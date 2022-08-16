ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billy Idol’s Rebel Yell Is Still a Loud One With New EP, Documentary, Tour, TV Syncs

By Roy Trakin
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

“I’ve been fighting with my demons so long, they’ve become my friends,” sings Billy Idol on “Cage,” the title track of his upcoming four-song EP.

Outside the realm of personal demonology and in the court of pop culture, Idol has a lot of other pals in 2022. You can hear his “Rebel Yell” on national TV spots for T-Mobile, and he licensed “Dancing with Myself” for the prime-time NBC competition show that borrows its title. Meanwhile, younger artists like Miley Cyrus are collaborating with Idol, bringing him to a whole new audience.

“Cage” is set for release in September on Dhani Harrison ’s Dark Horse Records, preceded by a single dropping on Aug. 17. That label/artist matchup may be a surprising pairing, but Dhani says his father, George, would have approved: “My dad was a Billy Idol fan. One time we were watching ‘Beavis and Butt-head’ and they played ‘Dancing with Myself,’ and I remember my dad loving Billy and Beavis and Butt-head.”

The singer is revealing that a documentary is in the works with Grammy-winning Swedish music director Jonas Akerlund, of Madonna “Ray of Light” fame. With all these things in the hopper — plus an upcoming European tour with Television opening, and the resumption of a Las Vegas residency in late fall — Idol, who turns 67 in November, is far from the retiring type.

“The Cage EP” is the upbeat yin to last year’s dystopian four-track “The Roadside EP,” a rush of energy that comes with the lifting of the lockdown and the contributions of newcomers like co-producer Tommy English, Joe Janiak and Sam Hollander. It also marks the latest step in the four-decade long musical partnership between Idol and guitarist Steve Stevens, whose formula of combining punk energy with dance-floor beats goes back to their initial collaborations with Giorgio Moroder protégé Keith Forsey on songs like “Rebel Yell,” “Dancing With Myself” and “White Wedding.”

The EP’s four new songs are steeped in Idol’s past but firmly planted in the present, showing how the singer turns his own personal history into rocking anthems with strong hooks and choruses, from the epic, whisper-to-a-scream “Running from the Ghost,” a song about triumphing over his history of drug addiction, to the blues-rock of “Rebel Like You,” a tribute to his 2-year-old granddaughter, who recently dressed up like Idol circa “Dancing with Myself” to see him at his Las Vegas residency. The disc’s highlight may be the spoken-word rap/R&B/funk of “Miss Nobody,” where Billy once again embraces outsiders, in this case a feisty homeless woman he glimpsed outside the MacArthur Park studio where they were recording, and had him musing about how there but for the grace of God goes any one of us.

“These new songs are celebratory because Steve and I are enjoying ourselves,” says Billy. “It’s kind of wild to still be making music we’re excited about.”

“We both grew up on The Beatles,” adds Stevens, “where every song and album were completely different. Billy and I both see music as a bit of a journey.  There’s a method to our madness, but at the same time, we throw away the formula and try other approaches. There are no rules. It’s just two guys with acoustic guitars and let’s see what we got.”

When he and his band toured at the end of last year, they were joined by Akerlund, who became intrigued with doing an Idol documentary — which is being produced by Live Nation — after reading his 2015 biography, “Dancing With Myself,” and Idol’s own audiobook narrative.

“I told Billy, ‘This is a film… We need to tell this story,’” says Akerlund, who’s won three Grammys for his music films and videos with Madonna and Paul McCartney. “What incredible timing Billy has had in his career. He was there when punk-rock happened in London, then moved to New York just as MTV was exploding, and now he’s in Los Angeles. I personally love his story, the incredible events in his life. And the music has touched so many people.”

Idol was part of the famed Bromley Contingent, the group of fans which coalesced around the Sex Pistols — as captured in Danny Boyle’s recent FX series “ Pistol ,” which included a fleeting glimpse of a peroxide-blonde Billy causing havoc. Forty-five years later, the association cointinues. He’s been playing with ex-Pistols Steve Jones and Paul Cook – as well as Tony Levin, from his original ‘70s band, Generation X – in Generation Sex, which performs a mixture of Pistols and Gen X covers.

Idol liked Boyle’s FX series. “I really enjoyed Steve Jones’ book, which it was based on,” says Idol. “If this series informs young people about what these crazy kids did 45 years ago, when we were facing a time when the economy was not playing ball with us and adults were telling us there was no future, it will be a good thing. It’s very much what’s happening today. Our answer was doing what we loved, like playing and listening to music. It’s a good history lesson. We believed in music so much, we thought it could cause a revolution.”

Idol’s self-created persona – a combination of Elvis Presley’s sneer, punk-rock leather and a hellbent attitude – has been remarkably resilient, with the music sounding just as fresh and relevant today as it’s ever been. He’s always been influenced by a variety of different kinds of music, from the reggae-dub elements of Gen X to the crisp disco beat of “Dancing With Myself.”

“Billy is willing to try anything,” says Stevens. “He’ll go down the rabbit hole of some crazy concept, whereas a lot of established singers are stuck in their ways.  Fortunately, Billy is not one of those guys.”

He and Idol will hit the road later this month with some west coast dates, then fly to South America for Rock in Rio and some shows supporting Green Day, then a headlining tour of the U.K. and Europe with legendary punk-rockers Television opening. He’ll also play five shows in November at the Cosmo in Las Vegas.

While hardly the retiring type, Idol did get a glimpse of what that might be like when the pandemic curtailed his touring activities. Idol was able to play the doting grandfather to his two granddaughters, ages two and seven months, from his daughter Bonnie Blue, one of his two kids (along with Willem Wolf Broad, his son by his former longtime companion Perri Lister). “It’s certainly been one of the pluses of the coronavirus, that I got to spend quality time with them. So it wasn’t that bad for me.” He expresses contentment within a four-year relationship with actor-model China Chow.

Idol’s longevity and current prominence in pop culture begs the question of induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, where contemporaries like Duran Duran and Eurythmics have been honored.

“If it happens, great,” says Stevens. “If not, what can you do?”

“My reward is the audience,” adds Idol. “But that would be fantastic — a great thing. If me and Steve could be inducted at the same time, it would be incredible. He deserves it.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Variety

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Renew a Collaboration That Should Last for ‘Evermore’: Concert Review

In the annals of popular music, has there ever been a more successful confluence of two existing solo brands than Robert Plant and Alison Krauss? Pretty much as a rule, duos start out in that configuration, then crash in clashes of egos; they’re not things that begin 20, 30, 40 years into respective careers. The long-lost fad of CSNY-style supergroups is one thing, but superduos never really became a thing at all, at least in that same joining-of-the-titans sense. Apparently there’s an eternal shortage of superstars willing to put themselves in an ongoing creative situation that could result at any...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Amy Ryan Joins Colin Farrell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste in Apple Private Detective Series ‘Sugar’

Amy Ryan is the latest cast member to be announced for the upcoming Apple series “Sugar,” Variety has learned. Ryan joins previously announced series lead Colin Farrell and cast member Kirby Howell-Baptiste in the show, which was first ordered to series in June. Exact plot and character details for the show remain under wraps, aside from the fact that it is described as a genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story set in Los Angeles. Ryan received both an Academy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actress for her role in the film “Gone Baby Gone.” Her other feature...
TV SERIES
Variety

Anne Heche Remembered by ‘What Remains’ Director: ‘I Hope She Found Some Grace and Peace Along the Way’

Anne Heche, the award-winning star of “Six Days Seven Nights” and “Walking and Talking,” died Aug. 14 at the age of 53 after being involved in a car crash in Los Angeles. Her life and career were often overshadowed by tabloid coverage of her three-year relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, a union that helped usher in a new era of gay representation in media, but one that came at the expense of Heche’s privacy. Heche never recaptured the level of stardom she had achieved in the late 1990s, but she worked at a high level on television, film and Broadway. One of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

The Guy Who Sang ‘That One Night’ on the ‘Dinner Party’ Episode of ‘The Office’ Does, Indeed, (Yacht) Rock

Todd Fancey’s vocals have been heard by millions, as the multi-instrumentalist for the New Pornographers and as the balladeer behind “That One Night,” the song that’s central to what is arguably the most cringe episode of “The Office,” 2008’s “Dinner Party.”  The hilarious, earnestly yearning delivery isn’t all that true to Fancey’s artistry, though his new album, “Star Dreams” (out today), nods to the year 1980, which also saw the release of Benny Mardones’ “Into the Night,” a Yacht Rock classic not dissimilar in sentiment.   The 10-track album under the banner Fancey was co-produced by Vancouver music veteran Allan Rodger and sports...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Beast’ Director Baltasar Kormákur Reveals How Idris Elba Became His ‘Brother From Another Mother’

A family goes on African trip. Things go wrong. Family must survive versus a killer lion. The plot behind Universal’s newest summer film “Beast” is exceedingly simple, yet its simplicity is what attracted Icelandic director Baltasar Kormákur to the project. For him, the story of a lion-gone-rogue allowed him to flex his genre filmmaking muscles. “I didn’t think about it then, but when I read the script, I thought, it’s a simple story. But it allows for a lot of filmmaking,” says Kormákur, who previously went undersea for “The Deep” and to Nepal for “Everest.” “I can play with this, I...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Say the Honeymoon Is Over in New Promo for 'The Voice' Season 22 (Exclusive)

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are about to face off on The Voice for the first time as a married couple -- and it seems like the honeymoon is over!. In ET's exclusive promo for the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's singing competition, the two aren't holding back as Gwen returns to the show as a coach for the first time since her season 19 victory -- as well as the first time since she tied the knot with Blake in July 2021. But her hubby, The Voice's most-decorated winner, isn't going to let his wife have any freebies!
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Owen Wilson Says Marvel Scolded Him ‘Multiple Times’ for Talking Too Much About ‘Loki’: ‘They’re So Kind of Uptight’

Add Owen Wilson to the list of Marvel actors who have gotten into hot water with Marvel Studios. The actor, who joined the MCU in “Loki” as Mobius M. Mobius, recently confirmed in an interview with ComicBook.com that he’s currently filming the Disney+ series’ second season, but all Wilson would reveal is the following: “Yeah, we’re doing that. Yeah, Tom [Hiddleston] is great. Doing ‘Loki,’ and we’re filming that now in London.” Asked for more info, Wilson stopped short of revealing anything. “Well, I do think that… you know, we’ll see what happens with this one,” he said. “I immediately get kind...
MOVIES
Variety

“Seal Team” Season 6 Gets Official Trailer Ahead of September Premiere (TV News Roundup)

The sixth season of Paramount+ original series “SEAL Team” has a new official trailer ahead of its September 18 premiere. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will debut episodes of its ten-episode season weekly on Sundays on Paramount+. The show stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian. The military drama follows the professional and personal lives of an elite unit of Navy SEALs, who are often deployed on missions worldwide at a moment’s notice. “SEAL Team” is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen...
TV SERIES
Variety

Idris Elba’s Daughter Failed to Land ‘Beast’ Role Because Their ‘Chemistry Wasn’t Right’: We Didn’t Talk for ‘Three Weeks’

Idris Elba stars in “Beast” as a father trying to protect his two daughters from a ferocious lion on a South African nature preserve. It turns out Elba’s 20-year-old daughter auditioned to play one of his character’s daughters in the film, but she failed to land the role because her chemistry with her father “wasn’t right.” According to Elba, she stopped speaking to him for three weeks after she lost out on the role. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned,” Elba said on “The Breakfast Club” (via Insider). “And you know, it came down to chemistry in the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mike’ Is a Retelling of the Tyson Myth That’s Too in Love With Its Subject: TV Review

Mike Tyson is a figure with unusual voltage, a celebrity who fought for his spot in the firmament with a weaponized charisma. The champion boxer is relentless even by the standards of the sport, with the famous incident in which he bit the ear of Evander Holyfield casting a shadow over his achievements. Outside the ring, he’s simultaneously known for a surprising soft-spokenness that makes the listener want to lean in and for a tendency toward violence — including a 1992 conviction for the rape of Desiree Washington — that repels. A serious reckoning with Tyson’s place in our culture, in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Orphan’ Star Isabelle Fuhrman Thinks Playing the Murderous Esther Made Her a Nicer Person

In November 2019, Isabelle Fuhrman began receiving a barrage of text messages from friends, family members and random acquaintances about an episode of “Dr. Phil.” The episode garnered publicity at the time for its bizarre interview with Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian orphan who was adopted by the Barnett family, before being abandoned by them after they claimed she was an adult sociopath masquerading as a child. “Anybody that I had ever met, people came out of the woodwork messaging me being like, ‘have you seen this?'” Fuhrman tells Variety. As the interview itself referenced, the situation bore a close resemblance to the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Celebrities on Celebrities: TV Academy Focuses in on A-List Driven Documentaries

This year’s documentary directing Emmy race is celebrity-heavy. Not only are four of the seven directors nominated public figures, but the five docus featured include marquee names. Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio’s “George Carlin’s American Dream,” Amy Poehler’s “Lucy and Desi” and Andrew Rossi’s “The Andy Warhol Diaries” each explore the lives of the titular characters. W. Kamau Bell’s “We Need to Talk About Cosby” examines the thorny cultural legacy of Bill Cosby, while Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” is a portrait of the band’s final chapter. Finally, Ian Denyer’s Venice episode of the series “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” follows...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 at Showtime Casts Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood is the latest addition to the cast of “Yellowjackets” Season 2 at Showtime, Variety has learned. Wood will appear in a season long guest starring role as Walter, a dedicated Citizen Detective who will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won’t see coming. Wood is the latest addition to the second season of the critically-acclaimed drama. It was previously announced that Simone Kessell would appear as adult Lottie, while Lauren Ambrose will play adult Van. Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson, who played teenage versions of Lottie and Van respectively, have been bumped up to series regulars for Season 2. Wood is...
TV SERIES
Variety

Neve Campbell to Headline David E. Kelley, Michael Connelly ABC Series ‘Avalon’

Neve Campbell is set to star in the upcoming ABC series “Avalon,” Variety has confirmed. The show hails from co-creators David E. Kelley and Michael Connelly, with the show based on a short story that Connelly wrote. It was ordered straight-to-series at ABC in February. The series takes place in the main city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where LA Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office. Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer’s ‘Password’ Reboot Ratings Rise 43% With Digital Viewing Post-NBC Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

NBC’s “Password” reboot from executive producer Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer has picked up its key demo ratings by 43% and its viewership by 27% with delayed and digital viewing following the show’s Aug. 9 premiere, Variety has learned exclusively. Over its first two episodes (the second airing Aug. 16), “Password” is averaging an 0.63 rating among adults in the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 5.2 million total viewers, when combining both linear and digital viewing through Wednesday. That’s up from the premiere episode’s initial performance, which managed a 0.44 rating and 4.1 million viewers in Live + Same Day...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

TV Movie Emmy Noms Are Nonsensical This Year — But This Category Has a Long History of Unusual Choices

Think this year’s outstanding TV movie category is a bit weird? It’s always been a category with an identity problem. Flash back for a moment to 1972, the year that the ABC TV movie “Brian’s Song” won five Emmys. “Brian’s Song” is considered one of the seminal TV movies of all time, a tear-jerker starring James Caan and Billy Dee Williams about Chicago Bears player Brian Piccolo (Caan), who discovered he had cancer soon after turning pro. Nominated for 11 Emmys overall, “Brian’s Song” was so popular, and so successful, that it helped put the ABC “Movie of the Week,” as...
MOVIES
Variety

Blackpink ‘Pink Venom’ Scores Biggest YouTube Music Video Premiere of 2022

Blackpink kicked in the door with the release of “Pink Venom,” which has become the most-viewed music video on YouTube this year to date in the first 24 hours. The K-pop powerhouse group’s dance-fueled video for girl-power anthem “Pink Venom” reached an impressive 86.2 million views within 24 hours after it dropped on YouTube at midnight ET Friday (1 p.m. KST), according to the video platform’s public views counter. It topped the 100-million view mark within 30 hours. Blackpink fans, aka “Blinks,” also gave “Pink Venom” 6 million likes on YouTube during the initial release window. That makes “Pink Venom” No. 4...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Variety Talk Series – Will Seth Meyers Finally Be the One to De-Throne John Oliver?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Michelle Yeoh Says Tarantino Didn’t Cast Her in ‘Kill Bill’ Because Nobody ‘Would Believe Uma Thurman Could Kick Your Ass’

Quentin Tarantino is an outspoken Michelle Yeoh super-fan, so much so that he has cited her performance in the 1992 Jackie Chan action comedy “Police Story 3” as a major influence behind Uma Thurman’s The Bride in “Kill Bill.” So why didn’t Tarantino cast Yeoh in the film? It’s a question Yeoh herself had when she saw “Kill Bill,” and she made sure to confront Tarantino about it when the two met afterwards. “I asked Quentin the same question,” Yeoh said in her Town & Country cover interview (via Entertainment Weekly). “He’s very smart. He said, ‘Who would believe that Uma...
MOVIES
