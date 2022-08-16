ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, IN

DOCS: Morgantown man shot in driveway while he and wife were unloading a trailer

By Matt Christy
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j81pY_0hJYpAbM00

*Editors note: this story has been changed to show the correct bail totals for each individual

MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Court documents reveal that two 19-year-olds from Morgantown drove past a home multiple times honking and yelling before the suspects pulled into the driveway and shot a 38-year-old man multiple times while his wife was present.

On Monday, charges were officially filed against Nicholas Saunders, 19, and Miranda Lawson, 19, for their involvement in the shooting.

Saunders has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and two counts of pointing a firearm. Lawson is charged with false reporting.

FBI locates 37 missing children, 141 adults during nationwide sex trafficking operation
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBYh0_0hJYpAbM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KsyW_0hJYpAbM00
From left: Booking photos of Nicholas Saunders and Miranda Lawson

According to court documents, police were called out to the 800 block of S. 800 W. in Morgantown on Aug. 7 at approximately 8:55 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Deputies responding to the scene discovered the 38-year-old victim had been shot multiple times in his abdomen and legs.

The victim’s wife told police she and her husband had been unloading a Jeep from a trailer in the driveway when a dark blue Ford Taurus drove past the residence several times with the occupants honking and shouting. The Taurus then drove into the driveway and Saunders and Lawson exited the vehicle.

Lawson is alleged to have begun arguing with the victim’s wife before Saunders pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim’s wife. The victim later told police he then approached Saunders telling him to put the gun away. Saunders reportedly shot the victim multiple times from only two to six feet away.

After the shooting, Lawson and Saunders fled in the Taurus and tossed the firearm out a window.

Brandon Pritcher sentenced to 65 years in prison for murder

Court documents reveal that police tracked Lawson to a home on Mahalasville Road in Morgantown where she was taken into custody. Lawson admitted to police about being in a relationship with both the victim and Saunders, according to court documents, but originally denied being at the scene of the shooting.

Saunders was tracked to Elizabethtown and arrested by police. After being told he was being detained for attempted murder, Saunders reportedly began pounding his head against the window of a police cruiser and cracked the glass until it nearly shattered, court documents reveal.

Saunders eventually admitted to the shooting after first trying to claim the victim had a knife. However, no knife was found on scene. Saunders told police where he threw out the gun worried that children might find the firearm and hurt themselves, court documents reveal.

Lawson reportedly broke down crying after hearing that Saunders told police about the shooting and confessed she had lied in her earlier interviews with police because she’d been scared of getting caught.

Saunders remains in jail with a $5,000 cash and $10,000 surety bond. Lawson posted bond and has already been released from jail. Saunders also faces criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement charges in Jennings County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

30-year-old charged with murder of woman at northeast-side hotel

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman Friday at a hotel on the city’s northeast-side side, Indianapolis police say. Timothy Gardner was arrested for murder, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release issued Saturday afternoon....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgantown, IN
City
Elizabethtown, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WIBC.com

11-Year-Old Girl Gagged, Molested at Park; Man Arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have made an arrest after an 11-year-old girl was allegedly gagged and molested in an Indianapolis park. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 51-year-old James Howard in the case. According to jail records, he faces preliminary charges of child molestation and criminal confinement. According...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indy teens search for stranger who pulled them from wrecked car

DANVILLE, Ind. – Three teenagers that were pulled from a wrecked car are now searching for the stranger who helped them get out to safety. Saturday morning, Connor Burress, his girlfriend, Ally Dunne and one of their other friends were on their way to volunteer at an animal sanctuary.  They were on Highway 36, near […]
DANVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Fbi#Jeep
wamwamfm.com

Former Carmel Officer Facing Charges

A former Carmel Police Department officer is facing charges in Clay County after state police say he made a fake Facebook profile to post derogatory comments about someone running for sheriff in a Facebook chatter group. According to court records, 32-year-old Andrew Longyear of Fishers used photos of a Georgia...
CARMEL, IN
WTHI

Former Clay County cop arrested, charged with identity deception

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Clay County deputy faces an identity deception charge. Police arrested Andrew Longyear on Wednesday. According to police, the investigation started in February. A Georgia resident told police someone else was using his identity on social media. Indiana State Police says Longyear was using...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Stolen truck out of Plymouth found in Indianapolis, child arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Flock Safety license plate reading cameras helped IMPD locate a stolen vehicle from a Plymouth office. On Aug. 9, Plymouth police said a suspect went through a window at an office in the 1600 block of North Michigan Street, near Baker Street, and stole a city-owned truck parked in the garage. Later that evening, police said the stolen truck was seen in Indianapolis on a Flock Safety camera.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Case dismissed against IMPD officer accused of marijuana grow operation

INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation. According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Investigators unable to determine cause of massive fire at Bargersville home

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. – Investigators were unable to determine the cause of a large fire in Bargersville Thursday. The investigative team included an arson K-9 from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, according to Mike Pruitt with the Bargersville Fire Department. While they completed the work Thursday. The department said they were unable to determine the cause […]
BARGERSVILLE, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man found shot at gas station on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was found injured in a shooting at a near south side gas station early Friday morning. Officers responded to the BP gas station near the intersection of East Raymond and South Shelby streets around 4:30 a.m. Aug. 19 for a report of a person shot. Police found a man who was shot in the leg.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel officer resigns after arrest for identity deception

A Carmel Police Dept. officer resigned Aug. 18 after being charged with identity deception in Clay County. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andrew Longyear, who began working for CPD in June 2021, is accused of creating a Facebook account using a name similar to a man he was unacquainted with in Georgia and using the man’s photos on the fake account.
CARMEL, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy