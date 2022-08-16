La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Aug. 6, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 7,436 registered cases (up by 81 from the previous count) and 17,179 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Aug. 10, 41,017 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 36,229 were considered fully vaccinated and 24,378 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police, except where noted.

July 26

Felony grand theft : 700 block Pearl Street, noon

July 27

Felony grand theft : 900 block Turquoise Street, noon

July 28

Vehicle break-in/theft : 5700 block Desert View Drive, 8:01 a.m.

July 29

Vehicle break-in/theft : 600 block Tourmaline Street, 3 p.m.

July 30

Felony shoplifting : 7900 block Girard Avenue, 2:26 p.m.

Aug. 1

Felony grand theft : La Jolla Parkway, noon

Aug. 6

Vehicle break-in/theft : 700 block Sapphire Street, 9:10 a.m.

Aug. 7

Vehicle break-in/theft : 1900 block Spindrift Drive, 2 p.m.

Aug. 8

Vehicle break-in/theft : 5600 block Chelsea Avenue, 5:35 p.m.

Aug. 9

Commercial burglary : 8700 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:17 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft : 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 10

Felony vandalism : 2600 block Hidden Valley Road, 11 p.m.

Aug. 11

Felony vehicle theft : 5300 block Linda Way, 5:30 p.m.

Fraud : 5300 block Linda Way, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 12

Obstruct/resist officer with minor injury : 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9:44 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft : 6300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2:16 p.m.

Aug. 13

Felony vandalism : 2300 block Calle de la Garza, 9:20 a.m.

Felony assault : 6900 block Neptune Place, 1 p.m. Three males approached a person who was surfing off the coast of Windansea Beach and initiated an argument. One of the males then pulled the surfer underwater for about 30 seconds.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆

This story originally appeared in La Jolla Light .