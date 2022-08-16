ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

fox7austin.com

TCSO looking for multiple suspects in Menchaca Road homicide

AUSTIN, Texas - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is looking for "multiple suspects" they say were seen running away from the scene of a homicide in South Austin Friday night. At 11:40 p.m. on August 19, deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that someone had been shot and a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

17-year-old Michigan girl missing from North Austin hotel

AUSTIN, Texas - A 17-year-old Michigan girl on vacation with her father and brother in North Austin is missing, says her mother. Destiny Wallag was last seen leaving the Spring Hill Suites on Stonelake Boulevard on Friday, August 19 around 5:45 a.m. According to her mother, she told her father she was going to work out at the hotel's gym, but instead left the hotel on foot with a fishing rod.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Shooting in North Austin leaves 2 men injured

AUSTIN, Texas - Two men are hospitalized after a shooting in North Austin. Gunshots were reported shortly after 8:15 p.m. on August 17 on Powell Lane near Georgian Lane. Austin police found two victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a mini-mart. The two men were taken to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1 person dead after being found in creek bed: ATCEMS

AUSTIN, Texas - A person is dead after reportedly being found in a creek bed Friday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to the 1600 block of Trinity Street to a report of a person about 20 feet down in a creek bed "not moving." Soon after, ATCEMS said...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Missing 17-year-old girl believed to be in Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas - Travis County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating missing 17-year-old Alexis Sorrentino, also known as Marissa Sorrentino. Officials say Sorrentino ran away from Child Protective Services in San Antonio. She is believed to be in the Austin area and has ties to Jonestown and Lago Vista.
AUSTIN, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Cause of Lago Vista man’s traumatic injuries unknown

Yourbasin.com’s Rob Tooke spoke with Jesse Perry’s aunt who lives in Midland LAGO VISTA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Lago Vista man is facing a long road to recovery after suffering major head and neck injuries. Jesse Perry’s family said they believe the 41-year-old was the victim of a violent attack. But Lago Vista Police said […]
LAGO VISTA, TX
fox7austin.com

Police arrest second suspect in murder of 52-year-old Killeen woman

KILLEEN, Texas - A second suspect has been arrested in the murder of a 52-year-old, Yolanda N'Gaojia. The incident occurred on March 22 in the 13000 block of SH 195 in Killeen. The Killeen Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot just after 5 p.m. Officers...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect sought in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to identify a suspect in a recent shooting. The Bell County Crime Stoppers said on Wednesday afternoon that Killeen Police responded at approximately 5:20 p.m. on August 7 to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple spent casings spreading from the 400 block of N. 12th Street to the 300 block of N. 14th Street.
KILLEEN, TX
kwhi.com

DIME BOX WOMAN ARRESTED FOR HINDERING APPREHENSION

A Dime Box woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left a suspect dead and put a Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy in the hospital. 51-year-old Mary Vega of Dime Box was charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. The charge stems from a case that occurred...
DIME BOX, TX
fox7austin.com

18-wheeler involved in multiple vehicle crash in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Officials are investigating after an 18-wheeler was involved in a multiple-vehicle crash in Round Rock. The crash happened at around 8 a.m. on SH-45 between Greenlawn Boulevard and I-35. The Round Rock Police Department says the 18-wheeler caught on fire. Lanes of westbound SH-45 were shut...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

UT Austin Police Department launches Interactive Transparency Dashboards

AUSTIN, Texas - The UT Austin Police Department has launched their Interactive Transparency Dashboards. It gives people an interactive way to look at data on the types of calls officers are responding to. The university says they put the dashboard together in an effort to be as transparent as possible...
AUSTIN, TX

