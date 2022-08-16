Read full article on original website
Related
hamlethub.com
Putnam County to Participate in Statewide STOP-DWI LABOR DAY / END OF SUMMER “High Visibility Engagement Campaign”
STOP-DWI Impaired Driving High Visibility Engagement Campaign runs August 19 through September 5, 2022. Sheriff Kevin J. McConville announced today that the Putnam County Sheriffs Office along with the New York State Police, Carmel and Kent Police Departments and STOP-DWI Coordinators will participate in special efforts to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving.
hamlethub.com
Putnam County Sales Tax Revenue and ARPA Funding
Municipal leaders from across the county turned out for Putnam County Legislature committee meeting in late June to ask the legislators to consider County Executive MaryEllen Odell’s proposal to give the towns and villages $10 million in funding from the county’s sales tax revenue and ARPA funding. “This...
hamlethub.com
Bethel First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker announces resignation, will assume new position with Town of Wilton
This week, Bethel First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker announced to the community that he submitted his resignation from the office of First Selectman, effective midnight on Tuesday, September 6. While the vacancy in the First Selectman’s office will require a special election in the near future, as well as an appointment...
hamlethub.com
Local Democrats join together for Campaign Rally on August 28 at Merwin Meadows Park in Wilton
Democrats from across the district including Wilton, Weston, Westport, Redding, Ridgefield, and Easton will join together for Sunday, August 28th Campaign Rally. Join local Democrats for a regional campaign rally–featuring Governor Ned Lamont, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Attorney General William Tong, and candidates for Secretary of State, Treasurer, State Senate and State Representative–to kick-off a major get-out the vote effort for the November 2022 election.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
BCSD Board of Education To Hold Special Meeting/Work Session On Wednesday, August 24, 2022
The Brewster Central School District Board of Education will hold a Special Meeting/Work Session on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 6:00pm at Brewster High School, 50 Foggintown Road, Brewster. Registration is not required for in person attendance. The Work Session is for the purpose of BOE Discussion on goal setting...
hamlethub.com
Stamford Public Schools, Police, Mayor, Hold Active Shooter Awareness Sessions
The Mayor’s Office, the Stamford Police Department, and Stamford Public Schools are hosting important active shooter awareness sessions for staff on August 24th from 9:30 am – 11:30 am and 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm. There will also be a session for families and community members on August...
hamlethub.com
Westchester's New Flood History Disclosure Law Now In Effect
Law Requires Persons Seeking to Rent Residential or Commercial Property to Complete a Flood History Disclosure Form for Prospective Tenants. Many communities in Westchester County have a long history of dealing with the serious impacts of flooding after large storms - flooding which may result in serious property damage or loss of life. Due to climate change, these storms are becoming more frequent and devastating. Oftentimes, prospective tenants in flood prone areas are left in the dark when it comes to the propensity of the flooding of the property they are renting or looking to rent. To combat this, Westchester County has adopted legislation which requires those looking to rent property to provide a Flood History Form to any and all prospective tenants. This new law went into effect on August 15.
hamlethub.com
DEC Expands Drought Watch in New York
Governor Kathy Hochul directed DEC to issue an updated drought watch after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. The watch now includes most New York counties except those located in the Adirondack, Eastern Great Lakes, and New York Metropolitan regions. Putnam County is considered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Shop Ridgefield and Tax Free Sunday, August 21 through Saturday, August 27!
2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week is Sunday, August 21, through Saturday, August 27 - Shop RIDGEFIELD!. Just in time for back-to-school shopping, this year will be Connecticut's 22nd Sales Tax-Free Week and it begins on Sunday!. According to state statute, Sales Tax-Free Week begins on the third Sunday of August...
hamlethub.com
BCSD Looking to Adopt a 'Code of Conduct', asks for parent input.
A public hearing was held at last nights Brewster School District's Board of Education meeting for our DRAFT Code of Conduct. Public comment will now be open until Wednesday, September 7th at 12:00pm. If you wish to provide any feedback on the 2022-23 DRAFT Code of Conduct, please do so by either completing this form or emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Democrats’ free Ice Cream Social on Saturday
Looking for something to do on Saturday with the family? Interested in free ice cream for all courtesy of Deborah Ann’s Sweet Shoppe? Want to find out more about the upcoming November elections?. Come visit Ridgefield Democrats’ free Ice Cream Social on Saturday, August 20th from 2-4PM at Democratic...
hamlethub.com
Wilton Remains at Stage 2 Drought Level, Resident Report Capacity Issues with Wells
Yesterday, the Governor declared Fairfield County and all other counties, except New London and Windham, continue to remain at a Stage 2 drought level, meaning an incipient drought. New London and Windham were declared to have moved to Stage 3, meaning a moderate drought. Despite remaining in Stage 2, Wilton...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
First Day of School for Bethel Students is Monday, August 29 (Full Day)
Reminder - Monday, August 29th - the First Day of School is a FULL DAY. Click here for the 2022-2023 School Times Schedule. Our state required plan for Safe Return to In-person Learning Plan are posted on our website. It contains the procedures for students and staff who are symptomatic OR have tested positive for COVID-19. If you have any questions about those protocols, please do not hesitate to reach out to our Health Supervisor, Lisa Davenport ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) or your school nurse. If you have feedback on that plan, please complete the Google Form.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Public Schools and First Student Bus Company prepare our youngest students for school!
Ridgefield Public Schools is preparing their youngest students for the start of the school year and shared some amazing photos on social media of Kindergarten Bus Orientation which is currently underway. "This adorable rite of passage is an important reminder of the precious passengers on board. Please be patient and...
hamlethub.com
Town of Southbury is HIRING an Assistant Assessor
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Assistant Assessor. The position is 35 hours/week and offers a comprehensive benefits package. Salary range is $50,000-$60,000/year. This position provides responsible administrative and clerical assistance to the Assessor in the valuation of real estate, personal property and motor vehicles in preparation of the Grand List as set forth in the State Statutes.
hamlethub.com
⏰ Only a Few More Weeks Left to Enjoy FREE ADMISSION for CT Kids!
Bring your kids or grandkids to The Maritime Aquarium this weekend — it’s FREE! Now through Labor Day, we're offering free entry for all Connecticut residents 18 and under – along with one accompanying adult in each group – as part of the “CT Summer at the Museum" admission program.
hamlethub.com
RVNAhealth holds 6-week bereavement support group
Don't grieve alone. Register for RVNAhealth's six-week bereavement support group. Sessions begin Wednesday, September 21st in our Ridgefield office at 27 Governor Street. Registration required. Please click the link below, or call Garrett Walkup at 475.529.6118 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
hamlethub.com
Latimer Urges Fire Safety Due to Lack of Rainfall
Due to a lack of rainfall recently, County Executive George Latimer is urging residents to follow safety precautions to reduce the risk of fires breaking out in Westchester. “The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has declared a High Fire Danger Warning for Westchester County and most of the state,” Latimer said. “This is the second highest fire danger level and it means that Westchester is at very high risk for fire.”
hamlethub.com
Pave Stamford Seeks to Double Amount of Road Paving and Sidewalk Restoration
Paving and Sidewalk Restoration in City of Stamford. This year, the City of Stamford has announced the “Pave Stamford,” initiative that seeks to double the amount of road paving and sidewalk restoration done during this budget cycle. Click here to view the Tier 1 paving list. Residents can...
hamlethub.com
Lehigh University student Emma Santini of Yorktown Heights, NY is awarded the Boren Award
Emma Santini of Yorktown Heights, a recent class of 2022 graduate of International Relations and Economics at Lehigh University, received the Boren Award from the National Security Education Office. This award funds U.S. students to study less commonly taught languages in world regions critical to U.S. interests. Santini will use...
Comments / 0