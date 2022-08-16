Read full article on original website
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your Consideration
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family's Killer
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in Alabama
Auburn, Alabama commits shine on the first football Friday of 2022 in the state
It was a banner night for multiple Auburn and Alabama commitments as the 2022 high school football season swung into full gear Friday night. Jeremiah Cobb, RB, Montgomery Catholic: The Auburn commit and top-ranked senior running back in the state carved through the McGill-Toolen defense in a 42-21 victory. He rushed for 215 yards and 4 TDs on just 17 carries and also caught two passes for 61 yards. He is looking for his third straight 2,000-yard season.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama, Auburn standing out to Andalusia 4-Star RB J’Marion Burnette
J’Marion Burnette sported Alabama gloves and an Auburn towel during the Andalusia Bulldogs’ win over Opp Thursday night. Burnette, who is a four-star recruit in the 2024 recruiting class, earned an offer from Alabama on April 6 during a visit, and Auburn offered him the following day. Both programs got him on campus for their spring game in April.
Former Alabama State players connecting with current team
"Planting a tree today, would provide shade to the future generation." The post Former Alabama State players connecting with current team appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Opelika-Auburn News
McGough’s game-winning field goal lifts Auburn High to win over Hoover
Towns McGough drilled the game-winning field goal in the final minutes and Auburn High beat Hoover 17-14 on Friday in a showdown between state powers in Montgomery. McGough hit the winner from 36 yards out with just 2:31 left in the game at Cramton Bowl. Davaioun Williams scored two first-half...
Prattville withstands Alabama WR commit Perry Thompson, Foley to claim win
Trailing 27-7 at halftime and struggling to get its nose out of the dirt, Foley found it had plenty of guts. Then in the final moments, the Lions discovered Prattville had just a little more. After Foley slashed the lead to 27-20 with 7:47 remaining on the third of Alabama...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn men's basketball finalizes non-conference schedule
Auburn men’s basketball officially announced its 2022-23 nonconference schedule Friday, which will see it host eight of the teams on its 14-game slate. The Tigers will start their season with an exhibition against Alabama-Huntsville on Nov. 2 at Neville Arena before officially starting their season five days later against George Mason at home.
New faces on offense Auburn fans need to know
Auburn has 13 practices out of an allotted 25 during fall camp remaining before opening the season on September 3rd against Mercer. There are 16 days left before Bryan Harsin begins his second season as the Auburn football coach. Finding new contributors to replace production from players transferring and graduating...
WSFA
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.
WTVM
Brookstone School in Columbus names new athletic stadium
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Brookstone School officials announced the naming of the new athletic stadium in honor of a legendary Brookstone football player and alumnus. According to Brookstone, Mack Strong was a member of the 1987 football team that progressed to the Georgia High School Association State Championship. Before graduating from the school in 1989, Strong left behind stats like 4,414 rushing yards and 83 touchdowns in four seasons.
lowndessignal.com
JD Davison participates in parade, gives back to Fort Deposit via meet-and-greet
Over 700 community members from Fort Deposit and beyond lined Alabama Highway 185 near Lowndes Middle School for a parade honoring local basketball standout JD Davison. A five-star recruit out of The Calhoun School in 2021 and former point guard for the University of Alabama who was selected 53rd overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, Davison held a meet-and-greet event following the parade at Lowndes Middle School.
alabamanews.net
High School Football Previews: Robert E. Lee and Alabama Christian Academy
Alabama News Network is getting you ready for the start of football season with our High School Football Previews. Watch this video for previews of Robert E. Lee High School and Alabama Christian Academy. Don’t forget: for high school scores and highlights + college football previews + John Longshore’s analysis,...
Auburn Plainsman
The Pants Store to open in downtown Auburn
The Pants Store, a casual lifestyle men's and women's clothing store based in Leeds, Alabama, is coming to downtown Auburn in August 2022. Founded by pant wholesaler Taylor Gee out of the trunk of his Mercury in 1950, the Pants Store’s original inventory did consist of only pants. “Hence...
Opelika-Auburn News
Kendrick-Holmes: This week, Auburn-Opelika went from "The Andy Griffith Show" to "No Country for Old Men"
We were having a pretty normal week until something crazy happened Wednesday on I-85. When something crazy happens on the interstate that runs through Lee County, you suddenly realize that up until that second you were experiencing a peaceful, easy feeling, and you realize this because that feeling is now gone.
opelikaobserver.com
Remembering The Chicken House, Betts Grocery
The once popular Chicken House and Betts Grocery stood for many years at the site where Southern Union is currently located. The Chicken House was a favorite place in Opelika for dining out and parties, especially after Auburn football games. Marguerite and Gus Barnes operated the restaurant adjoining the grocery owned by Kathryne and Robert A. Betts. Both businesses served as a landmark for travelers, with the history beginning many years earlier along a dirt road without electricity or running water.
2nd shooting reported along Interstate 85, hour after motorist shot in Auburn, Ala.
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Another shooting along I-85 North is under investigation Wednesday morning. This shooting happened in Troup County, Georgia about an hour after a motorist was shot along I-85 North in Auburn, Alabama. Investigators say the shooter’s vehicle was reported to be an older model white Cadillac. Investigators with Auburn Police and the Troup […]
Opelika-Auburn News
In meet-and-greet for unopposed candidates, Beth Witten compares the City of Auburn to 'a teenager coming into adolescence'
The Auburn Chamber of Commerce on Thursday held its final municipal election event, a meet-and-greet for uncontested candidates. Mayor Ron Anders, Mayor Pro Tem and Ward 3 councilwoman Beth Witten and recently elected Ward 4 councilman Tyler Adams attended. Tommy Dawson, the councilman for Ward 8, was not present. “We...
Opelika-Auburn News
Its inventory ruined in the downtown Opelika fire, Southern Crossing prepares a move to Eighth Street
After the July 21 fire in Opelika, Valerie Smith had a hard time believing that everything inside her business, Southern Crossing, was ruined. “Poor Chief Boyd had to tell me three different times that it was a total loss because I just wasn't comprehending it,” Smith said, referring to Opelika Fire Chief Shane Boyd.
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
Opelika-Auburn News
Hey, Auburn's new Hey Day Market is a food hall, not a food court
Hey, don’t call the Hey Day Market, which opened Tuesday in Auburn’s new Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, a food court. “This is not a food court,” said Hans van der Reijden, founder and CEO of Ithaka Hospitality Partners, management company for both the Hotel of Auburn University and Hey Day Market. “A food court has chain restaurants, while a food hall has independent chefs. We have chef-driven concepts here.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Kick off the weekend with Food Truck Friday in downtown Opelika
After three months—which may have seemed long or short, depending on whether you’re a student or parent—the school year has started once again. While that means busier roads, longer wait times at restaurants and less parking downtown, it also means more fun events. Here are a few...
