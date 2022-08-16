Read full article on original website
Related
wmay.com
Two More COVID Deaths Reported In Sangamon County
After going nearly three weeks with no COVID-related fatalities, Sangamon County has now seen three COVID deaths in the past week. Two were reported Friday… a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s, both of whom were fully vaccinated and boosted. 404 Sangamon County residents have died of complications from COVID since the start of the pandemic.
wmay.com
Despite Ordinance, Panhandlers Still In Busy Intersection Medians
Despite a new city ordinance prohibiting pedestrians from standing in the medians of busy Springfield intersections, many panhandlers are still there and still asking for money from motorists at those spots. Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says homeless outreach staffers have gone out to talk to those panhandlers about the...
wmay.com
Final First-Round Cannabis Dispensary Licenses Awarded
The Pritzker administration says it has now issued all of the licenses for the first round of conditional adult use cannabis dispensaries. After numerous snags and delays, the state says it has now issued the last of 185 licenses to “social equity applicants,” businesses where more than half of the owners or employees are from areas disproportionately affected by the War on Drugs.
wmay.com
Sangamon County Sees First COVID Death Since Late July
Sangamon County has seen its first COVID-related death in almost three weeks. A man in his 80s, who was fully vaccinated and boosted, died Tuesday of complications from the virus. It was the first reported death in the county from COVID since July 29th. 402 Sangamon County residents have died...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nowdecatur.com
Route 36 resurfacing project set to begin on August 22
August 17, 2022 – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that an 8-mile resurfacing project on U.S. 36 between the Route 36/Illinois Route 121 intersection and just outside of La Place will begin on Monday, August 22. This $6.4 million project includes resurfacing and pavement patching. Traffic will be...
WAND TV
1 injured after vehicle flips in Decatur crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was taken to a local hospital Thursday after a two-vehicle crash, according to the Decatur Fire Department. First responders were called to the 2800 block of North Main Street at about 12:43 p.m. One of the vehicles involved was a truck, the fire department said, and the other was described as a compact SUV.
Central Illinois Proud
Boil order in effect for part of Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington is putting a boil order into effect for part of the city Friday. According to a city email, the order is going into effect due to a water main break on N. Center Street. Public works have issued the boil order...
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar farm opens downstate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Ill. - The state's newest solar farm opened Thursday in Lincoln, Illinois. Governor JB Pritzker was on hand for the dedication of the project. The Mulligan Solar Farm led to 300 construction jobs and is contributing $7 million in tax revenue for that community. The solar farm is being...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Watch now: Pritzker touts energy agenda at new Logan County solar farm
LINCOLN — Gov. J.B. Pritzker touted his clean energy agenda at the opening of a new solar farm in Logan County on Thursday. At the grand opening of Mulligan Solar Farm, located outside Lincoln, the governor said Illinois would lead a “clean energy revolution” against climate change — and stimulate the state’s economy in the process.
wlds.com
Historic Greene County Poor Farm Destroyed by Suspicious Fire Overnight
A piece of Greene County history is gone after a suspicious fire consumed the old county Almshouse last night. Chief of the Carrollton Fire Department Tim Thaxton says, he could see the glow from the fire when he stepped outside of his home a little before 9:30 Wednesday night. He says he was certain he knew exactly what and where it was when he saw it.
$9.88 million grant for Lake Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Decatur announced on Thursday that it was awarded a $9.88 million grant to help improve the water quality in Lake Decatur. Officials said the grant comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program. This program, they said, leverages partner resources to advance projects that address […]
wlds.com
Back to School Tensions Boil Over at Jacksonville Retailer
Today is the first day of school for District 117 and many other districts in the listening area, which apparently caused tension to boiling over at a Jacksonville retailer yesterday. Jacksonville Police were called to the Walmart Super Center at 1941 West Morton Avenue at around 6:00 o’clock last night...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wmay.com
Taco Joint Closed Temporarily Following Health Inspection
A Springfield taco restaurant is temporarily closed after a health department inspection highlighted concerns. The State Journal-Register reports the Taco Joint on South Grand Avenue shut down voluntarily after the inspection last Monday. Inspectors found numerous flies and unsanitary conditions in the kitchen and food storage areas. They also discovered that an attached section of the building was being improperly used for food service.
wmay.com
Springfield’s ”City Hall Fellow” Acknowledges Challenges Ahead
The newly-appointed Bloomberg Harvard City Hall fellow assigned to Springfield acknowledges that her goal of restoring some of the city’s blighted neighborhoods will be challenging. Sai Joshi began a two-year fellowship earlier this month. She is working with city officials on a “whole block restoration” strategy for problem areas...
wmay.com
Langfelder To Seek Private Investment For Y Block
Even though the city lost out on a $3 million state grant, Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t giving up on his dream of turning the North Mansion Y Block into a developed public gathering space with an amphitheater and other attractions. The city had hoped for that Main Street...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Republicans rally at state fair; Illinois 28th best for retirement
During Republican day at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield Thursday, gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey called for Illinois voters to fire incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker. He also accused Democrats of being corrupt and said Republicans need to fix the state of Illinois. Pritzker and Bailey are tentatively scheduled to meet...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Facing 8 Felonies Counts Related to String of Power Equipment Thefts
A Jacksonville man has been charged in a string of recent equipment thefts. Jacksonville Police arrested 49-year-old Kenneth D. Smith of the 1000 block of North Main Street at his residence without incident last Wednesday. Smith was taken into custody in connection to an ongoing investigation by Jacksonville Police into...
WAND TV
Firestone to Commerce Park
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – From tire manufacturing to industrial park. Final demolition is underway of the old Firestone plant on N. 22nd Street in Decatur. It clears the way for the continued development of the property which is now called Commerce Park. Firestone ceased operations in late 2001 a...
wmay.com
Training Underway Toward Reinstatement Of Rescue Squad
A training program is underway that could allow the Sangamon County Rescue Squad to resume some operations by late September. County officials suspended rescue squad operations last month after determining that members did not have the proper training or certification to provide emergency medical aid, raising liability concerns. Eight members...
Comments / 2