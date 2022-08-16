Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
TCSO looking for multiple suspects in Menchaca Road homicide
AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is looking for "multiple suspects" they say were seen running away from the scene of a homicide in South Austin Friday night. At 11:40 p.m. on August 19, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot and a...
1 dead after Friday night shooting on Menchaca Road
When deputies arrived, they found a Hispanic male in his teens with a gunshot wound. He was transported by Austin-Travis County EMS, but died of his injuries at 12:10 a.m. Saturday.
fox7austin.com
17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel
AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
Police identify victim in Tuesday morning homicide
On Friday, the Austin Police Department identified the victim of a Tuesday morning fatal shooting at the intersection of East 6th Street and Sabine Street.
fox7austin.com
Shooting in North Austin leaves 2 men injured
AUSTIN, Texas - Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in North Austin. Gunshots were reported shortly after 8:15 p.m. on August 17 on Powell Lane near Georgian Lane. Austin police found two victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a mini-mart. The two men were taken to...
fox7austin.com
1 person dead after being found in creek bed: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - A person is dead after reportedly being found in a creek bed Friday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to the 1600 block of Trinity Street to a report of a person about 20 feet down in a creek bed "not moving." Soon after, ATCEMS said...
fox7austin.com
Missing 17-year-old girl believed to be in Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas - Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating missing 17-year-old Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino. Officials say Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services in San Antonio. She is believed to be in the Austin area and has ties to Jonestown and Lago Vista.
Man in hospital after being hit by vehicle on 290 in Oak Hill
Austin police are investigating after a crash on Highway 290 in Oak Hill early Friday morning sent a man to the hospital.
Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown
Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
fox7austin.com
Police arrest second suspect in murder of 52-year-old Killeen woman
KILLEEN, Texas - A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of a 52-year-old, Yolanda N'Gaojia. The incident occurred on March 22 in the 13000 block of SH 195 in Killeen. The Killeen Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot just after 5 p.m. Officers...
fox44news.com
Suspect sought in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting. The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
kwhi.com
DIME BOX WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HINDERING APPREHENSION
A Dime Box woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left a suspect dead and put a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital. 51-year-old Mary Vega of Dime Box was charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. The charge stems from a case that occurred...
Police search for man involved in domestic disturbance at south Austin apartment
Austin SWAT was called out to the Saddle Creek area of south Austin Tuesday morning, the Austin Police Department said.
fox7austin.com
Austin morning shootings dangerous for short-staffed police department, police association says
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still investigating a deadly shooting that happened mid-morning Tuesday in Downtown Austin. East Sixth and Sabine Street became a crime scene after Austin police received multiple 911 calls reporting a man had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim with...
APD: Man dies in downtown homicide, no suspect in custody
It tweeted about the homicide at 11:46 a.m. and said it happened near Sixth Street and Sabine Street, which is just west of Interstate 35. It says a public information officer is heading to the scene.
fox7austin.com
18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
fox7austin.com
UT Austin Police Department launches Interactive Transparency Dashboards
AUSTIN, Texas - The UT Austin Police Department has launched their Interactive Transparency Dashboards. It gives people an interactive way to look at data on the types of calls officers are responding to. The university says they put the dashboard together in an effort to be as transparent as possible...
Everyone safe after overnight fire in Manor
Crews with Travis County ESD 12 said working smoke detectors alerted those inside a home that caught fire early Friday morning. They said everyone was able to get out safely.
Lanes reopen after fiery crash involving 18-wheeler on SH 45 in Round Rock
Parts of State Highway 45 reopened Thursday morning after a wreck involving multiple vehicles and an 18-wheeler, according to Round Rock Police.
All lanes of University Blvd. in Round Rock reopen after wreck
The Round Rock Police Department posted on Twitter Wednesday morning about a multi-vehicle crash on University Blvd. near S.H. 130.
