona
Blake Masters, the Arizona Republican nominee for Senate, has changed his tune on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying he now hopes the Kentucky Republican will offer financial support for his campaign. Masters vowed to "find a way to work together" with McConnell to defeat incumbent Democratic Arizona Sen. Mark...
California man allegedly tried to set grocery store employee on fire for making him pay for food
A Southern California homeless man was arrested after allegedly trying to set a grocery store employee on fire. Police said 31-year-old Raul Bautista tried to leave a grocery store without paying for his cart of groceries. When an employee confronted Bautista, he allegedly unleashed a fiery response. Bautista sprayed the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents, here is your back-to-school checklist to combat wokeism at your child's school
Parents across the country are outraged at the blatant politicization of public education. The fervor began during COVID-19 lockdowns, as parents were able to get a peek behind the curtain and find out that schools were less focused on reading, writing, math, and science, and more focused on implementing critical race theory, teaching about gender fluidity, and teaching about the plethora of pronouns that young children now use.
Pro-Trump wins in blue states leaves moderates skeptical of red wave
Some Republicans are expressing concern that pro-Trump candidates in blue states, where the party has typically found success with more moderate candidates, could hurt the chances of large GOP gains in Congress and statehouses this November. "It can’t continue," former Connecticut U.S. Rep. Christopher Shays, a moderate Republican and Trump...
NYC, DC sanctuary city policies come back to haunt them amid feud with Texas, Arizona
As New York City and Washington D.C. feud with the governors of Texas and Arizona over the border states’ busing of migrants to their cities, their own sanctuary city policies are the subject of a reignited debate -- as the Republican governors cite the liberal policies as justification for the buses.
Texas schools hanging 'In God We Trust' signs after new state law requiring donated signs be posted
"In God We Trust" signs are popping up in Texas classrooms following a new state law that requires schools to display the posters if they are donated. Senate Bill 797 passed through the Texas legislature last year requiring schools to display the posters in a "conspicuous place" as long as they were "donated" or "purchased by private donations" which has resulted in the signs being displayed across the state recently, FOX 7 Austin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arkansas authorities hunt for escaped inmate sentenced to life for raping minor
Arkansas authorities are searching for an escaped inmate convicted of raping a minor and tampering with physical evidence in 2013, according to county records. Samuel Hartman, a 38-year-old inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, was sentenced to life in 2013 but escaped on a work detail in a field near the detention facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
New Jersey district removes Thomas Jefferson from elementary school name over slavery
An elementary school in New Jersey is changing its name after a successful year-long campaign to end its association with Thomas Jefferson due to his slave ownership. Jefferson Elementary School in South Orange, New Jersey, is being renamed to Delia Bolden Elementary School to honor the first Black woman to graduate high school in the area, according to NJ Advance Media.
Trump endorses Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Florida Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz's reelection campaign on his Truth Social platform on Saturday. "Rep. Matt Gaetz is a relentless Fighter for the incredible people of Florida’s 1st Congressional District!" Trump posted. "Matt is a Champion of our MAGA Agenda, who tirelessly works to Drain the Swamp, Secure the Border, Support our Brave Veterans and Law Enforcement, Defend the Second Amendment, Stand Up to the Woke Mob, and Fight the Never-Ending Witch Hunts from the Radical Left that are destroying our Country!"
Liz Cheney rips into Republican voters, leadership as 'very sick' after landslide primary loss
Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming called "large portions" of the Republican Party "very sick" in an interview recapping her failed bid to stay in office. Cheney, asked by ABC News what she thought her loss said about the Republican Party, said it signified former President Donald Trump's stranglehold on the party.
Fox News
780K+
Followers
176K+
Post
650M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0