Law Requires Persons Seeking to Rent Residential or Commercial Property to Complete a Flood History Disclosure Form for Prospective Tenants. Many communities in Westchester County have a long history of dealing with the serious impacts of flooding after large storms - flooding which may result in serious property damage or loss of life. Due to climate change, these storms are becoming more frequent and devastating. Oftentimes, prospective tenants in flood prone areas are left in the dark when it comes to the propensity of the flooding of the property they are renting or looking to rent. To combat this, Westchester County has adopted legislation which requires those looking to rent property to provide a Flood History Form to any and all prospective tenants. This new law went into effect on August 15.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO