Former LA Fire Captain Walks Off Witness Stand 3 Times While Testifying During Kobe Bryant Crash Scene Trial

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says that only 'god knows' if Kobe Bryant crash photos were permanently deleted from first responders' devices
"The fact that it hasn't popped up on social media means that they did a good job," LA County Sheriff Villanueva said referring to crash photos.
Nurse Who Killed Several People in Car Crash Charged With Six Counts of Murder
Suspected of causing a car crash near Los Angeles that killed six people, the nurse behind the wheel was charged with six counts of murder on Monday. Linton, a traveling nurse from Houston, was also charged with vehicular manslaughter and was ordered to be held without bail earlier this week. If convicted on all charges, she could face a sentence of up to 90 years to life in prison.
L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony
Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
Man who lost his wife and daughter in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash testifies he lives in fear of the graphic photos resurfacing
Christopher Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant and six others, took the stand Thursday, testifying he lives in fear that the graphic photos taken of his loved ones' bodies may resurface one day.
Accused Georgia Mother Arrested at a Funeral Home For Allegedly Drowning Infant Daughter
Police placed a Georgia mother under arrest and charged her with second-degree murder for allegedly drowning her seven-month-old daughter last month, People reports. Authorities took Shaquila Feaster, 31, into custody at a Decatur funeral home, officials said, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Feaster allegedly left her infant daughter unsupervised in...
Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward
Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit
A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
Father of 11-month-old killed by nurse in fiery LA crash demands ‘payback’
The father of an 11-month-old infant who was among six victims of a fiery crash in Los Angeles has called for “justice” for his son.Luis Quintero, who lost his son Alonzo Quintero in the horror crash, told ABC7 ICU nurse Nicole Linton must be punished to the full extent of the law. “I want to see that justice is made. Something for her, payback for what she’s done,” Mr Quintero said. “Maybe then I can forgive her. But not now. She took my son away from me. And I will never see him.”Prosecutors allege Ms Linton caused the...
Sobbing Vanessa Bryant tells court she fears cops MOVED daughter Gianna's body to photograph it after fatal helicopter crash, and says ghoulish leaked snaps triggered horrific panic attack
Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears while testifying in a Los Angeles court room on Friday that she lives in constant fear that photographs of the bodies of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna will be leaked on social media after officials shared them around. Bryant sobbed and gasped for...
Vanessa Bryant Tearfully Testifies How She Learned Of Kobe & Gianna’s Deaths In Helicopter Crash
Vanessa Bryant broke down in tears during her three-hour testimony at her invasion-of-privacy trial in Los Angeles on Friday, August 19. The wife of late NBA star Kobe Bryant had filed a lawsuit against L.A. County claiming sheriff deputies took photos of Kobe and their daughter Gianna’s bodies and shared them to unauthorized persons following the pair’s deaths in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Taking the stand for the first time, Vanessa said she was “blindsided, devastated, hurt and betrayed” after learning of the photos in a Los Angeles Times article in February 2020, per NBC News.
Pilot who fell to his death ‘apologized’ before stepping out of plane
A new report is raising more questions about the mysterious death of a pilot who fell from a plane last month as it was coming in for an emergency landing. In a preliminary report, the NTSB says 23-year-old Charles Crooks “became visibly upset,” “apologized” and told his co-pilot he felt sick before stepping out of the plane mid-air.Aug. 17, 2022.
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Instagram model charged with killing boyfriend after video shows her beating him
Instagram model and OnlyFans star Courtney Clenney was arrested and charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder with a deadly weapon, months after the murder of her boyfriend Christian Obumseli.
Ga. Army Soldier Chased Wife into Shopping Center Before Fatally Shooting Her in Murder-Suicide
Authorities say a Georgia woman was shot dead by her army soldier husband as she fled into a business. He then turned the gun on himself in what investigators believe to be a murder-suicide. Citing Capt. T. Smith with the Hinesville Police Department, WTGS-TV reports 36-year-old Terrica Williams died after...
Ex-CNN Anchor Arrested After Alleged Hit-and-Run Crash
Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida for an alleged hit-and-run. She allegedly hit another car on July 28 and left the scene, Palm Beach Police said, reports Page Six. Taylor, 57, denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. Taylor was driving her white Mercedes when...
Panicked pilot, 23, jumped to his death from cockpit window at 3,500ft after damaging its landing gear during aborted landing: Vomited and apologized to co-pilot before leaping out - only for co-pilot to land safely
A copilot who jumped to his death from a small airplane in North Carolina was upset over damaging the craft's landing gear during a failed runaway approach, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board. The plane's pilot-in-command told federal investigators his copilot, Charles Hew...
Man Accused Of Killing ‘Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s’ Reality Star Pleads Guilty
A man has pleaded guilty to killing Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s reality star Andre Montgomery. According to The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, on July 22, Travell Anthony Hill, 30, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and a separate count of murder-for-hire in the 2016 killing. In Hill’s plea agreement...
Texas Dad Allegedly Lured Teen Daughters with Promise to Take Them to Restaurant Before Murdering Them
Testimony has begun in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver, charged with murdering his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser Abdel Said had spent a dozen years on the run before his capture by the FBI in Justin, Texas, nearly two years ago. Said, 65, had spent six years...
