NFL

Zach Wilson undergoes successful surgery

By Billy Riccette
 4 days ago
Jets QB Zach Wilson underwent successful knee surgery Tuesday, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

There were no surprises or changes as a result of the surgery. Wilson is still on roughly the same timeframe to return. Per Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the timeframe could be about 4-6 weeks.

It’s more likely than not that Joe Flacco will start Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, though it’s not impossible that Wilson will be in the lineup.

Most likely, Wilson will return to the lineup in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns or perhaps, probably at the latest, Week 3 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jets will not rush Wilson back. They want to make sure he is 100 percent before getting him back on the field. In the meantime, Flacco will roll with the first team while Mike White serves as the backup.

