WKYT 27
SBA opens Business Recovery Center in Knott County
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced a Business Recovery Center (BRC) will open Monday, August 22, in Knott County. The center will be at the Hindman City Hall. The address is 10 Professor Clarke Circle, Hindman, KY 41822. The BRC will provide one-on-one help...
WKYT 27
Volunteers from out of state helping families rebuild in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Help is continuing to pour into parts of eastern Kentucky. Clay County wasn’t hit as hard as some places, but still has many homes in need of repair. Volunteers from out of state were inside one home Friday, installing new drywall after they had...
WKYT 27
Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky gives update on donations
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky has released an update on donations and the disbursement of flood relief funds. The foundation announced that, as of Friday, August 19, it has given more than $670,000 in grants to support families, nonprofits, small businesses and family farms. In the...
wnky.com
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
Beshear announces start of flood removal for "one of the most traumatic events of our lifetime"
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Friday that crews will start removing debris from waterways in eastern Kentucky counties devastated by flooding. “Most of the debris left from the recent flood disaster ended up in local waterways," the governor said. "Getting it removed is a critically important step in helping an entire region recover from one of the most traumatic events of our lifetime."
wdrb.com
Kentucky Fish and Wildlife looking to hire conservation officers in multiple counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is looking for new employees. The department wants to fill conservation officer positions in multiple counties. The application period opens Sept. 1, and applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a valid driver's license. Selected...
WKYT 27
Lexington lawyers visit Letcher County to help flood victims with FEMA applications
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Lawyers from the Dinsmore & Shohl law firm in Lexington visited Pine Mountain Grill in Whitesburg Friday to help flood victims with FEMA applications. This assistance has been provided the last few weeks by retired judge Sam Wright, but the six lawyers joined in an effort to help more people through the application process.
Why Kentucky could feel more like Death Valley over the next 30 years
According to a new study, Kentucky is among the U.S. states that could see heat indices above 125 degrees by 2053.
Lexington lawyers seek to help eastern Kentucky flood survivors denied FEMA aid
Dinsmore and Shohl Law Firm will be setting up a clinic at the Pine Mountain Grill in Whitesburg starting at 10 a.m. Friday.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
WBKO
Kentucky offering cost-effective care program for older adults
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration has unveiled an initiative aimed at providing comprehensive, cost-effective care for people age 55 and older. People voluntarily enrolling will receive medical and social services. The governor says it will expand services for people who otherwise qualify for placement in...
wkyufm.org
In eastern Kentucky, school is on hold while educators and families recover
Eight-year-old Rachael Parks stepped gingerly over the flood debris between her home and the creek in Buckhorn, Kentucky, surveying the wreckage: pieces of their neighbors’ homes, her family’s trampoline, twisted and tangled, a bright pink BB gun her mom warned her that, no, she can’t pick up.
wdrb.com
Kentucky animal shelter struggling to house all its surrendered pets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of a Kentucky animal shelter said it can't keep up with the number of surrendered pets. At least two people looking to drop off animals at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter were recently turned away. The 43 kennels are full, and most of the pets were surrendered by their owners.
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Central Ky. lawyers to provide free services in Letcher County to help with FEMA denials
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of people are now trying to pick up the pieces and rebuild in eastern Kentucky. FEMA agents are on site in several flood-ravaged communities offering assistance. FEMA said they’ve approved more than 5,200 applications so far. They’ve approved more than $42 million toward housing...
How Do Living Conditions in Kentucky Rank Against Other States?
How's life in Kentucky? When it comes to poverty, home ownership, income, health, and job growth, a new report from Wallethub shows there's work to be done. The Commonwealth has many families with not enough money to meet basic needs. If I can say one thing about Kentucky, it's a...
kentuckytoday.com
Danville church empowered to ‘get their hands dirty’
DANVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Pastor Jonathan Grizzell of Hedgeville Baptist says there’s a benefit that comes from giving, and an even bigger benefit that comes from doing. He’s getting the best of both worlds after his congregation decided to rally for a family and church that is struggling with flood recovery in the Blackey, Roxanne and Jeremiah areas of Letcher County. Those places became the target after a new church member told the pastor that they had family in that part of eastern Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Some Ky. school districts struggling with COVID spreading among students
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the start of a new school year, but some districts are already struggling with COVID spreading among their students. The Wolfe County School District is less than two weeks into its new academic year, but COVID is already causing trouble in the classroom.
wvxu.org
Kentucky part of ‘extreme heat belt’ growing in the middle of U.S.
Parts of Kentucky are likely to face days when the heat index reaches 125 degrees or more over the next three decades. A new study from the climate nonprofit research group First Street Foundation finds that Kentucky is likely to become part of an “extreme heat belt” concentrated in the middle of the country.
wymt.com
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
