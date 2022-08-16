ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Knott County

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced a Business Recovery Center (BRC) will open Monday, August 22, in Knott County. The center will be at the Hindman City Hall. The address is 10 Professor Clarke Circle, Hindman, KY 41822. The BRC will provide one-on-one help...
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky gives update on donations

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has released an update on donations and the disbursement of flood relief funds. The foundation announced that, as of Friday, August 19, it has given more than $670,000 in grants to support families, nonprofits, small businesses and family farms. In the...
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County

HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
Beshear announces start of flood removal for "one of the most traumatic events of our lifetime"

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Friday that crews will start removing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties devastated by flooding. “Most of the debris left from the recent flood disaster ended up in local waterways," the governor said. "Getting it removed is a critically important step in helping an entire region recover from one of the most traumatic events of our lifetime."
Kentucky offering cost-effective care program for older adults

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has unveiled an initiative aimed at providing comprehensive, cost-effective care for people age 55 and older. People voluntarily enrolling will receive medical and social services. The governor says it will expand services for people who otherwise qualify for placement in...
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in

A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’

DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.

Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades. A new study from the climate nonprofit research group First Street Foundation finds that Kentucky is likely to become part of an “extreme heat belt” concentrated in the middle of the country.
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
